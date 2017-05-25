Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip
6 hours ago Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks
6 hours ago Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia
Russia
Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest
Russia
Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’
World
Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia
World
Anonymous Video Threatens Germany's Chechen Diaspora
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip
6 hours ago Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks
6 hours ago Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence

With the failure of UN-backed negotiations in Geneva this weekend, Russia-sponsored talks gain momentum.

May 25, 2017 — 15:25
— Update: 18:05
By Eric Woods
May 25, 2017 — 15:25
— Update: 18:05
By Eric Woods
@AnotherWarBlog
Most Read
Opinion
Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions
Russia
Saint Nicholas Visits Moscow
World
Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence
Moscow
Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director
General view during a meeting of a delegation of Syria's main opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) with UN Special Envoy for Syria during peace talks on May 19, 2017, at the United Nations Offices in Geneva, Switzerland. Fabrice Coffrini / AP

A sixth round of UN-backed talks in Geneva this weekend failed to bring about a plan to end the conflict in Syria.

UN representative Staffan de Mistura said on Friday, May 19 that the four-day talks, which included the Syrian government and opposition groups, had only made “incremental progress,” adding that discussions had not covered topics they set out to.

With the continuing failure of the UN-sponsored talks, attention is turning again to the Russian-backed process based in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana. Lead by allies Russia, Turkey and Iran, the Syrian government has thrown its weight behind the process.

This alternative process put forward a framework for “de-escalation zones” across the Western provinces of Syria. The plan calls for the creation of government sanctioned checkpoints, observation posts and humanitarian corridors into the four zones, currently controlled by the rebels.

But the plan is not without controversy.

Russia Has Backed Itself Into a Corner in Syria

Six years of conflict

The Syrian conflict, now in its sixth year, has cost upwards of 400,000 lives and created over five million refugees according to the UN. Multiple ceasefires over the past year have ended in more fighting.

Despite numerous attempts, there has been little progress securing a lasting settlement. No agreement was reached in UN-backed talks last February. Hoping to work around the Geneva deadlock, the United States and Russia negotiated their own ceasefire without UN involvement.

This February 2016 ceasefire reduced overall levels of violence in the country for a short time. That said, there were dozens of violations within days of signing the agreement. 

Later, government forces began an advance towards the city of Aleppo. With a humanitarian catastrophe looming, a second ceasefire was brokered between the United States and Russia in September 2016.

This new ceasefire was designed to open safe paths from the city, and allow civilians to escape the battle.

The deal fell apart after Australian and other US-led warplanes bombed a Syrian government position in September. According to numerous media reports, Russian-backed Syrian air force responded to the incident by bombing a UN aid convoy.

Relations with the United States deeply soured after these events. Russia began looking for new partners, and found one in Turkey.

With their capture of a key border crossing in August, Turkey was preparing to dramatically ramp up its involvement in Syria. This new operation saw Turkey deploy military forces across northern Syria, making it a major power broker in the region.

A view of Aleppo, Syria.
A view of Aleppo, Syria. Hassan Ammar / AP

After the Syrian government’s bloody victory in Aleppo last winter, Russia began the current partnership with Turkey. In December 2016, Russia and Turkey enacted their own ceasefire from the Astana forum. This third ceasefire collapsed as well.

Keeping the Peace

The new plan for “de-escalation zones” hopes to succeed where earlier plans have failed. But it remains unclear how Syria’s kaleidoscopic array of local factions and militias will respond to third parties setting up security zones.

While countries working with Russia like Turkey and Iran have a degree of influence over some groups, smaller factions still demand their own autonomy.

“Without taking independent groups into consideration, these groups have little incentive in adhering to any ceasefire or peace plan,” said John Arterbury, a researcher focusing on militias fighting in the Syrian conflict.

“This is especially true of pro-regime militias who have disparate and sometimes competing chains of command and who continue to profit more off war than peace,” Arterbury added.  He suggested Russia still has a way to go in perfecting the Astana plan.

