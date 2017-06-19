Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Russian Priest Tells Men Not to Shave to 'Protect From Homosexuality'
4 hours ago Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze
4 hours ago Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister
Opinion
The Russians Are Coming: How NYC Came to Obsess Over Moscow (Op-ed)
Opinion
New U.S. Sanctions on Russia Jeopardize Trump - Putin Dialogue (Op-ed)
Opinion
In Russia, Mass Protests Again Become a Political Reality
Opinion
The Kremlin Needs to Address Russia's Demographic Crisis (Op-ed)
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Russian Priest Tells Men Not to Shave to 'Protect From Homosexuality'
4 hours ago Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze
4 hours ago Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister

Russia's Powerful Pensioners Are Struggling to Control Unruly Youth Online (Op-ed)

The Kremlin wants to manage the internet, but the country's youthful protesters are one step ahead

June 19, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 15:18
By Unfair Observer
June 19, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 15:18
By Unfair Observer
Most Read
Russia
Russia's Most Unorthodox Priest Is 'Difficult to Have Around'
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: High-Octane Thrills Eclipse New Oliver Stone Documentary
Opinion
Russia's Powerful Pensioners Are Struggling to Control Unruly Youth Online (Op-ed)
Russia
Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights
A young protestor holds up a Russian flag during a protest in Moscow, Russia. Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

Another week, another opposition tussle in Moscow. This time, riot police detained around a thousand anti-corruption protesters and beat up many more with truncheons—right after President Vladimir Putin told NBC that Russian police don’t beat people with truncheons. 

But don’t be too hard on the poor guys (I mean the police.) They were probably just traumatized by their previous fiasco. I’m referring, of course, to the June 11 shootout in a Moscow region village, where a killer of four reportedly armed with WWII-era guns fought off the cops for hours and then escaped. That must have hurt their ego. 

At least protesters—many of them teenagers—don’t put up so much resistance.

But let’s talk about the internet. I mean bill 195446-7, of course. The one proposing to finally bring the Russian internet up to the lofty standards of the Ministry of Public Security of China (公安部)—i.e. to ban TOR, Virtual Private Networks and other tools for circumventing online censorship. 

Russia currently blocks 6.3 million websites, according to internet freedom watchdog Rublacklist.net. But besides a handful of porn sites, the torrent tracker Rutracker.org and that terrible menace to Russian law and order, LinkedIn, no one really knows most of these obscure sites. 

Meanwhile, the websites, blogs and YouTube channels of protest leader Alexei Navalny are still going strong. So are a gazillion other sites that say not-so-nice things about the government. As the Chinese Ministry of Public Security demonstrates, it is entirely possible to block them all. So far, the Kremlin doesn’t appear to have the guts to do that. But who knows what the future holds? 

The reason is simple: technophobic “sexagenarians.” Or, more precisely, the over-sixty folks who run this lovely little country from the active retirement home we call the Kremlin. Mr. Putin turns 65 on October 7 (don’t forget to send a birthday card). His Politburo is roughly of the same age, and so are most policy makers who matter. The few spring chickens in their midst—ahem, Dmitry “I was President” Medvedev, aged 51—meekly conform.

Why the Kids Are Bastards (Op-ed)

In other words, Russia is being run by the last Soviet generation. The collapse of the USSR brought them many new, confusing things: the internet, grassroots activism, civic society and the novel idea that an economy should be about more than tanks and missiles. Even “he who shall not be named by Putin”—opposition leader N*****y—is 41. 

But the Russian leaders still live in 1978. To them, cybernetics is a capitalist fake science, the internet remains a CIA plot and any grassroots activism is no less than enemy instigation. So the leaders do the only sensible thing (to them): They fight to bring 1978 back again. 

If that means banning the internet or beating up women and teens with truncheons (oh, to beat up the internet!), the worse for the internet, women and teens. 

Still, there is some reason for optimism: The next generation, whatever its flaws, is much more comfortable with the 21st century. Even Medvedev has a beloved iPad. But the $64,000 question remains: How much will the legacy of the Soviet pensioners shape Russia before the new generation comes to power? Will a fear of modernity be enshrined as tradition? 

One day in the not-so-distant future, when we all upload our minds to the Global Internet, Russia may still be barred from LinkedIn.

Unfair Observer is a secret Russian journalist offering a satirical take on the worst and most absurd developments happening in Russia every week.

Related
Russia
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin
Opinion
France-Russia: An Improbable Reset That Quickly Turned Sour
World
Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin
Russia
Talking Heads: How Russia's Videobloggers are Shaping Public Opinion

Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister

4 hours ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said countries involved in war in Syria should respect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

3 hours ago

Russian Priest Tells Men Not to Shave to 'Protect From Homosexuality'

4 hours ago

Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze

2 days ago

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

2 days ago

Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

3 days ago

Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

3 days ago

'No Confirmation' That Islamic State Leader al-Baghdadi Killed in Russian Airstrike

3 hours ago

Russian Priest Tells Men Not to Shave to 'Protect From Homosexuality'

4 hours ago

Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze

2 days ago

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

3 hours ago

Russian Priest Tells Men Not to Shave to 'Protect From Homosexuality'

4 hours ago

Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze

2 days ago

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Russia's Most Unorthodox Priest Is 'Difficult to Have Around'

The 42-year old cleric has an unusual and, for the Church, controversial passions in the literary field.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Russia's Most Unorthodox Priest Is 'Difficult to Have Around'

The 42-year old cleric has an unusual and, for the Church, controversial passions in the literary field.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Russia's Most Unorthodox Priest Is 'Difficult to Have Around'

The 42-year old cleric has an unusual and, for the Church, controversial passions in the literary field.

