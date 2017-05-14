Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast

The television show “Fargo,” which airs in the United States on FX, is also a popular TV program in Russia, where it’s carried by the state-owned network Pervyi Kanal. On Saturday, the website Meduza drew attention to the fact that the Russian television station broadcast two recent “Fargo” episodes edited to remove several unflattering references to Vladimir Putin. On Russian TV, the show is dubbed into Russian.

In episode two of Fargo’s third season, “The Principle of Restricted Choice,” the “mysterious loner and true capitalist“ V.M. Varga tells two men that he likes Minnesota because it’s “sublimely bland,” unlike the “anarchy” of other parts of the world. “And yes,” he explains, “you can still find some relative stability in the brutal nation states: North Korea, Putinʼs done some great things with Russia. You just have to know which palms to grease.”

In the version of this scene that aired on Pervyi Kanal, Varga’s character says, “Relative stability exists only in totalitarian states: in North Korea, for example, where you just have to know whom to grease.”

The Russian TV network made even more significant revisions to a scene in episode four of season three, “The Narrow Escape Problem,” where criminal Yuri Gurka (played by Croatian actor Goran Bogdan) pontificates on the nature of truth: