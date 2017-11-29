Russia's Optimistic GDP Projections Fall Shy of Targets

Russia's GDP is expected to grow by 1.9 percent in 2017 and 2018 in the latest outlook published by the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Nov. 28. The OECD's optimistic forecast is almost in line with 2-2.1 percent official government's target, which was recently undermined by the disappointing third-quarter GDP numbers and industrial output stumbling in the fall. "Assumed stable oil prices, better business sentiment and improved credit conditions will support investment and consumption," OECD expects economic growth to continue its moderate pace.

The report notes, however, that some growth drivers are temporary, with investment supported by the surge of public infrastructure spending in the first half of 2017 and consumption is driven by rising credit rather than real income growth. While unemployment will remain low and inflation is seen as declining further, "low productivity, a shrinking workforce, a relatively strong ruble and international sanctions weigh on the outlook," the report warns, adding that income inequality and poverty remain high. The OECD also addressed the banking system that had the central bank intervene in mid-2017 to take over two private banks to avoid systemic risks. "The central bank should continue using macro-prudential tools to address imbalances in the financial system, while maintaining a level-playing field between public and private banks," the report argues. The OECD sides with the central bank and asserts that "monetary policy should continue to ease, but remain vigilant," as inflationary pressures might reappear despite inflation undershooting the 4 percent target.

