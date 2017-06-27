Say Cheese

Brought up in a working-class family in northeast England, Ruth Addison spent five years working for the British Council in Cairo. She moved to Russia to become deputy director of the organization’s Moscow branch in 2002. after completing a part-time MA in art History, she ran a gallery. Since 2015 she has been Chief Editor for Garage Museum of Contemporary Art.

When I first came to Moscow I hated it, I absolutely hated it. I didn’t want to leave Cairo, so that was part of the issue, and I kind of knew some Russian but not very much. It was strange because I came from a developing country to a European country. In Egypt, people speak a little bit of English. I came here and was really surprised that people don’t really speak English, so it was a real struggle. I was here on my own and I felt quite isolated.



If you’re here for a while, you have to try to get out of purely expat circles. As soon as I made some Russian friends, then I made some more. At first sight they’re quite dour and unfriendly, but they’re not really, you just need to make one friend, and then you’ve got a thousand.

I get friends to bring cheese, it’s the best ever gift. If anyone’s traveling and they say “What do you want us to bring?” – bring us cheese! I don’t even need anything like salami, but parmesan, cheddar, I just ask friends to bring it. Or bring it myself. I always bring in slightly under the five kilos that are allowed. I’ve had lots of very heavy suitcases recently.

I’ve only been to Danilovsky Market once, I didn’t really like it. I tend to go to Dorogmilovsky, which is a bit closer to home for me. And there I usually buy Georgian cheeses, so sulguni, and chanakh, smelly sheep’s cheese.