Russia's Sakhalin Island Disappears From Online Maps As North Korea Fires Missile

Aug 29, 2017 — 10:33
— Update: 12:57
Aug 29, 2017 — 10:33
— Update: 12:57
The Pacific island of Sakhalin has partially disappeared from Russia’s Yandex map service.

The Russian equivalent of Google Maps, Yandex Maps, does not show the Far Eastern island on either its website or app on maps zoomed between 180 and 3000 kilometers from the earth's surface.

Read More: How North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

Russian media first spotted the technical glitch at around 2 a.m. local Moscow time on Monday, coinciding with North Korea’s firing of a ballistic missile over Japan’s northern Hokkaido Island, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Tuesday. 

The glitch persisted into Tuesday morning. 

In a statement, Yandex attributed the island's disappearance to a technical problem. “We have already fixed this, and soon Sakhalin will be back,” it said.

Yandex told The Moscow Times via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that the bug had been fully resolved.

