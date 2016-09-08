Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
30 minutes ago Belarus Risks Investigation After Paralympic Squad's Russian Flag Protest
11 hours ago Human Rights Activist Running for Parliament to Challenge Chechen Ruler to a Debate
14 hours ago Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism
Moscow
Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia
Moscow
Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend
Moscow
Russian Justice Ministry Searches Human Rights Group Memorial
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

The RNO Festival: A Chance to Hear Russia’s Finest Symphonic Orchestra

Sep. 08 2016 — 11:00
— Update: 11:00
By Raymond Stults
Sep. 08 2016 — 11:00
— Update: 11:00
By Raymond Stults
Most Read
Russia
Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism
Moscow
Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia
Russia
Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes
World
EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia
The Russian National Orchestra was founded by eminent Russian pianist and conductor Mikhail Pletnev in 1990. RNO

For the eighth year in a row, the Russian National Orchestra, one of the country’s very finest symphonic ensembles, inaugurates the classical music concert season with its Grand Festival, which runs from this evening until September 26.

Though somewhat reduced in scale this year, no doubt due to current economic conditions, the festival has nonetheless come up, as usual, with a diverse array of concerts that promise to be among the most memorable to be heard all season long.

The festival begins tonight and tomorrow with a pair of concerts on a chamber scale at Philharmonia-2, the acoustically superb concert hall that opened two years ago in southwest Moscow’s Olympic Village.

Tonight’s concert consists entirely of Franz Schubert’s “Winterreise,” (Winter Journey) probably the greatest of all German-language song cycles. One of the composer’s very last works, it features 24 songs that form a monologue on the subjects of lost and unrequited love.

Vocal soloist is German baritone Stephan Genz, a noted interpreter of the German song repertoire.  Accompanying him at the piano will be RNO artistic director Mikhail Pletnev.

Pletnev plays again tomorrow evening, in a rare solo recital of works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Edvard Grieg and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, three composers of whose music he has proved an outstanding exponent throughout his long and distinguished career at the keyboard.

The RNO maintains an active tour schedule throughout Europe and America, frequently starring at events such as the BBC Proms.
The RNO maintains an active tour schedule throughout Europe and America, frequently starring at events such as the BBC Proms. RNO

September 14 brings a return to the festival of 88-year-old Italian maestro Alberto Zedda, perhaps the world’s leading authority on the music of  Gioacchino Rossini.  Having enjoyed enormous success at past RNO festivals with his concert performances of Rossini’s operas “Tancredi” and “Semiramide,” he this time leads a much lesser known Rossini work, “Ermione,” one that disappeared from the stage soon after its 1819 premiere in Naples and was revived only in 1987. Since then, it has enjoyed considerable success in a fair number of European and American productions.

Assuming the title role will be highly acclaimed American soprano Angela Meade, joined by a trio of guest singers from Italy in the other principal parts

Next, on September 18, Pletnev takes the stage as conductor to lead Joseph Haydn’s magnificent biblical oratorio “The Creation.” The performance boasts a strong line-up of principal soloists, including Belgian soprano Sophie Junker, Australian bass Morgan Pearse and frequent Bolshoi theater guest tenor Roman Shulakov, together with the superb Intrada Vocal Ensemble, which specializes in stylistically informed interpretations of the music of past eras.

Titled “Classical Music in 3D,” the festival’s fifth concert, on September 23 combines orchestral music with a display of video art. On the program are two orchestral works from the early 20th century that particularly lend themselves to accompanying visual effects — Claude Debussy’s “La Mer” (The Sea), subtitled “three symphonic sketches for orchestra,” and English composer Gustav Holst’s massive seven-part suite “The Planets.” They will be performed with a group of works by American philanthropist and composer Gordon Getty, who has been closely associated with the RNO since its founding 26 years ago. Leading the varied assortment of music will be Bulgarian-born Swiss conductor Mischa Damev.

The festival closes on September 26 with a concert performance of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s last opera, “Iolanta,” under the baton of Maestro Pletnev. Written simultaneously and first performed together with the ballet “The Nutcracker,” the tenderly lyrical and musically forward-looking “Iolanta” has been rather poorly treated in the half-dozen productions seen on Moscow stages over the past quarter-century. The most recent of these was the deadly dull new version that appeared early last season at the Bolshoi.

With a seasoned interpreter of Tchaikovsky’s music like Pletnev in charge, the festival’s audience seems likely to hear real justice done to the opera’s many musical virtues.

The festival has assembled what looks like a strong cast, headed by soprano Anastasia Moskvina, from Belorussia, who enjoyed a triumph two years ago in  Musica Viva chamber orchestra’s concert performance at Tchaikovsky Hall of Carl Maria von Weber’s opera “Oberon.” 

