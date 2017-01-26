Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
7 hours ago Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
9 hours ago Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings
Moscow
American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump
Moscow
Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings
Moscow
Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
7 hours ago Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
9 hours ago Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country

Jan 26, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: Jan. 26 2017 — 21:03
By Andrei Muchnik
Jan 26, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: Jan. 26 2017 — 21:03
By Andrei Muchnik
Most Read
Moscow
American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump
Russia
Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls
Moscow
Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow
Russia
The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
Olga (Yuliya Vysotskaya) and Jules (Philippe Duquesne) The Walt Disney Company CIS LLC

“Paradise (Rai),” the latest movie by one of the leading luminaries of Russian cinema, Andrei Konchalovsky, opened at theaters across Russia last week. This holocaust-themed movie coincided with the Week of Remembrance, a relatively new tradition in Russia that started in 2015 to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz. 

 “Paradise” received a Silver Lion award at the Venice Film Festival last year and was short listed for best foreign language film for 2017's Oscars. It was snubbed in the final selection of nominees. The movie focuses on three characters whose lives become intertwined by the events of World War 2. One is Olga, a Russian princess and a member of the French Resistance, played by the director's wife Yuliya Vysotskaya, another is Jules, a police officer working under the Vichy government (a brilliantly cast Philippe Duquesne) and Helmut, an SS officer of some repute, played by newcomer Christian Clauss.

Approaching the age of 80, Andrei Konchalovsky took a very different approach to filmmaking with 2014's "The Postman's White Nights." It heralded a return from the realms of the fantastical, exemplified by his award-winning TV series “The Odyssey,” to more serious human dramas.

"Paradise" trailer Antipode Sales/Vimeo

“The Postman's White Nights,” a rather introspective film with some documentary elements taking part in a village in Russia's North. The film also won a Silver Lion, but Konchalovsky, known for his criticism of Hollywood, decided not to take part in the race for an Oscar nomination.

“Paradise” also uses documentary, or rather mockumentary, elements. It was filmed in black-and-white and its main narrative is interspersed both with flashbacks and scenes of the three main characters sitting in what feels like solitary confinement, yet turns out to be something entirely different. In these scenes each character speaks his or her own language, so you can hear Russian, as well as German and French, spoken throughout the film.

Konchalovsky takes a very clean approach to the holocaust: there's almost no blood on the screen, and we see most of the concentration camp's victims only on photographs. At the same time, Helmut's meeting with Heinrich Himmler is so surreal that it wouldn't be out of place in the popular alternative history sci-fi series "The Man in the High Castle."

“Paradise” is a film about each character's version of paradise and how their concept of it changes throughout the course of their lives. You can watch it with English subtitles at either Pioner Cinema or the 35 mm movie theater. Just remember that Konchalovsky, an avid user of Facebook, asked his viewers not to drink Coke or eat pop corn while watching the movie.

“The Postman's White Nights" trailer FestivalgoEast/YouTube
Related
Moscow
Storm Warning Announced as Heavy Snow Hits Moscow
Moscow
Siberians Mock Muscovites for Panic Over Record Freezing Temperatures
Russia
Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics
Moscow
Muchnik's Picks: Masha i Medvedi, Meydeleh and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

1 hour ago

In December, a Trump surrogate was dispatched to talk with U.S. firms in Russia. The topic on everyone's minds: the damage caused by sanctions. But neither side is willing to say they discussed lifting them.

3 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

7 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

9 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

9 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

10 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

11 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

3 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

7 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

9 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

3 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

7 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

9 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an ...

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an ...

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an ...

Exhibition

Valery Aizenberg. Migratio

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Mar. 05

Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

7 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

9 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

1 day ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
1 day ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

Print edition — yesterday

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

3 days, 7 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

9 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

10 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

11 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

9 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

9 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

9 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

9 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

9 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

9 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

1 day ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

see more

1 day ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to ...

1 day ago

Stage East

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

1 day ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

New issue — yesterday

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

12 hours ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

1 day ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

1 day ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

Fri. Feb. 03

More events
King Lear Theater
The Salesman Cinema
DJ Octopus Gig
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
350 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025 Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

12 hours ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

1 day ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

1 day ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

9 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

10 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

11 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

1 day ago
New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald ...

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian ...

Most Read

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+