Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago U.S. Consulate Closures Are a 'Bluff,' Says Russian Foreign Ministry
4 hours ago Memorial Names Convicted March 26 Protesters Political Prisoners
6 hours ago Russian Publisher Admits Removing LGBT Plot from Hit U.S. Fantasy Novel
Russia
U.S. Consulate Closures Are a 'Bluff,' Says Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia
Memorial Names Convicted March 26 Protesters Political Prisoners
Russia
Russian Publisher Admits Removing LGBT Plot from Hit U.S. Fantasy Novel
Russia
Through Fire and Sand: Russia Takes Gold in the International Tank Biathlon
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russia’s FSB Says It Foiled Moscow Terror Plot

Aug 14, 2017 — 14:50
— Update: 18:52
Aug 14, 2017 — 14:50
— Update: 18:52
Most Read
Opinion
Why Trump's North Korea Rhetoric Irks Russia (Op-ed)
Russia
Russia’s FSB Says It Foiled Moscow Terror Plot
Russia
Through Fire and Sand: Russia Takes Gold in the International Tank Biathlon
Russia
Harassed LGBT Activists Rally in St. Petersburg
Alexander Ryumin / TASS

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday it had detained four people suspected of plotting terror attacks on Moscow’s public transport system and major commercial centers. 

In a statement on its website, the FSB said it had uncovered a terror group in the Moscow region which was planning to commit "a series of terror attacks in crowded places, including transport sites and large commercial centers.” 

The FSB also said it had shut down a bomb-making lab on the outskirts of Moscow. 

Two potential suicide bombers, an explosives expert and an “emissary” of Islamic State, a terrorist organization banned in Russia, were detained. One of the detainees is a Russian citizen, while the others are from Central Asian countries, the statement said.

Russian media published a video on Monday afternoon supposedly showing the FSB raid on the terrorists' hideout. The Moscow Times could not confirm the authenticity of the video.

Federal Security Services supposedly raiding a terrorist hideout in the Moscow region.
Related
Russia
Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect
Business
Russian Cell Operator MTS to Store User Data in Pilot Anti-Terror Scheme
Russia
After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+