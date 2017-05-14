Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 day ago ‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network
1 day ago After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team
1 day ago Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect
Meanwhile…
Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism
Meanwhile…
These Russian Prisoners Accepted a WWII Diet and Scored Extra Meat Rations
Meanwhile…
The Kremlin's ‘Chief Propagandist’ Bangs Up His Face
Business
Russians Bring Chinese Beer Company to Court Over Counterfeit Claims
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 day ago ‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network
1 day ago After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team
1 day ago Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast

May 14, 2017 — 06:00
— Update: 06:15
May 14, 2017 — 06:00
— Update: 06:15
Most Read
Moscow
Double Dutch
Russia
Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?
Russia
U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude
Moscow
It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

The television show “Fargo,” which airs in the United States on FX, is also a popular TV program in Russia, where it’s carried by the state-owned network Pervyi Kanal. On Saturday, the website Meduza drew attention to the fact that the Russian television station broadcast two recent “Fargo” episodes edited to remove several unflattering references to Vladimir Putin. On Russian TV, the show is dubbed into Russian.

In episode two of Fargo’s third season, “The Principle of Restricted Choice,” the “mysterious loner and true capitalist“ V.M. Varga tells two men that he likes Minnesota because it’s “sublimely bland,” unlike the “anarchy” of other parts of the world. “And yes,” he explains, “you can still find some relative stability in the brutal nation states: North Korea, Putinʼs done some great things with Russia. You just have to know which palms to grease.”

In the version of this scene that aired on Pervyi Kanal, Varga’s character says, “Relative stability exists only in totalitarian states: in North Korea, for example, where you just have to know whom to grease.”

The Russian TV network made even more significant revisions to a scene in episode four of season three, “The Narrow Escape Problem,” where criminal Yuri Gurka (played by Croatian actor Goran Bogdan) pontificates on the nature of truth:

“When Putin was a boy, he already knew he wanted to be FSB. He lived in the well [sic], kept a photo of Berzin by his bed. Berzin, who squats in 1920 dirt, gives birth of GRU, later KGB. Godfather. And this boy, Putin, he learns sambo, rules the yard school by his fist. You see, in Russia, there are two words for truth. ‘Pravda’ is manʼs truth. ‘Istina’ is Godʼs truth. But there is also ‘nepravda’ — untruth. And this is the weapon the leader uses. Because he knows what they donʼt. The truth is whatever he says it is,” Gurka says.

Pervyi Kanal’s version, however, says nothing about Putin and removes Gurka’s allegation that “the leader” deceives his people, changing the entire meaning of his speech:

“Ever since he was a kid, there was this boy who dreamed about working in intelligence. He lived in communal housing, and kept by his bed a photo of Berzin, who in 1923 created the GRU, and later the KGB. [He was their] Godfather. This boy soon learns sambo, and becomes king of the schoolyard. You see, in every language, there are two words for ‘truth.’ Pravda is man’s truth, and istina is God’s truth. But there’s also nepravda — lies. And this is a weapon, because someone knows, and you don’t. Truth is only what exists in reality.”

The Moscow-based studio “A B Video” is responsible for dubbing “Fargo” into Russian. According to its website, the studio has also translated and dubbed seasons of “Sherlock” and “House of Cards,” as well as the films “The English Patient” and the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

1 day ago

Russia’s intolerance for the overweight is under the spotlight after a flight attendant sued her employers.

1 day ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

1 day ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

1 day ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

1 day ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

1 day ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

1 day ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

1 day ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

1 day ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

1 day ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

1 day ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

1 day ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

1 day ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Double Dutch

Love brought businessman Erik Jansma to Moscow. He isn’t against staying.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Double Dutch

Love brought businessman Erik Jansma to Moscow. He isn’t against staying.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Double Dutch

Love brought businessman Erik Jansma to Moscow. He isn’t against staying.

Theater

Shukshin’s Stories

Sun. May. 14 Mon. May. 22
Theater of Nations
06:00 p.m.

Alvis Hermanis’ staging of several stories by Vasily Shukshin stars Chulpan Khamatova and Yevgeny Mironov. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

1 day ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

1 day ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

1 day ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
1 day ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

Print edition — 3 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner

1 day ago

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

1 day ago

Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

1 day ago

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

1 day ago

Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

1 day ago

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

1 day ago

Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow

1 day, 14 hours ago

1 day, 11 hours ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

1 day, 15 hours ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

1 day, 16 hours ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

1 day ago

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, she was kidnapped by radical Christians, then held for 15 years against her will.

see more

1 day ago

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, she was kidnapped by radical Christians, then held for 15 years against her will.

2 days ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting ...

1 day ago

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, she was kidnapped by radical Christians, then held for 15 years against her will.

New issue — 3 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner
2 days ago
By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov

Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov
2 days ago

The economy and concerns over North Korea will bring Russia and Japan closer — not any desire to resolve future of the ...

1 day ago

Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism

1 day ago

Kremlin Search Engine Sputnik Could Close Amid Massive Losses — Reports

1 day ago

Shiveluch Volcano Erupts in Eastern Russia

1 day ago

Petitioners Arrested Protesting Chechnya's LGBT Crackdown

2 days ago

These Russian Prisoners Accepted a WWII Diet and Scored Extra Meat Rations

2 days ago

The Kremlin's ‘Chief Propagandist’ Bangs Up His Face

Sun. May. 14

More events
Get Out Cinema
The Circle Cinema
150 Reasons Not to Defend the Homeland Theater
Pas de Deux Dance
Carmen Opera
Fine Art Gallery: 25 Years in Art Exhibition

1 day ago

Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism

1 day ago

Kremlin Search Engine Sputnik Could Close Amid Massive Losses — Reports

1 day ago

Shiveluch Volcano Erupts in Eastern Russia

1 day ago

Petitioners Arrested Protesting Chechnya's LGBT Crackdown

2 days ago

These Russian Prisoners Accepted a WWII Diet and Scored Extra Meat Rations

2 days ago

The Kremlin's ‘Chief Propagandist’ Bangs Up His Face

1 day ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

1 day ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

1 day ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

2 days ago
Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting ...

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

2 days ago
A new order by Putin calls for increased searches, stricter ...

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

2 days ago
Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in ...
From our partners

Theater

The Lady of the Camellias

Wed. May. 17 Wed. May. 17
Pushkin Theater
06:00 p.m.

A movement staging of Alexandre Dumas’ novel about the hopeless love of a dying courtesan. Directed and choreographed by Sergei Zemlyansky. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

A new order by Putin calls for increased searches, stricter residency rules and restrictions on protest ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

How the Kremlin Turned Macron Against Russia

Emmanuel Macron had little to say about Russia before he decided to run for the French ...

Most Read

Double Dutch

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+