For more information and ticket sales see russiannationalorchestra.org

Related
Moscow
IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut
Moscow
How Moscow's Museums Are Making Everyone Welcome
Belarus Risks Investigation After Paralympic Squad's Russian Flag Protest

30 minutes ago

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) could launch an investigation against Belarus’ Paralympic team after one of its athletes unfurled a Russian flag at the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games, the BBC Russian Service reported ...

11 hours ago

Human Rights Activist Running for Parliament to Challenge Chechen Ruler to a Debate

14 hours ago

Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism

15 hours ago

Kremlin Hints That Blacklisted Independent Pollster Can File an Appeal

16 hours ago

University Investigated for Naked Photo Hazing Scandal

16 hours ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Complains of Prison Death Threats

18 hours ago

Security Services Interrogate Head of Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia

“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his students. He was a handsome man: smart, ironic, charismatic. ...

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia

“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his students. He was a handsome man: smart, ironic, charismatic. ...

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia

“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his students. He was a handsome man: smart, ironic, charismatic. ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

11 hours ago

Human Rights Activist Running for Parliament to Challenge Chechen Ruler to a Debate

14 hours ago

Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism

15 hours ago

Kremlin Hints That Blacklisted Independent Pollster Can File an Appeal

11 hours ago

Human Rights Activist Running for Parliament to Challenge Chechen Ruler to a Debate

14 hours ago

Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism

15 hours ago

Kremlin Hints That Blacklisted Independent Pollster Can File an Appeal
4 days ago
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
4 days ago

There are two widespread misconceptions about protest activity in Russia. The first is that, for some mysterious reason, Russia is exempt from the general rule where the popularity of the ruling regime declines in tandem with the economy. The second is that the authorities have ...

Print edition — today

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian

18 hours ago

Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?

18 hours ago

After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. Karimov’s death has cast the country into uncertainty; analysts have predicted a surge of Islamic fundamentalism, ethnic and regional disputes, confrontation between political clans, and even civil ...

18 hours ago

Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?

18 hours ago

After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. Karimov’s death has cast the country into uncertainty; analysts have predicted a surge of Islamic fundamentalism, ethnic and regional disputes, confrontation between political clans, and even civil war.

18 hours ago

Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?

18 hours ago

After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. Karimov’s death has cast the country into uncertainty; analysts have predicted a surge of Islamic fundamentalism, ethnic and regional disputes, confrontation between political clans, and even civil war.

21 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make sure you get a ticket to your gig or to the festival well in advance to enjoy the music and avoid having to fight your way through the hoards.

see more

21 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make sure you get a ticket to your ...

1 day ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The ...

21 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make sure you get a ticket to your gig or to the festival well in advance to enjoy the music and avoid having to fight your way through the hoards.

New issue — today

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
3 days ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

16 hours ago

University Investigated for Naked Photo Hazing Scandal

16 hours ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Complains of Prison Death Threats

18 hours ago

Security Services Interrogate Head of Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church

1 day ago

1 day ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment on auto loans has risen ...

2 days ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail
A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, and his YouTube videos, where he sits by a lava lamp, cracking jokes about organized religion.

2 days ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail
A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, and his YouTube videos, where he sits by a lava lamp, cracking jokes about organized religion.

18 hours ago

Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes
Russia's children’s ombudsman, Pavel Astakhov, has called for the statute of limitation on sex crimes against minors to ...

18 hours ago

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia
The European Union has extended its sanctions against Russia due to the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. Travel ...

18 hours ago

Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes
Russia's children’s ombudsman, Pavel Astakhov, has called for the statute of limitation on sex crimes against minors to ...

18 hours ago

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia
The European Union has extended its sanctions against Russia due to the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. Travel ...

16 hours ago

University Investigated for Naked Photo Hazing Scandal
Russia’s Investigative Committee is examining claims that students at a Siberian university were forced to undress as part ...

16 hours ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Complains of Prison Death Threats
The blogger arrested for catching Pokemon in a Yekaterinburg cathedral has complained of death threats in pre-trial detention, ...
5 days ago
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
Heirless in Tashkent
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
5 days ago

Change is coming to the regimes of Central Asia, with Uzbekistan only the first state to experience a succession crisis. The departure ...

19 hours ago

Russian Police Arrest Protesters Mocking Medvedev

20 hours ago

Four Crimean Tatars Jailed on Terrorism Charges

20 hours ago

Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill

21 hours ago

Controversial Russian Crooner Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump

21 hours ago

Russian Security Services Forced to Reveal Home Searches

22 hours ago

Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding
Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot
2 days ago
Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the ...
Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot
2 days ago
Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in ...
Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?
1 day ago
Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion ...

Most Read

Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia

Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+