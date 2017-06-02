Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day
2 hours ago Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin
21 hours ago Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry
Moscow
It's a Small World: Children in Moscow
Russia
Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry
Moscow
Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas
Russia
Welcome to The Machine: Inside the Secretive World of RT
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day
2 hours ago Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin
21 hours ago Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry

Russia's Jehovah's Witnesses Meet in Defiance of 'Extremism' Ban

As the Kremlin's crackdown on religious minorities broadens, Russia's community of Jehovah's Witnesses have taken to congregating in secret.

June 2, 2017 — 10:30
— Update: 13:41
By Katie Davies
June 2, 2017 — 10:30
— Update: 13:41
By Katie Davies
@@katiedavies91
Most Read
Opinion
Why the Kids Are Bastards (Op-ed)
Moscow
From Extravagance to Exile: What to See at the Chekhov Theater Festival
Moscow
It's a Small World: Children in Moscow
Moscow
Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas
Alexander Demianchuk / TASS

The low-rise building, located in Moscow’s leafy suburbs, has the look and feel of being abandoned. Its lower floors are shrouded in darkness. The doors are shuttered. The only clue that anything might be amiss is the recorded piano music that drifts out from the upper floors, audible to anybody listening carefully enough. 

Inside the building, out of sight on the second floor, a group of people are meeting. At first glance, the crowd seems innocuous. Some sit with children; many are elderly. They pray, read the Bible, and sing.

In the eyes of the eyes of the Russian government, each is an extremist threat. 

The group represents just a handful of the country’s estimated 175,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses. On April 20, the group was labeled extremist by Russia’s Supreme Court, a description it now shares with groups like Islamic State.* 

Ever since the ruling, Russia’s Jehovah’s Witnesses have been in limbo, with the umbrella organization effectively banned from operating. But across the country, believers are still organizing weekly meetings.

Some in the congregation do not know if the meetings at their Kingdom Hall are legal. One believer, who asked to be identified under the pseudonym Sasha, insisted the informal meetings were covered under the Russian constitution, and its provisions to protect believers’ right of assembly. 

Recent developments would, however, suggest that the Russian state views things differently. 

On May 25, Danish national Dennis Christensen was arrested on extremism charges after attending labeled meeting in Oryol. Another man in the remote town of Uchaly was fined for organizing gatherings in a rented room on May 18. On May 24, in the Komi republic, a Jehovah’s Witnesses’ meeting hall was attacked with a Molotov cocktail. 

With government pressure likely to continue or even worsen, more families are staying away from official meetings. Some are considering emigration. Believers are starting to avoid using words online which could identify their faith. 

Ivan, another member of the congregation, told The Moscow Times that friends and neighbors ask if he is a member of a forbidden sect. 

“Eventually I realized that the best response was to ask them what they think,” he says. “More often than not, they say it’s a shame.” 

The group has pinned its hopes on an appeal submitted to Russia’s Supreme Court on May 20. Lawyers acting for the group say the appeal will succeed so long as Russia follows its own laws.

“Jesus himself was persecuted. We will not compromise.”

“We have grounds for the unconditional cancellation of the Supreme Court’s decision,” says Anton Omeltchenko, a lawyer on the case. “If the appeal is successful, it will confirm that Jehovah’s Witnesses have been subjected to discrimination. If it fails, it’s evidence that this is a politically-motivated persecution.” 

While Omeltchenko is optimistic, evidence suggests Russia’s controversial anti-extremism laws are being more rigorously applied. According to the Center for Economic and Political Reforms, the number of convictions rose from 137 to 414 between 2011 and 2015. 

The number of extremism cases against Jehovah’s Witnesses flared in 2015 after five years of relative calm, says Omeltchenko. 

“The Russian Supreme Court stepped in at one point when local police used falsified evidence to try and close a Jehovah’s Witness group in Tyumen,” he told The Moscow Times. “They formulated a legal position which led us to really believe this persecution would cease, but then the Supreme Court changed its mind.” 

For now, the tone throughout Kingdom Hall remains defiant. 

Anfisa, a smartly-dressed woman in her mid-fifties, says her family will still preach whatever happens. “We still talk about religion and God with family and friends,” she says. “We still have spiritual needs. We can’t just separate our lives from religion. For us, they are the same thing.” 

Others say they are prepared to face prosecution if the government clamps down on their faith. 

“Jesus himself was persecuted,” says Sasha. “He warned his followers that they too would be persecuted. We are facing these problems because we are following the word of God. We will not compromise.”

Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia

Related
Meanwhile…
Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism
Russia
Russia Is Getting a Patriotic Council to Fight 'Cultural Extremism'
Meanwhile…
Proposed Crackdown on 'Occult Magic' Reaches Russia's Parliament
Meanwhile…
Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

Welcome to The Machine: Inside the Secretive World of RT

23 hours ago

RT is often accused of being a propaganda agency, but a culture of secrecy has made insider accounts difficult to come by. The Moscow Times spoke with several sources to get a rare glimpse inside.

