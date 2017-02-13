Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”
3 hours ago Russian Government Mulls Alcohol Monopoly on Perfume and Pharmaceuticals
4 hours ago Russian Nationalist Writer Creates Battalion To 'Liberate' Ukraine
Meanwhile…
Russian Official Orders Enquiry After Hearse Arrives for Pensioner who Called Ambulance
Meanwhile…
Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom
Meanwhile…
The Rapist and the Thief
Meanwhile…
The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”
3 hours ago Russian Government Mulls Alcohol Monopoly on Perfume and Pharmaceuticals
4 hours ago Russian Nationalist Writer Creates Battalion To 'Liberate' Ukraine

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

This week in Russian propaganda reviewed

Feb 13, 2017 — 21:00
— Update: 21:47
By Alexey Kovalev
@Alexey__Kovalev
Feb 13, 2017 — 21:00
— Update: 21:47
By Alexey Kovalev
@Alexey__Kovalev
Most Read
Moscow
One Stop Shop
Moscow
Bjorn Again
Russia
Demonstrators Clash Over Fate of Iconic Russian Cathedral
Opinion
Navalny’s Sorry Contribution to Russian Jurisprudence (Op-Ed)
Vesti Nedeli

Russia’s Sunday news shows took a militant tone this week. Dmitry Kiselyov’s propaganda flagship Vesti Nedeli (Weekly News) began with a feature on Russia’s latest radar stations. Be wowed, Kiselyov told his audience. This radar kit is next generation, rapid response, and can track up to 500 targets as far as Cape Horn, he said.

Russia is surrounded by enemies — but, hey, at least you can feel safe within its borders

With this shiny new radar system, Russia is covered
With this shiny new radar system, Russia is covered VGTRK

Meanwhile, the conflict in Ukraine drags on with lethal consequences. Kiselyov blamed Ukraine and its president, Petro Poroshenko, “who still expects a pat on the head from America for carrying on with the killing.”

A grim segment follows. Separatist “marine” units of “Donetsk People’s Republic” — some 90 miles from the coast — are shown dragging bloodied Ukrainian corpses through the icy steppe. The camera shows a close-up of a Salvation Army badge on one of the deceased men’s uniforms. “The Salvation Army is a Western organization that helps prisoners and social undesirables,” the reporter adds.

Regular viewers will have noticed a change in language. There were few caveats about separatist fighters this week, none of the usual disclaimers about “unrecognized republics,” and Russia-supporting local activists. Instead, the programme’s reporter refers to the insurgents as “we.”

Russia’s undeclared war against Ukraine is now, once again, O.K.

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

Other segments reassured viewers, and emphasized the might of the country’s military. Russia’s Syria naval task-force might have been a resounding PR failure worldwide — with pundits mocking its technical problems and cost — but Vesti Nedeli instead laid out the red carpet.

Kiselyov littered his viewers with stats: this many hundreds of sorties flown, that many thousands of terrorist targets destroyed. The returning crews of the Admiral Kuznetsov and Peter the Great were depicted as heroes returning to their home port of Severomorsk.

All in all, war accounted for over 30 minutes of Vesti Nedeli’s two-hour program. And it was a similar story on rival shows like TV Center’s Postscriptum, hosted by hawkish senator Alexei Pushkov, and NTV’s Itogi Nedeli (Weekly Summary).

A Warning for Trump

Mention was also made of Vladimir Putin’s belligerent 2007 speech at the Munich Security Conference, which turned 10-years-old last Friday. The world media ignored the anniversary, but it was top news across all major Russian channels this weekend.

Kiselyov used this opportunity to attack the United States for failing to heed Putin’s advice about the dangers of a “unipolar world.” He criticized past U.S. presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama for “dragging their country into despicable wars.” Donald Trump, Kiselyov added, had better study Putin’s keynote speech if he’s serious about keeping up good relations with Russia.

Russian State TV Praises Trump for Avoiding ‘Democracy’ in Inauguration Speech

Following weeks of unabashed praise, Russian TV took on a more balanced tone on Donald Trump this Sunday.

On the one hand, Kiselyov’s Vesti Nedeli did again rush to Trump’s rescue, shielding him from attacks of his “numerous enemies.” America’s “militant” media were pounding Trump, the anchor said — without remorse or respect for the “100 days” honeymoon rule, where rival politicians and media are “supposed to refrain from criticism.”

