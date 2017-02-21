Putin Orders Demolition of Moscow's Iconic Post-War Apartment Blocks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the complete demolition of Moscow’s post-war Khrushchevkas: Soviet housing blocks which once offered hope to millions of families after World War II.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Tuesday that 1.6 million Muscovites were still living in the buildings, many of which were not designed to last more than a few decades.

He described the buildings as “uncomfortable, largely dilapidated housing,” and promised that demolition work would be complete by the end of 2018.

Khrushchevkas were assembled en masse across the Soviet Union throughout the 1950s and 1960s in a bid to tackle the country’s post-war housing crisis. They were affectionately named in honor of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, who pioneered the scheme.