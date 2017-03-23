Salumeria: A Feast Fit for an Emperor

A stone’s throw away from Patriarch’s Ponds, just off the trendy Malaya Bronnaya Ulitsa, the restaurateur Uilliam Lamberti and businessman Vladimir Davidi have sought to add yet another touch of Italy in the heart of the Russian capital with their new venture, Salumeria. And who would complain?

Italian cuisine has long been popular in the “Third Rome,” but Lamberti and Davidi have gone back to basics to provide as authentic an Italian culinary experience as possible. Indeed, these rooms are packed to the brim with a wide enough selection of traditional delicacies to have satisfied even the most hedonistic of Roman emperors.

Salumeria offers an exquisite interior, with gleaming white tiles, weather-beaten columns and luxurious wooden furniture in warm autumnal tones. To the left of the entranceway is a combined bar and open kitchen with a vintage, bronze coffee machine on proud display.

Tables should be booked in advance — otherwise you are ushered to the bar with very vague perspectives on when exactly you’ll be seated. But the cocktail selection at the bar makes for fine company. Try the Barolo Negroni (600 rubles) topped off with a Barolo Chinato flavored wine with a bitter kick. If you’re feeling a little more bohemian, try the Dolce Vita cocktail (750 rubles) with a rich burst of passion fruit and a side glass of Italian sparkling wine.

The more promising the aperitif, the more unfortunate the long-awaited frantic shuffle from bar to table in a packed restaurant on a Sunday night. Salumeria’s sleek veneer was also eroded somewhat by the salty head waitress readily “misplacing” the Dolce Vita cocktail during the migration. When quizzed as to whether a replacement would be provided, the request was not met with understanding. The hostess sauntered off, dreamily waving her cape behind her, providing a very valuable lesson — if you want your Dolce Vita, you should fight for it.