Gig

Chyortovo Koleso Inzhenera Ferrisa

Mon. Jun. 19 Sun. Jun. 25
Les
06:00 p.m.

indie clash from St. Petersburg Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Russian Priest Tells Men Not to Shave to 'Protect From Homosexuality'

4 hours ago

Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze

2 days ago

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

3 days ago
By Anna Nemtsova
Anna Nemtsova
By Anna Nemtsova

The Russians Are Coming: How NYC Came to Obsess Over Moscow (Op-ed)

By Anna Nemtsova
By Anna Nemtsova
3 days ago

Up to 82 percent of U.S. adults now see Russia as a threat.

Print edition — 4 days ago

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup

2 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: High-Octane Thrills Eclipse New Oliver Stone Documentary

2 hours ago

This week viewers four hours of pretend-important chit-chat, three great Russian films and two young adult features that will by turns rev your engines and make idling in neutral seem adventurous.

2 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: High-Octane Thrills Eclipse New Oliver Stone Documentary

2 hours ago

This week viewers four hours of pretend-important chit-chat, three great Russian films and two young adult features that will by turns rev your engines and make idling in neutral seem adventurous.

2 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: High-Octane Thrills Eclipse New Oliver Stone Documentary

2 hours ago

This week viewers four hours of pretend-important chit-chat, three great Russian films and two young adult features that will by turns rev your engines and make idling in neutral seem adventurous.

Russia Day in Protests

6 days, 1 hour ago
The protests coincided with “Russia Day,” a national holiday.

2 days, 22 hours ago

Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

3 days, 4 hours ago

Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

3 days, 5 hours ago

'No Confirmation' That Islamic State Leader al-Baghdadi Killed in Russian Airstrike

2 days ago

Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights

In a dimly lit hotel room, a pack of 20-year-olds in sweatsuits stare into computer screens lining the wall. But this is much more than your average college party: these are Russia's cybersport superstars.

see more

2 days ago

Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights

In a dimly lit hotel room, a pack of 20-year-olds in sweatsuits stare into computer screens lining the wall. But this is much more than your average college party: these ...

3 days ago

Sizzling Hot: Five Exhibits Where You Can Glimpse the Cutting Edge of International Art

Our selection of the best contemporary art exhibitions to see in Moscow right now.

2 days ago

Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights

In a dimly lit hotel room, a pack of 20-year-olds in sweatsuits stare into computer screens lining the wall. But this is much more than your average college party: these are Russia's cybersport superstars.

New issue — 4 days ago

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup
4 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

New U.S. Sanctions on Russia Jeopardize Trump - Putin Dialogue (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
4 days ago

President Putin has two options: retaliate in kind, and forfeit hopes for repairing ties with Washington, or risk being exposed as weak ...

3 days ago

Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports

3 days ago

Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign

3 days ago

Putin Says Anti-Corruption Protesters 'Are Only Doing It for Publicity'

4 days ago

Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East

5 days ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

5 days ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

Mon. Jun. 19

More events
Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe Cinema
13th Moscow International Competition of Ballet Dancers and Choreographers Dance
Russian Folk Tales Theater
Doc Inside Out Theater
Extension.fi:End of the World in the Mysterious Forest Exhibition
The Bloom of Yesterday Cinema

3 days ago

Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports

3 days ago

Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign

3 days ago

Putin Says Anti-Corruption Protesters 'Are Only Doing It for Publicity'

4 days ago

Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East

5 days ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

5 days ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

2 days ago

Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

3 days ago

Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

3 days ago

'No Confirmation' That Islamic State Leader al-Baghdadi Killed in Russian Airstrike

Sizzling Hot: Five Exhibits Where You Can Glimpse the Cutting Edge of International Art

3 days ago
Our selection of the best contemporary art exhibitions to see in Moscow right now.

Hosting FIFA's Confederations Cup Tests Russia on Security, Infrastructure

3 days ago
Russia is introducing tough security measures ahead of the Confederations ...

Sizzling Hot: Five Exhibits Where You Can Glimpse the Cutting Edge of International Art

3 days ago
Our selection of the best contemporary art exhibitions to see in Moscow right now.
From our partners
How to discover Moscow from a bird's eye view? CITY SPACE BAR as a viewpoint
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer

Festival

Ahmad Tea Music Festival

British music on the embankment

Muzeon
to Jun. 24

This festival seems to have found a permanent home on the embankment by Muzeon Park, where it will be held for the fourth time this year. Headlining is UK indie legend Richard Ashcroft, ex-frontman of The Verve, who wrote the words to “Bitter Sweet Symphony,” one of the world’s most recognizable rock songs. Now a successful solo artist, Ashcroft will perform songs from his latest album “These People,” released in 2016. Welsh indie/new-wave band Catfish and the Bottlemen, who won a Brit Award as “best new band” last year, will also perform. http://www.ahmadteafest.ru Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Hosting FIFA's Confederations Cup Tests Russia on Security, Infrastructure

Russia is introducing tough security measures ahead of the Confederations Cup

3 days ago

3 days ago

Petit Cafe: Moscow's Melting Pot

Risk-taking marinades and eclectic ingredients eclipse the French classics at this new restaurant near Kropotkinskaya.

Most Read

Russia's Most Unorthodox Priest Is 'Difficult to Have Around'

Moscow TV Round-Up: High-Octane Thrills Eclipse New Oliver Stone Documentary

Russia's Powerful Pensioners Are Struggling to Control Unruly Youth Online (Op-ed)

Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+