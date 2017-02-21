Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
31 minutes ago Police Tell Demonstrators to Buy Their Own Perimeter Fence for Nemtsov Memorial March
36 minutes ago UK Passes Amendment to Russian Bill Modeled on U.S. Magnitsky Act
38 minutes ago The Moscow Times’ Demyan Kudravtsev in Legal Troubles
Russia
Trump’s New National Security Adviser is No Friend of Russia’s
Russia
UK Passes Amendment to Russian Bill Modeled on U.S. Magnitsky Act
Russia
The Moscow Times’ Demyan Kudravtsev in Legal Troubles
Russia
Kremlin Plans Record Turnout for 2018 Elections
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
31 minutes ago Police Tell Demonstrators to Buy Their Own Perimeter Fence for Nemtsov Memorial March
36 minutes ago UK Passes Amendment to Russian Bill Modeled on U.S. Magnitsky Act
38 minutes ago The Moscow Times’ Demyan Kudravtsev in Legal Troubles

Putin Orders Demolition of Moscow's Iconic Post-War Apartment Blocks

Feb 21, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: 19:35
By Katie Davies
Feb 21, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: 19:35
By Katie Davies
Most Read
Russia
1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 4, Feb. 20 - 26)
Russia
Hijab Politics: A Tiny Russian Village on the Frontlines of Religious Dispute
Moscow
Meat Market
World
Remembering Moscow's Man in New York

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the complete demolition of Moscow’s post-war Khrushchevkas: Soviet housing blocks which once offered hope to millions of families after World War II.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Tuesday that 1.6 million Muscovites were still living in the buildings, many of which were not designed to last more than a few decades.

He described the buildings as “uncomfortable, largely dilapidated housing,” and promised that demolition work would be complete by the end of 2018.

Khrushchevkas were assembled en masse across the Soviet Union throughout the 1950s and 1960s in a bid to tackle the country’s post-war housing crisis. They were affectionately named in honor of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, who pioneered the scheme.

Low-cost and quick to build, most of the apartments are comprised of one or two rooms alongside a private kitchen and bathroom. The buildings themselves were generally limited to five storeys in order to avoid the need to install an elevator. For millions of Russians, they were a luxurious upgrade from the communal flats which were lauded as the future during the early Communist period.

The Khrushchevkas were only designed to last a few decades. Soviet leaders believed that by the time “true Communism” arrived in Russia (hopefully at some point in the 1980s) replacements would already have been built.

Instead, the buildings became an integral part of Soviet culture and were romanticized in popular movies such as 1970’s “Irony of Fate.” Pre-fabricated apartment blocks continued to be built in Russia until the end of the Soviet era.

Related
Russia
1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 4, Feb. 20 - 26)
Russia
Hijab Politics: A Tiny Russian Village on the Frontlines of Religious Dispute
Russia
Read Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's Poem to Russia's Late UN Ambassador

Trump’s New National Security Adviser is No Friend of Russia’s

21 minutes ago

Moscow knows little about General McMaster, but isn’t particularly happy with what it does know

31 minutes ago

Police Tell Demonstrators to Buy Their Own Perimeter Fence for Nemtsov Memorial March

36 minutes ago

UK Passes Amendment to Russian Bill Modeled on U.S. Magnitsky Act

38 minutes ago

The Moscow Times’ Demyan Kudravtsev in Legal Troubles

53 minutes ago

Kremlin Plans Record Turnout for 2018 Elections

2 hours ago

BREAKING: Austrian Court Approves Ukrainian Oligarch's Extradition to U.S.

3 hours ago

Flight Attendants Sue Russian Flagship Airline Aeroflot for Discrimination

31 minutes ago

Police Tell Demonstrators to Buy Their Own Perimeter Fence for Nemtsov Memorial March

36 minutes ago

UK Passes Amendment to Russian Bill Modeled on U.S. Magnitsky Act

38 minutes ago

The Moscow Times’ Demyan Kudravtsev in Legal Troubles

31 minutes ago

Police Tell Demonstrators to Buy Their Own Perimeter Fence for Nemtsov Memorial March

36 minutes ago

UK Passes Amendment to Russian Bill Modeled on U.S. Magnitsky Act

38 minutes ago

The Moscow Times’ Demyan Kudravtsev in Legal Troubles

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 4, Feb. 20 - 26)

Gorky tweets about his personal life. Lenin talks business in letters to his lover.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 4, Feb. 20 - 26)

Gorky tweets about his personal life. Lenin talks business in letters to his lover.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 4, Feb. 20 - 26)

Gorky tweets about his personal life. Lenin talks business in letters to his lover.

