Russia’s Top 4 Business Risks in 2018 (Op-ed)

Hopes were high a year ago that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would reverse deteriorating ties between Moscow and Washington.

European leaders would follow suit, analysts and politicians in Moscow hoped, and Russia’s status as a friendly business environment — which ruptured after 2014 and Western sanctions — would be restored.

In 2017, these aspirations were dashed and the prospects for Russia’s business climate next year are uncertain at best.

Here are the main obstacles looming over Russia’s business landscape in 2018:

1. The U.S. could expand sanctions on Russia

This is probably the most serious risk for foreign businesses. It will be increasingly difficult for them to comply with international law if their Russian partners are hit with new sanctions slated for early 2018.

Partnering with any one of hundreds of Russians close to the Kremlin who are included on a special list expected to be released by the U.S. administration in early February, will place foreign companies in a “grey zone.” Those companies would then be working with entities singled out as targets for sanctions, even while they are technically operating within the framework of sanctions laws.





2. Infighting between Russia’s elite could increase

President Vladimir Putin’s annual press conference earlier this month showed that he has distanced himself from the daily management of government and is increasingly concentrating on foreign affairs.

This has already created a power vacuum that is being filled by other actors with initiative and resources. This process will only gather pace in 2018.