Other analysts point out different shortcomings in Russia’s plans for “de-escalation zones.” In some cases, the proposed zones border territory controlled by al-Qaeda affiliates. After the announcement of the Astana plan, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham the al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria announced it would not respect the plan.

“[Astana] won't quickly lead to an actual ceasing of fire,” suggests Alexander Clarkson of King’s College London. “But by creating spheres of influence it provides the basis for policing.” he said.

For others, it could have a profound impact, but not in the way advertised. According to Charles Lister of the Middle East Institute, it could project Russia to a position of even greater control. 

[Astana] has the potential to see Russia acquire a stranglehold over the trajectory of the entire Syrian situation,” he said. 

Related
World
Trump-Putin Meeting Rumored for May
Opinion
Russian Diplomacy Is Equal Parts Blame and Aggression (Op-ed)
Opinion
Five Reasons Russia Is Not Looking Forward to Meeting Trump (Op-ed)
World
Syria Used Soviet-Made Bombs in Recent Chemical Attacks – Human Rights Watch

Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence

2 hours ago

A sixth round of UN talks failed to bring about a plan to end the conflict in Syria. But Russia has an alternative.

3 hours ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

6 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

6 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

1 day ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

1 day ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

1 day ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

3 hours ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

6 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

6 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

3 hours ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

6 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

6 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

Opera

Chaadsky

The world premiere of Manotskov’s new opera as staged by Kirill Serebrennikov

Thu. May. 25 Sun. Jun. 04
Helikon Opera
03:00 p.m.

Alexander Manotskov’s opera based the classic Griboyedov comedy Woe From Wit, Chaadaev’s Philosophical Letters, Gogol’s Diary of a Madman and Persian poetry. The music includes the themes of Griboyedov’s waltzes. Libretto by Manotskov and Pavel Kaplevich, director and costume designer Kirill Serebrennikov, choreography by Yevgeny Kulagin. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

6 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

6 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

1 hour ago
By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko

Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions

By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko
1 hour ago

As 2018 presidential elections draw nearer, the government has prepared a socio-economic development plan forecast through 2025.

Print edition — today

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class

23 hours ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

23 hours ago

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

23 hours ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

23 hours ago

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

23 hours ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

23 hours ago

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

Saint Nicholas Visits Moscow

2 hours ago
Thousands of Russian believers have flocked to Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior to see the relics of Saint Nicholas the Miracleworker.

1 day ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

1 day ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

1 day ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

1 day ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

see more

1 day ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

1 day ago

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny ...

1 day ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

New issue — today

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class
23 hours ago
By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman

Usmanov vs. Navalny: How an Oligarch Reignited Political Debate in Russia

By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman
23 hours ago

A powerful Russian mogul confronted Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader, online. It was the first conversation between ruling elite and opposition in ...

1 day ago

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

1 day ago

Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament

1 day ago

Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row

1 day ago

Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow

1 day ago

Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

1 day ago

Russia's Meme Courtyard

Thu. May. 25

More events
Andy Warhol: Endangered Species Exhibition
My Life as a Zucchini Cinema
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess. Broadway Gala. Conductor Randall Craig Fleischer Gig
Daddy McSwing and Vegas Project Gig
Human Use of Human Beings Theater
Beat Film: In the Robot Skies Cinema

1 day ago

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

1 day ago

Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament

1 day ago

Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row

1 day ago

Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow

1 day ago

Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

1 day ago

Russia's Meme Courtyard

1 day ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

1 day ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

1 day ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

1 day ago
“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny ...

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

2 days ago
Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views ...

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

1 day ago
“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Gig

The Person aka Drummer Boy

Sun. May. 28 Sun. May. 28
Mumiy Troll
08:00 p.m.

Drummer of the Stockholm punk band Bondage Fairies with a solo program. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow: News and Openings

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food ...

Most Read

Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions

Saint Nicholas Visits Moscow

Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+