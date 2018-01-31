Russian Vodka Day

In Russia, almost every day is a holiday. In addition to public holidays such as Victory Day and New Year’s Day, Russians also annually celebrate over 400 professional holidays.

January 31 is the official Birthday of Russian Vodka, the day on which Dmitry Mendeleyev defended his doctoral dissertation “On Combining Water and Alcohol” in 1865. In his dissertation, he continued his exploration of chemistry, a study that would see Mendeleyev four years later publish his groundbreaking Periodic Table.

The Periodic Table established Mendeleyev as one of the leading scientists of his age, and honors were heaped upon him. He served the Imperial Government as Director of the Bureau of Weights and Measures, and it was this job that got Mendeleyev into the vodka business. Legend has it that in 1894 Tsar Nicholas II ordered Mendeleyev to create a standard recipe for Russian vodka. Mendeleyev supposedly simply rounded up his dissertation number of 38 percent alcohol to a more marketable 40 percent (80 proof), the number still in use today.

Mendeleyev’s actual participation in the vodka recipe was probably far more minor than the legend purports, but the marketing people are still using it to great effect in the brand building of modern labels such as Russian Standard.

Russian vodka, of course, dates much further back than 1894, though not, perhaps, as far as we might imagine, just as vodka is not as Russian as we might like. Poles were distilling grain and potato spirits from the 8th century, but Russians encountered distilled spirits only in the late fourteenth-century, when Genoese merchants passed through Muscovy en route to Lithuania with a fiery grappa-like liquor they called “aqua vitae.”

Historians recount that the Muscovites didn’t think much of it. Aqua vitae, they agreed, might make a good medicine — topical or internal — if one were truly ill, but for drinking, they preferred their own, more labor-intensive home-brewed mead and beer.

It would take another century before monks in the Chudov Monastery in the Kremlin began to master the art of distilling grain alcohol. They found a savvy patron in Tsar Ivan III, who recognized in vodka a partial solution to his need to fill the national coffers. He instituted the first state monopoly of vodka in 1472, inaugurating a five hundred year tug-of-war between the state and its thirsty citizens over vodka’s price, quality, quantity, access, and distribution.

High vodka prices and restrictions on access to it often led to civil unrest in the uneasy sixteenth-century Time of Troubles. Russian nobles were granted the right to distill their own vodka on their estates by Catherine the Great, a nice perk they enjoyed for over 100 years, until the Abolition of Serfdom in 1861 paved the way for more commercially-minded vodka merchants such as Pyotr Smirnoff, who focused on making a purer version of vodka in safer working conditions, mindful of the concern that home-brew was known as a leading cause of illness and death among the lower classes. This is the era of Mendeleyev and his legendary 40 percent.

When Revolution came in 1917, it did little to curb the national thirst for vodka. Production, distribution, and sales were nationalized by the government. Vodka remained the cornerstone of every hatching, matching, or dispatching, and all the celebration in between. And so it is today!

Vodka in Russia is most often taken neat, ideally chilled, but temperature is never a deal breaker! The best pairing for vodka, Russians believe, is bread: it is customary to take a big sniff of aromatic Russian bread after a shot of vodka. Some folklorists claim that it is the spirit of the bread’s grain, helping the spirit of the vodka’s grain to guide the beverage down one’s throat. I’m not sure that’s true, but I do know this: it’s not a great idea to consume a lot of vodka on an empty stomach.

That’s where zakuski (appetizers) come in.

Russian zakuski can be as humble as that Holy Trinity of Russian snacks: half a loaf of dark bread, a jar of pickles, and a few slices of pork fat, called “salo.” But zakuski can also be that groaning table of platters of smoked fish, salads with rich mayonnaise and sour cream dressing, piping hot juliennes, smoked sausages and cheese, fresh herbs, and exotic delicacies from the Former Soviet Union.For Russian Vodka Day, I’ve come up with a tasting menu that combines some updated versions of the classic zakuski line-up to act as “blotting paper” for an array of infused vodkas and vodka cocktails.

“Happy Birthday, Russian Vodka!” Tasting Menu

Signature Cocktail: The 40 Percent



Tarragon-infused Vodka



Ginger-infused Vodka



Caraway-infused Vodka



Cranberry Rosemary Liqueur



Marinated Brynza

Smoked Fish a nd Charcuterie Platter

Pickled Vegetable Platter

Mushroom Julienne

Signature Cocktail: “The 40 Percent”

Ingredients:

75 grams of the finest Russian vodka, well chilled

Instructions:

Pour the vodka into a frosted glass.

Say a toast.

Toss back in one dramatic gesture.

Repeat throughout the evening.

Vodka Infusions: The Frazzled Hostess’s New Best Friend

Vodka infusions represent one of the best effort-to-output ratios around. After you combine the flavor and the vodka and shake it a bit, you basically walk away for the allotted time, then come back, decant your product into a suitably retro bottle, and serve it to wild appreciation.



Tasteless and odorless, vodka is essentially a blank culinary canvas on to which you can introduce any flavor you fancy. Fruits, berries, and some vegetables work well, as do many herbs and spices. I’ve included a number of my favorites in this menu, but other classics include lemon, sea-buckthorn, rhubarb, bison grass, thyme, and coriander.



Infusing is simple, but it is important to follow a few basic housekeeping rules:



1. Be a Small Batch Infuser:

Home-infused vodkas have a much fresher taste than their commercially produced counterparts, but they won’t last nearly as long. Don’t go overboard and make barrels of infused vodka that will only spoil before you have time to consume them.



2. Don’t use the cheapest vodka

There is a school of thought that you can use really cheap vodka for infusions, but this is not the case: cheap vodka should be reserved for de-icing your windshield. Infusions work best when the vodka is odorless and flavorless, and that involves a modest outlay of funds. There is no need to splash out on Grey Goose, but choose a middle range bottle that has a label you recognize!



3. Hygiene, Hygiene, Hygiene!

Begin by washing your hands thoroughly with hot water and soap. Use wide-mouth jars to infuse your vodka — later you can decant the result into a lovely bottle, but during this stage you don’t want to be struggling to get things in and out of narrow necked bottles.



Wash and sterilize the jars in a dishwasher on its highest temperature or by scrubbing it thoroughly with dishwashing liquid, rinsing, then pouring hot water into the jar. Don’t forget to sterilize the lids as well!



Prep your fruit and herbs carefully. Make sure that berries and fruit are ripe with stems, seeds, and pits removed. Discard any rotten fruit. Wash gently with cool water air dry in a colander. Make sure that all the herbs you use have been carefully washed and drained so that any grit is removed. (For best results, use a salad spinner). Woody herbs such as the rosemary and tarragon we use in this menu need to be pruned of their twig-like bases.



4. Proportions and Time

Infusion is not an exact science, and you will need to experiment with time and proportion to arrive at your own signature infusion. I recommend beginning with 2 cup/450 ml batches of vodka that you infuse for 3-4 days in a cool dark place unless instructions indicate otherwise.