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more

Read more

31 minutes ago

Police Tell Demonstrators to Buy Their Own Perimeter Fence for Nemtsov Memorial March

36 minutes ago

UK Passes Amendment to Russian Bill Modeled on U.S. Magnitsky Act

38 minutes ago

The Moscow Times’ Demyan Kudravtsev in Legal Troubles

1 day ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Recognizing a Problem

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
1 day ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

Print edition — 5 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin

21 hours ago
Vitaly Churkin, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations for more than a decade, died suddenly in New York on Monday.

53 minutes ago

Kremlin Plans Record Turnout for 2018 Elections

2 hours ago

BREAKING: Austrian Court Approves Ukrainian Oligarch's Extradition to U.S.

3 hours ago

Flight Attendants Sue Russian Flagship Airline Aeroflot for Discrimination

4 hours ago

Hijab Politics: A Tiny Russian Village on the Frontlines of Religious Dispute

4 hours ago

A ban on Islamic headscarves in Mordovia has ignited a nationwide debate over the line between religion and state.

4 hours ago

Hijab Politics: A Tiny Russian Village on the Frontlines of Religious Dispute

4 hours ago

A ban on Islamic headscarves in Mordovia has ignited a nationwide debate over the line between religion and state.

4 hours ago

Hijab Politics: A Tiny Russian Village on the Frontlines of Religious Dispute

4 hours ago

A ban on Islamic headscarves in Mordovia has ignited a nationwide debate over the line between religion and state.

8 hours ago

Meat Market

One of the latest additions to the trendy food court at Danilovsky Market, which has been undergoing a major renovation for the last year, PrimeBeef Bar is a cafe by PrimeBeef, a major supplier of meat from the Voronezh and Kaluga

see more

8 hours ago

Meat Market

One of the latest additions to the trendy food court at Danilovsky Market, which has been undergoing a major renovation for the last year, PrimeBeef Bar is a cafe by ...

19 hours ago

Remembering Moscow's Man in New York

We look back at some of Churkin’s most outspoken remarks in his last few years as Russia's UN ambassador, when he earned a ...

8 hours ago

Meat Market

One of the latest additions to the trendy food court at Danilovsky Market, which has been undergoing a major renovation for the last year, PrimeBeef Bar is a cafe by PrimeBeef, a major supplier of meat from the Voronezh and Kaluga

New issue — 5 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
1 day ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

The Art of a Raw Deal (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 day ago

Any deal Trump makes with Putin would amount to a fire sale of U.S. foreign policy interests

4 hours ago

Private Russian Airline Gets Green Light For Space Launch

6 hours ago

Read Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's Poem to Russia's Late UN Ambassador

6 hours ago

Azerbaijan's President Appoints New Deputy. (His Wife)

6 hours ago

Trump's Lawyer Denies Role in Secret Ukrainian Peace Deal

8 hours ago

Russia Prepares New North Korea Sanctions

9 hours ago

Russia Mulls Limiting Cash Payments to Combat 'Shadow Economy'

Tue. Feb. 21

More events
The Price Theater
The Great Wall Cinema
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Pygmalion Theater
Rocco Cinema

4 hours ago

Private Russian Airline Gets Green Light For Space Launch

6 hours ago

Read Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's Poem to Russia's Late UN Ambassador

6 hours ago

Azerbaijan's President Appoints New Deputy. (His Wife)

6 hours ago

Trump's Lawyer Denies Role in Secret Ukrainian Peace Deal

8 hours ago

Russia Prepares New North Korea Sanctions

9 hours ago

Russia Mulls Limiting Cash Payments to Combat 'Shadow Economy'

53 minutes ago

Kremlin Plans Record Turnout for 2018 Elections

2 hours ago

BREAKING: Austrian Court Approves Ukrainian Oligarch's Extradition to U.S.

3 hours ago

Flight Attendants Sue Russian Flagship Airline Aeroflot for Discrimination

Remembering Moscow's Man in New York

19 hours ago
We look back at some of Churkin’s most outspoken remarks in his last few years as Russia's UN ambassador, when he earned a ...

Trying to Fill a Trump-Sized Hole, Russian Propagandists Turn on Each Other

20 hours ago
American president was off the Russian news menu this week. ...

Remembering Moscow's Man in New York

19 hours ago
We look back at some of Churkin’s most outspoken remarks in his last few years as Russia's UN ...
From our partners
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Valery Aizenberg. Migratio

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Mar. 05

Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more

Read more

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Trying to Fill a Trump-Sized Hole, Russian Propagandists Turn on Each Other

American president was off the Russian news menu this week. In its place came local beef ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax

In most democracies, a two-thousand strong protest would be regarded as small. But in Belarus, where ...

Most Read

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 4, Feb. 20 - 26)

Hijab Politics: A Tiny Russian Village on the Frontlines of Religious Dispute

Meat Market

Remembering Moscow's Man in New York
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+