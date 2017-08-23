Russia's Cultural Elite React to Serebrennikov's Arrest for Fraud

Prominent Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov on Wednesday was placed under house arrest as part of an embezzlement case widely seen as political.



His arrest has politicized Russia’s cultural elite, exposing fault lines in a community of actors, filmmakers and writers, many of whom have largely refrained from expressing such opinions in public until now.

Writer Boris Akunin Arrests of people of that caliber that cause an international furor only take place with the permission, or sometimes at the direct order of the Top Boss. Otherwise it’s impossible. So then, let’s call a spade a spade. The director Meyerhold was not arrested by the NKVD, but by Stalin. The director Serebrennikov was not arrested by the Investigative Committee. He was arrested by Putin.

Film director Andrei Konchalovsky

What if this wasn’t Kirill Serebrennikov, but some nobody? Who would have paid any attention? Things like this happen every day in Russia. No one would have noticed. But apparently the investigators found something. And if they found something, what can you do? I have nothing to offer but sympathy and condolences for those who erred somehow.

Journalist Sergei Parkhomenko

This is a two-act performance which has been going on in Russia for a long time. The first act is that everyone is guilty. In Russia anyone who receives state funding is trapped, because it is impossible to comply with all the regulations, and consequently they’re hung up by several hooks. The second act is such that is that any of these hooks can be pulled at any moment, either to exact bribes or to make a political statement.

Journalist Leonid Parfyonov

There’s no logic in it. Something you don’t understand yourself is impossible to explain.



Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky

This is a very sad situation. Very regrettable. I’m sure this is not a case ordered from above. I have a source.