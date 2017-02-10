Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Time Travel at the Movies
4 hours ago No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports
4 hours ago Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled
Meanwhile…
The Rapist and the Thief
Meanwhile…
The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price
Meanwhile…
Russian Library Cancels Harry Potter Quiz Over Concerns About ‘Dangerous Potions’
Meanwhile…
The Same Day Russia Blocked Brazzers, It Unblocked YouPorn
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Time Travel at the Movies
4 hours ago No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports
4 hours ago Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom

Feb 10, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 16:37
By Katie Davies
Feb 10, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 16:37
By Katie Davies
Most Read
Moscow
Take a Load Off, Russian-Style
Moscow
The Best Bookstores in Moscow
Russia
Better Call Chet: How a Guyanese Lawyer Became Jamaica's Man in Moscow
Russia
Russian Tsar's Love Life Sparks Cinema Censorship Row
Dariya Akhmedova / For MT

If there's one politician who already has internet stardom firmly in his grasp, it's Russian President Vladimir Putin. But even after the endearing memes and the bareback horse riding,  a growing number of Russians want more: a real Putin Twitter account. 

via GIPHY

Russians overwhelmingly want to hear what the president has to say. And they want to hear it from him. According to a recent survey by state-run pollster VTsIOM, 64 Russians want to know the president's opinion on all public matters.

Of those respondents, 69 percent said they wanted to hear from the president directly, usually in the traditional form of a televised press conference. VTsIOM's data also showed a new trend: Russians are desperate to see Putin follow in the footsteps of U.S. President Donald Trump.

While the Kremlin already runs its own English and Russian-language Twitter accounts, it leaves something to be desired of its coverage of the president's life.

Sure, it's difficult to imagine strongman Putin curling up in front of the television. But without social media, how can we ever be sure that he doesn't? How can we know what Putin really thought of Arnold Schwarzenegger's television hosting skills? 

Television aside, how would a Putin Twitter account match up to its American rival?

Plenty of people have drawn similarities between Putin and Trump in recent months while their apparent bromance blossomed.

One thing neither can resist is the occasional dig at Europe. 

Of course, Putin may struggle to fit some of his more scathing criticisms into a mere 140 characters. Allegations that Europe is suffering from "obvious degradation of democracy" don't quite provoke the same social media buzz as Trump's infamous Twitter catchphrases. Who can forget the eloquent power of Trump's derisive:"SAD!" Or even the occasional "NOT!"


But its what Putin doesn't say that distinguishes the two leaders. Donald Trump has been keen to defend his daughter - and her private business interests - in the public sphere.

President Putin is famously protective of the identity of his two daughters. In fact, many of Russia's most prominent independent journalists say that reporting on the president's family is strictly off-limits. Others allege that their reports on government contracts handed out to Putin family members have lost them their jobs. 

Read More: Former RBC Editor Blames Kremlin For Dismissal

Putin also refrains from vocal attacks on the media. As any avid Twitter follower is sure to know, Trump's apparent nemesis is none other than the "failing" New York Times.

Putin has only very rarely condemned an individual news outlet. And why would he? Plenty of Russian journalists spend their free time depicting Putin as a true Russian superhero — literally.

And while independent outlets such as the Dozhd television channel or the RBC newspaper may elicit the occasional cutting remark from Putin, the threat of an expensive lawsuit is a sure-fire way of keeping journalists away from certain high-profile targets, such as Putin's closest oligarch confident, Igor Sechin.

Read More: Sechin Meets the Streisand Effect in Novaya Gazeta Libel Case

Of course, it could just be that after 16 years in power, Putin has set his sights a little higher. He might shun Trump-style Twitter storms, but Putin knows a few tricks to win over the internet.

Until we see a video of President Trump singing - the ball's in your court, Washington.

Russian President Vladimir Putin plays the piano while touring a Moscow theater. The Telegraph / YouTube
Related
Moscow
Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled
Moscow
Take a Load Off, Russian-Style
Russia
Better Call Chet: How a Guyanese Lawyer Became Jamaica's Man in Moscow
Russia
Russian Tsar's Love Life Sparks Cinema Censorship Row

Better Call Chet: How a Guyanese Lawyer Became Jamaica's Man in Moscow

6 hours ago

After 20 years without diplomatic representation in Russia, the Jamaican Foreign Ministry has appointed a native of Guyana as their Honorary Consul in Moscow.

1 hour ago

Time Travel at the Movies

4 hours ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

4 hours ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

5 hours ago

Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

6 hours ago

Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3

21 hours ago

Russian Activists Arrested Protesting Putin's Closest Oligarch Ally

1 hour ago

Time Travel at the Movies

4 hours ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

4 hours ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

1 hour ago

Time Travel at the Movies

4 hours ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

4 hours ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Artist Valery Aizenberg's Journey in 'Migratio'

The Moscow Museum of Modern Art has opened a retrospective exhibition of works by Valery Aizenberg, an acclaimed artist from the 1980s who remains one ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Artist Valery Aizenberg's Journey in 'Migratio'

The Moscow Museum of Modern Art has opened a retrospective exhibition of works by Valery Aizenberg, an acclaimed artist from the 1980s who remains one ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Artist Valery Aizenberg's Journey in 'Migratio'

The Moscow Museum of Modern Art has opened a retrospective exhibition of works by Valery Aizenberg, an acclaimed artist from the 1980s who remains one ...