Valery Fadeev, the host of another Sunday news show Voskresnoe Vremya (Times on Sunday) said Trump was being subjected to attacks by Barack Obama. In a segment punctuated with ominous music, Obama was portrayed as a villain who might have said goodbye but, in fact, has never left Washington D.C. for his native Chicago.

Over on Postscriptum, Alexei Pushkov pondered whether “assassinating presidents who didn’t toe the financial elite’s line” was a “cornerstone of American democracy.”

On another hand, there was some evidence Russia’s propaganda masters had begun to  distance themselves from their new friend in the White House. Kiselyov treated his viewers to the best of Saturday Night Live’s Trump parodies. He mocked Trump’s handshakes too — a bit too vigorous for the Japanese prime minister’s liking. Meanwhile, Fadeev couldn’t hold back a little Trump-bashing and aired a segment titled “The Bathrobegate,” in reference to a Stephen Colbert skit lampooning Donald Trump’s supposed TV watching outfit of choice.

Russia's state-owned Channel One appreciated Stephen Colbert's take on the "Bathrobegate"
Russia's state-owned Channel One appreciated Stephen Colbert's take on the "Bathrobegate" Channel One

Allegations about Edward Snowden’s presumed fate took up a large part of the news shows. Kiselyov dismissed rumors that Russia was preparing to hand him over as a “gift” to Trump. On Twitter Snowden himself declared the rumors to be “irrefutable evidence that [he] never cooperated with Russian intel.”

Kiselyov declared that such a transfer was out of the question. “Russia does not deal in people,“ he said, barely hiding a grin. “Snowden is a free man in a free country and it’s up to him to decide whether to stay or go.”

Vesti Nedeli's host Dmitry Kiselyov said that "Snowden is a free man in a free country, he can " barely concealing a grin
Vesti Nedeli's host Dmitry Kiselyov said that "Snowden is a free man in a free country, he can " barely concealing a grin VGTRK

But while Russian TV is already starting to feel the first signs of buyers’ remorse for Trump, its admiration for Marine Le Pen seems to be only growing. Kiselyov trashed Le Pen’s opponents Francois Fillon and Emmanuel Macron as corrupt womanizers — this, after last week declaring Macron a closeted homosexual.

Russia Launches Operation 'Anyone But Macron'

This was not the end of Kiselyov’s ideological gymnastics. After lining up in support of Putin and Trump’s machismo  last week, Kiselyov this week pinned himself to the mast of feminism. What France needs most is a sex change at the top, he said: “France, beautiful France” finally has a chance of electing a woman to the Elysees Palace.”

Related
World
Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals
Russia
Russian Propaganda Outlets Declared 'Important for Country's Defense'
Russia
Russian Propaganda Edits Out Racist Comment About Obama
Russia
Eunuch, Failure, Puppet-Master: Russian Propaganda Sees Barack Obama Off

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

47 minutes ago

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding the West for not heeding Putin's advice from 10 years ago.

2 hours ago

Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”

3 hours ago

Russian Government Mulls Alcohol Monopoly on Perfume and Pharmaceuticals

4 hours ago

Russian Nationalist Writer Creates Battalion To 'Liberate' Ukraine

4 hours ago

Russian Official Orders Enquiry After Hearse Arrives for Pensioner who Called Ambulance

6 hours ago

Photo of Russian Ambassador Assassination Wins Top Press Prize

6 hours ago

The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'

2 hours ago

Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”

3 hours ago

Russian Government Mulls Alcohol Monopoly on Perfume and Pharmaceuticals

4 hours ago

Russian Nationalist Writer Creates Battalion To 'Liberate' Ukraine

2 hours ago

Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”

3 hours ago

Russian Government Mulls Alcohol Monopoly on Perfume and Pharmaceuticals

4 hours ago

Russian Nationalist Writer Creates Battalion To 'Liberate' Ukraine

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Demonstrators Clash Over Fate of Iconic Russian Cathedral

Decision to gift iconic St. Isaac's Cathedral to the Russian Orthodox Church has split St. Petersburg residents

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Demonstrators Clash Over Fate of Iconic Russian Cathedral

Decision to gift iconic St. Isaac's Cathedral to the Russian Orthodox Church has split St. Petersburg residents

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Demonstrators Clash Over Fate of Iconic Russian Cathedral

