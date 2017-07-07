Russia’s Expert Advice: How Putin Should Tackle His First Trump Meeting

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will hold their first face-to-face meeting.

Ahead of this widely anticipated encounter on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, we asked three Russian experts to weigh in on the following questions: — What are your top recommendations for Putin before his meeting with Trump?

— What is the easiest thing that Putin can do to improve bilateral relations between the two countries?

— What do you see as the most intractable bilateral issues?

1. Fyodor Lukyanov Editor of Russia in Global Affairs Chairman of the Presidium of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy

First, I’d advise Vladimir Putin not to expect anything from this meeting. He should pay attention to Trump’s posturing and behavior and size him up. This is very important.

Also: Don’t react to what’s happening around this meeting independently of its content because this commotion is an instrument of internal political battles in Washington. Putin should keep this in mind. I don’t think Putin can do anything to improve relations with the U.S. because the situation is highly unusual. On one hand, Russia has become a massive factor in the public debate and the U.S.’ internal power struggle. But in fact, Russia is not that important for the Trump administration in realizing its foreign policy goals (if it has any). Trump’s priorities are primarily related to international trade and economic issues, and in this area Russia is not a major player. Putin can do one thing only: Try to establish strong personal contact with Trump. It’s not a given he’ll succeed. Russia and the United States must get along because they are both nuclear powers. The nuclear issue keeps us bound to each other, but as far as other issues there is no coordination in policy and relations are even worse than during the Cold War. The United States is suffering through a very difficult internal transformation and until this process is complete, it will be a difficult and even pointless counterpart. Russia for its part understands that the U.S. line is not clear and is in flux. Russia is also establishing its priorities and not just reacting to U.S. actions. We have long ago become unaccustomed to this. Always reacting to the Americans is something that dates to the late Soviet period and used to be our main course of action.

2. Pavel Demidov Head of politics and communication department, Center for Strategic Research

First, as those prepping Putin have already done, it’s important for him to familiarize himself with Trump’s past meetings with other leaders, including the heads of Japan, China and European countries.

It’s clear that Trump is someone who loves to be praised and have people agree with him, and during negotiations, he simplifies complex issues as much as possible. Being aware of this seriously helps dealing with Trump, who has a positive attitude towards Putin (in contrast to many others). For Trump, personal relations are very important, and this can be used wisely. I honestly don’t see any opportunity for Putin to score an easy victory. The best thing that he can do is to conduct the meeting in the calmest and most constructive way he can. Both countries have a well-established practice of trolling each other, and it is important to refrain from this and to speak in serious diplomatic language, and say: "There are a lot of problems to solve and we need to cooperate.’’ It won’t lead to quick results, but it will help to build trust for the future. The most complicated problem is that we are enmeshed in accusations that Russia interfered in the American elections. For the U.S., this is quite a sensitive internal political issue, and in general, the issue of cyber-security is at the forefront. Then, there is the whole complex of issues related to Ukraine, and this will hardly be discussed, considering both the U.S. political situation, the weakness of the U.S. president, and Russia’s domestic political situation — specifically the upcoming election period.

3. Dmitry Suslov Program Director, Valdai International Discussion Club