Russia's Local and Gubernatorial Elections, the Reactions

On Sunday, 82 Russian regions held elections for different levels of government.



The elections traditionally attract little interest. But this year the vote was widely seen as a bell-weather for mayoral elections in Moscow and presidential elections next year.



In the sixteen regions which held gubernatorial elections, United Russia won every seat.

In Moscow's municipal elections, roughly 15 percent showed up to vote — about half the turnout during parliamentary elections last year. And yet, the outcome was seen as a victory for the opposition.

Candidates for opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov's "United Democrats," secured seats in ten districts, including all seats in the Gagarinsky district, where President Vladimir Putin himself cast his vote. In total, the opposition won 141 seats in 37 Moscow districts.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, former Yukos CEO and activist

"Congratulations to the Gudkov team! It wasn't for nothing. In defiance of United Russia's tactics Muscovites have supported this new force."