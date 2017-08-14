Russia’s FSB Says It Foiled Moscow Terror Plot

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday it had detained four people suspected of plotting terror attacks on Moscow’s public transport system and major commercial centers.

In a statement on its website, the FSB said it had uncovered a terror group in the Moscow region which was planning to commit "a series of terror attacks in crowded places, including transport sites and large commercial centers.”



The FSB also said it had shut down a bomb-making lab on the outskirts of Moscow.



Two potential suicide bombers, an explosives expert and an “emissary” of Islamic State, a terrorist organization banned in Russia, were detained. One of the detainees is a Russian citizen, while the others are from Central Asian countries, the statement said.

Russian media published a video on Monday afternoon supposedly showing the FSB raid on the terrorists' hideout. The Moscow Times could not confirm the authenticity of the video.