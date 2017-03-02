Russian Embassy Hedges on Pre-Election Meetings With Trump Attorney General Sessions

The Russian embassy in Washington has refused to confirm or deny meeting with current U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the run-up to the country's presidential elections.

The embassy said that they would not comment on the claims, but confirmed that they had numerous meetings with partners in the United States.

Embassy press secretary Nikolai Lakhonin said that meetings were held on “a daily basis in accordance with diplomatic practice,” the Interfax news agency reported.

The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed on Wednesday that Sessions, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump during his campaign, had met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before the U.S. presidential election in November 2016.

The admission followed a report in U.S. newspaper The Washington Post that Sessions had met Kislyak in September when he was still the senator of Alabama.

Sessions then failed to disclose the meetings when questioned under oath by the U.S. Congress on potential ties between Trump and the Kremlin.