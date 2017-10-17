Russia's Trade With China Up 22%

Russia’s drive to make China its most important trade partner in terms of dollar turnover is on track, as trade between the two new-found friends increases steadily.

The partners are hoping that trade will hit $80 billion this year and $200 billion by the end of the decade. To help the process along, China has established a new ruble-yuan payment system for settling contracts.

From January to September trade between Russia and China increased by 22.4 percent year-on-year to $61.4 billion, the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China announced on Oct. 13.

During the reporting period, exports from China to Russia increased by 17 percent to $31.4 billion, while imports of Russian goods to China increased by 28.5 percent to $30 billion in the same period.

In September, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $7.6 billion as Chinese goods worth $3.79 billion were imported in Russia and $3.81 billion worth of goods was supplied from Russia to China.

The volume of Russian-Chinese trade in the end of 2016 grew by 2.2 percent in annual terms, amounting to $69.5 billion.