Exhibition

Wassily Kandinsky’s Bagatelles

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Feb. 12

Rare exhibit of Kandinsky’s paintings on glass, watercolors and drawings from 1915 to the 1920s. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Time Travel at the Movies

4 hours ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

4 hours ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

4 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Take a Load Off, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 hours ago

Отдыхать. Simple word, right? But think for a minute: how many meanings does it have? So far I’ve counted eight. Take a load off — отдыхайте! — and see if you can come up with any I’ve missed.

Print edition — yesterday

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders

4 days, 1 hour ago
As the queen celebrates her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday, The Moscow Times brings you an illustrated history of her meetings with Soviet and Russian leaders ...

5 hours ago

Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

6 hours ago

Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3

21 hours ago

Russian Activists Arrested Protesting Putin's Closest Oligarch Ally

5 hours ago

The Best Bookstores in Moscow

5 hours ago

There is nothing quite like a good book to cheer you up on a cold winter’s day. Fortunately, there is no lack of choice here in Moscow, and all types of readers will be able to find what they need.

5 hours ago

The Best Bookstores in Moscow

5 hours ago

There is nothing quite like a good book to cheer you up on a cold winter’s day. Fortunately, there is no lack of choice here in Moscow, and all types of readers will be able to find what they need.

5 hours ago

The Best Bookstores in Moscow

5 hours ago

There is nothing quite like a good book to cheer you up on a cold winter’s day. Fortunately, there is no lack of choice here in Moscow, and all types of readers will be able to find what they need.

20 hours ago

Russian Tsar's Love Life Sparks Cinema Censorship Row

Even before its release, a film depicting romantic liaisons between Nicholas II and a Polish ballerina has provoked an angry response from religious activists.

see more

20 hours ago

Russian Tsar's Love Life Sparks Cinema Censorship Row

Even before its release, a film depicting romantic liaisons between Nicholas II and a Polish ballerina has provoked an angry response from religious activists.

21 hours ago

Russia Launches Operation 'Anyone But Macron'

As scandal removes Moscow-friendly Francois Fillon from the French presidential election race, the Kremlin turns its attention to an unexpected centrist challenger.

20 hours ago

Russian Tsar's Love Life Sparks Cinema Censorship Row

Even before its release, a film depicting romantic liaisons between Nicholas II and a Polish ballerina has provoked an angry response from religious activists.

New issue — yesterday

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul
2 days ago
By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin

Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)

By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin
2 days ago

The main immediate result of Trump’s victory is that the structured and more-or-less predictable post-1991 world is gone. In its place is ...

22 hours ago

Russian Warplane 'Accidentally' Strikes Turkish Positions in Syria, Killing 3

1 day ago

EU Condemns 'Politically Motivated' Navalny Trial

1 day ago

Culture Ministry Backs New Russian Holiday Marking 'Patriotic' Food Embargo

1 day ago

Russia Tightens Trade Controls Amid Rising Tensions With Belarus

1 day ago

Russia's Last-Minute Travel Industry Implodes Amid Economic Woes

1 day ago

White House Says Russia Sanctions Will Remain Until Crimea Returned to Ukraine

Fri. Feb. 10

More events
Triptych Theater
The Space Between Us Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Amsterdam Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

22 hours ago

Russian Warplane 'Accidentally' Strikes Turkish Positions in Syria, Killing 3

1 day ago

EU Condemns 'Politically Motivated' Navalny Trial

1 day ago

Culture Ministry Backs New Russian Holiday Marking 'Patriotic' Food Embargo

1 day ago

Russia Tightens Trade Controls Amid Rising Tensions With Belarus

1 day ago

Russia's Last-Minute Travel Industry Implodes Amid Economic Woes

1 day ago

White House Says Russia Sanctions Will Remain Until Crimea Returned to Ukraine

5 hours ago

Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

6 hours ago

Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3

21 hours ago

Russian Activists Arrested Protesting Putin's Closest Oligarch Ally

Russia Launches Operation 'Anyone But Macron'

21 hours ago
As scandal removes Moscow-friendly Francois Fillon from the French presidential election race, the Kremlin turns its attention to an unexpected centrist challenger.

Moving Borders

23 hours ago
“The Border,” an exhibition organized by the Goethe Institute being ...

Russia Launches Operation 'Anyone But Macron'

21 hours ago
As scandal removes Moscow-friendly Francois Fillon from the French presidential election race, the Kremlin turns its attention to ...
From our partners
Winners of the 2017 Art Newspaper Russia Awards
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Exhibition

Los Caprichos: Goya and Dali

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Mar. 12

18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more

Read more

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

Moving Borders

“The Border,” an exhibition organized by the Goethe Institute being shown at the Tsereteli Art Gallery, ...

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

A New Take on Russian Сlassics—Three Must-See Performances

Even if your Russian isn’t terrific, here are three shows playing in Moscow that you ought ...

Most Read

Take a Load Off, Russian-Style

The Best Bookstores in Moscow

Better Call Chet: How a Guyanese Lawyer Became Jamaica's Man in Moscow

Russian Tsar's Love Life Sparks Cinema Censorship Row
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+