1 hour ago

Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day

2 hours ago

Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin

21 hours ago

Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry

23 hours ago

Russia's Yandex Unveils Self-Driving Car

1 day ago

32% of Russians Support Physical Punishment for Teens — Poll

1 day ago

Russia Expels Estonian and Moldovan Diplomats

1 hour ago

Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day

2 hours ago

Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin

21 hours ago

Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry

1 hour ago

Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day

2 hours ago

Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin

21 hours ago

Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Get Out of Town

Fresh air, warm weather, music and art – summer and festivals go hand-in-hand. In the second part of our two-part guide to festivals this summer, ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Get Out of Town

Fresh air, warm weather, music and art – summer and festivals go hand-in-hand. In the second part of our two-part guide to festivals this summer, ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Get Out of Town

Fresh air, warm weather, music and art – summer and festivals go hand-in-hand. In the second part of our two-part guide to festivals this summer, ...

Theater

Symposium

Fri. Jun. 02 Mon. Jun. 12
Teatr.doc
07:00 p.m.

Vsevolod Lisovsky stages Plato’s dialogue about the purpose and nature of love. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day

2 hours ago

Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin

21 hours ago

Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry

20 hours ago
By Unfair Observer
By Unfair Observer

Why the Kids Are Bastards (Op-ed)

By Unfair Observer
By Unfair Observer
20 hours ago

You’re probably expecting a chat about the hurricane that tried to flatten Moscow—likely an answer to Mike Pence’s prayers. But no.

Print edition — yesterday

June 01

Videobloggers; RT; Moscow Storm

21 hours ago

From Extravagance to Exile: What to See at the Chekhov Theater Festival

21 hours ago

From May 24 to July 20, the Chekhov International Theater Festival is bringing 21 productions from 14 different countries to Moscow, with highlights including a ballet based on the life of Rudolph Nureyev.

21 hours ago

From Extravagance to Exile: What to See at the Chekhov Theater Festival

21 hours ago

From May 24 to July 20, the Chekhov International Theater Festival is bringing 21 productions from 14 different countries to Moscow, with highlights including a ballet based on the life of Rudolph Nureyev.

21 hours ago

From Extravagance to Exile: What to See at the Chekhov Theater Festival

21 hours ago

From May 24 to July 20, the Chekhov International Theater Festival is bringing 21 productions from 14 different countries to Moscow, with highlights including a ballet based on the life of Rudolph Nureyev.

It's a Small World: Children in Moscow

21 hours ago
June 1 is the International Day for Protection of Children, when more than 50 countries across the world honor their younger generations.

23 hours ago

Russia's Yandex Unveils Self-Driving Car

1 day, 2 hours ago

32% of Russians Support Physical Punishment for Teens — Poll

1 day, 2 hours ago

Russia Expels Estonian and Moldovan Diplomats

22 hours ago

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas

Russians from all walks of life line up to visit a saintly relic.

see more

22 hours ago

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas

Russians from all walks of life line up to visit a saintly relic.

1 day ago

After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned

A fatal storm that swept Moscow caught residents off guard. Now they want to know why they weren't warned.

22 hours ago

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas

Russians from all walks of life line up to visit a saintly relic.

New issue — yesterday

June 01

Videobloggers; RT; Moscow Storm
1 day ago
By Marie Mendras
Marie Mendras
By Marie Mendras

France-Russia: An Improbable Reset That Quickly Turned Sour

By Marie Mendras
Marie Mendras
By Marie Mendras
1 day ago

In Versailles, Putin listened sternly to Macron’s moral lesson about Ukraine and human rights in Chechnya, said little, and looked impatient to ...

1 day ago

Russia Sanctions Top Montenegro Politicians

1 day ago

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims

1 day ago

Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia

1 day ago

Forged Safety Documents Aided Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports

1 day ago

Russian Hunter Fined $30,000 After Shooting Endangered Siberian Tiger

2 days ago

Russia to Crackdown on 'Dishonest' Microlenders

Fri. Jun. 02

More events
Tango Metropolis Dance Company: Tango Show Dance
Gandini Juggling: 4x4: Ephemeral Architecture Dance
Beat Film: Liberation Day Cinema
Beat Film: To Stay Alive: A Method Cinema
Alexander Morozov: Simple Things Exhibition
We Play Schiller Theater

1 day ago

Russia Sanctions Top Montenegro Politicians

1 day ago

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims

1 day ago

Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia

1 day ago

Forged Safety Documents Aided Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports

1 day ago

Russian Hunter Fined $30,000 After Shooting Endangered Siberian Tiger

2 days ago

Russia to Crackdown on 'Dishonest' Microlenders

23 hours ago

Russia's Yandex Unveils Self-Driving Car

1 day ago

32% of Russians Support Physical Punishment for Teens — Poll

1 day ago

Russia Expels Estonian and Moldovan Diplomats

After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned

1 day ago
A fatal storm that swept Moscow caught residents off guard. Now they want to know why they weren't warned.

The Protests That Aren't Going Away

1 day ago
City authorities struggle to contain growing resentment with their demolition ...

After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned

1 day ago
A fatal storm that swept Moscow caught residents off guard. Now they want to know why they weren't ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Gig

AuktsYon

Fri. Jun. 02 Fri. Jun. 02
Izvestiya Hall
07:00 p.m.

Legendary alternative rock band founded by Leonid Fyodorov and Oleg Garkusha. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Protests That Aren't Going Away

City authorities struggle to contain growing resentment with their demolition program.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the latest openings in the city

Most Read

Why the Kids Are Bastards (Op-ed)

From Extravagance to Exile: What to See at the Chekhov Theater Festival

It's a Small World: Children in Moscow

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+