Decision to gift iconic St. Isaac's Cathedral to the Russian Orthodox Church has split St. Petersburg residents

Exhibition

Gerhard Richter: Abstraction and Appearance

Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
to Feb. 05

Retrospective of key works by this prominent German artist known for a prolific and stylistically varied exploration of painting, often incorporating and exploring the visual effects of photography. Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”

3 hours ago

Russian Government Mulls Alcohol Monopoly on Perfume and Pharmaceuticals

4 hours ago

Russian Nationalist Writer Creates Battalion To 'Liberate' Ukraine

8 hours ago
By Dmitry Kamyshev
By Dmitry Kamyshev

Navalny’s Sorry Contribution to Russian Jurisprudence (Op-Ed)

By Dmitry Kamyshev
By Dmitry Kamyshev
8 hours ago

The opposition activist has unwittingly enriched Russia’s legal canon with unwritten rules that deserve to be dubbed “Navalny laws.”

Print edition — 4 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

Tsarist-Era Rooms With a View

3 days, 2 hours ago
The Old Fund Instagram account is one grand illustration of pre-revolutionary St. Petersburg.

4 hours ago

Russian Official Orders Enquiry After Hearse Arrives for Pensioner who Called Ambulance

6 hours ago

Photo of Russian Ambassador Assassination Wins Top Press Prize

6 hours ago

The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'

3 hours ago

One Stop Shop

3 hours ago

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet Danilovsky Market. It was completely renovated, and several new restaurants opened.

3 hours ago

One Stop Shop

3 hours ago

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet Danilovsky Market. It was completely renovated, and several new restaurants opened.

3 hours ago

One Stop Shop

3 hours ago

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet Danilovsky Market. It was completely renovated, and several new restaurants opened.

4 hours ago

Bjorn Again

Stanislav Pesotsky says his decision to become a chef was “spontaneous.” Born in Kremenchug in central Ukraine, the 2016 Silver Triangle award winner learned the basics in Kiev.

see more

4 hours ago

Bjorn Again

Stanislav Pesotsky says his decision to become a chef was “spontaneous.” Born in Kremenchug in central Ukraine, the 2016 Silver Triangle award winner learned the basics in Kiev.

1 day ago

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

This grey, vaguely anthropomorphic blob of epoxy is the latest craze on the Russian internet. We talked to him and his slightly befuddled ...

4 hours ago

Bjorn Again

Stanislav Pesotsky says his decision to become a chef was “spontaneous.” Born in Kremenchug in central Ukraine, the 2016 Silver Triangle award winner learned the basics in Kiev.

New issue — 4 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul
3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Take a Load Off, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

Отдыхать. Simple word, right? But think for a minute: how many meanings does it have? So far I’ve counted eight. Take a ...

10 hours ago

Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions

11 hours ago

Russian Duma Defends Controversial Film Amid 'Aggressive' Religious Protests

3 days ago

Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

3 days ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

3 days ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

3 days ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

Mon. Feb. 13

More events
Triptych Theater
Bleed for This Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Turandot Opera
The Salesman Cinema

10 hours ago

Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions

11 hours ago

Russian Duma Defends Controversial Film Amid 'Aggressive' Religious Protests

3 days ago

Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

3 days ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

3 days ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

3 days ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

4 hours ago

Russian Official Orders Enquiry After Hearse Arrives for Pensioner who Called Ambulance

6 hours ago

Photo of Russian Ambassador Assassination Wins Top Press Prize

6 hours ago

The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

1 day ago
This grey, vaguely anthropomorphic blob of epoxy is the latest craze on the Russian internet. We talked to him and his slightly befuddled ...

Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist

2 days ago
Jailed opposition activist Dadin, who alleges he was tortured in ...

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

1 day ago
This grey, vaguely anthropomorphic blob of epoxy is the latest craze on the Russian internet. We talked to ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo

Garage
to Feb. 05

Forty-three of Eisenstein’s sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya’s etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections, Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist

Jailed opposition activist Dadin, who alleges he was tortured in prison, may be released from prison ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Moscow

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and even though it falls on a Tuesday this year, there’s no ...

Most Read

One Stop Shop

Bjorn Again

Demonstrators Clash Over Fate of Iconic Russian Cathedral

Navalny’s Sorry Contribution to Russian Jurisprudence (Op-Ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+