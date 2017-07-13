Saturday in Moscow: A Healthy Day in the Park

Stop the presses!

It seems that maybe — just maybe — the sun will shine in Moscow on Saturday. And what better way to celebrate the sunshine than a day in the park — doing a triathlon.

Don’t worry — this is a healthful — even restful — triathlon. Called Wanderlust 108, it is a triple dose of fun exercise, yoga and meditation.

The day starts at the Festival Square in Sokolniki Park between 7.30 and 9 a.m., when you get registered, organized and primed for the day. At 9 a.m. you take off from the starting line for a 5K run — or jog, or walk, or stroll, or roll, or whatever works for you. At 11 a.m. go to your mat for an hour and a half of yoga led by Lawrence Jay, creative director of Urban Yoga Studio in Russia, and fueled by DJ List, who will provide the backbeat to keep your energy up. Don’t worry if you’re a newbie — just bring a mat and some curiosity. Finally, at 12:30 relax into a half-hour guided meditation led by Maks Kirichenko, a body-oriented therapist, meditation instructor, musicotherapist, and deputy chief editor of Yoga Journal.

Stick around for a healthy picnic lunch, a stroll around the marketplace, and classes like aerial yoga, acroyoga, hooping, and walking meditation. Activities are scheduled to end at 3:30 p.m.

The event is part of the Wanderlust 108 project of centers, events, goods and services that support the practice of yoga and a healthy lifestyle. This year its events are in partnership with Adidas.

Participation is 1700 rubles (plus 500 or 600 rubles for a snack or lunchbox). Register and get a ticket online at yogajournal.ru/wanderlust. Bring a mat and a print or digital email of participant number and passport or driving license. Storage will be provided for bags while you’re doing your 5K.

And what if it rains? Come anyway. You'll just have your shower while you work out instead of after.

For more information about the event and Wanderlust 108, see wanderlust.com/108-events/Moscow.