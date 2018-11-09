City

Authentic Russian Pubs

Russian pubs are finding their own voices and unique styles.

Ptitsa-Sinitsa A mannequin hangs from the ceiling, a birdcage holds a bottle of whiskey and on-tap beer seems to come out of an old piano. Moscow’s edgy bar Ptitsa-Sinitsa has long attracted the city’s young and artsy crowd with its quirky vibe and eclectic array of artworks, statuettes, vintage bric-a-brac and — last but not least— the stellar food and alcohol. Gather your friends, settle down on the mismatched chairs and chat with the friendly bartenders as they pour you some killer cherry cider or a mango I.P.A. 3/5 Bolshoi SpasoglinishchevskyPereulok. Metro Kitai-Gorod. facebook.com/pticasinicapub



Russian Pub The concept of the gastropub— a place where the kitchen complements the bar —is embodied in every particular by the Russian Pub, from its tasteful dishes, to the wood-based interior, to the atmospheric background music. The pub doesn’t neglectEnglish traditions, but adapts them to Russian culture, filling a traditional English pie with richStroganoff meat and adding a layer of salo, the cured pork fat staple, to everyone’s favorite burgers. Visitors can marvel at the variety of excellent beer options from all the best Russian breweries, or try one of the pub’s well-balanced cocktails, inspired by Russian recipes of old. 10/1 Tverskoi Bulvar.Metro Pushkinskaya. ruspub.ru/en



1516 It doesn’t get much more craft than an on-site brewery, and at 1516 their collection of fifty-some bottled beers from seven different countries is supplemented by stout and ale of the establishment’s own making. Take a tour of the brewery to find out more about the history and technology of beer-making, or simply stop by the bar and try one of 1516’s creations: With tropical Session Ale, ImperialPorter and German-style Doppelbock, you’ll have a hard time settling on just one. 4a Abelmanovskaya Ulitsa.Metro Proletarskaya. 1516pub.ru



Rule Taproom Every one of Rule Taproom’s 27 eye-catching taps is handmade and uniquely decorated, and that says everything you need to know about the bar’s attitude to its craft. Always first on the scene when a new ale or beer comes to town, Rule Taproom is meticulously selective and ends up serving only the very best — and that goes for both Russian and international labels. From the warming Imperial Oatmeal Stout (aptly titled the “Beer Geek Breakfast”) to tangy Pumpkin and Yam Beer, the Taproom’s diverse collection holds new surprises every time you visit. 19/7 Starovagankovsky Pereulok.Metro Arbratskaya. ruletaproom.ru



One More Pub Capturing the warmth and good cheer of a British neighborhood pub, One More Pub lives up to its name as the embodiment of quintessential British drinking customs — albeit with a Moscow twist. With its unassuming homey interior and wide comfy couches, it’s the perfect place to chill out with a pint after a long day or watch a match with your friends. Do try the homemade sausages — they pair wonderfully with the pub’s Russian Konix Crazy Moose A.P.A or the mysterious Adnam’s Ghostship. 5 Butyrsky Val.MetroBelorusskaya. onemorepub.ru

Beer & Brut If you’re struggling to choose between beer and wine, Beer &Brut has got the answer: Both, and plenty of them. At this elegant manor-house restaurant in the heart of Moscow, visitors can begin their day with a late noon-to-6p.m. breakfast of cottage cheese in white chocolate with cherry marmalade and a glass of Prosecco, stay for a lunch of crab burgers and Speyside Oak Aged Blond Ale, and come back again for dinner — perhaps a dozen oysters and a Pinot Grigio Corvesso. 26/1 Pokrovka Ulitsa.Metro Kitai-Gorod. perelmanpeople.com/en/restoran/beer-brut



Butylka, Kruzjka i Kotyol When you love beer, there’s nothing like seeing it brewed before your own eyes. Butylka, Kruzhka i Kotyol, with its open brew nights and countless craft labels lining the shelves, has brought together a true community of beer enthusiasts looking for new flavors and a chance to geek out about their favorite drink. Settle down to try a Brut I.P.A. or a Hasta Manana, Amigos!, come to a beer tasting or even get some craft to go for 25 percent off the price. Whether you just want a good drink or an in with the Moscow craft scene, Butylka’s the place to be. 48 Pokrovka Ulitsa.Metro Kitai-Gorod. facebook.com/BKiKo.Bar

Varka With its down-to-earth spacious interior and simple wooden tables, Varka doesn’t let anything distract from the main event: the impressive food and drinks menus. There are summery fresh lemonades for those who don’t drink, and everything from lemon and ginger Alaskacider to Noir coconut session milk stout for those who do. You can chase your drink with one of the pub’s huge original burgers, listen to some quality music and enjoyVarka’s lively atmosphere. 1/5 Solzhenitsyna Ulitsa.Metro Marksistskaya. facebook.com/varkacraftbar



Ciderella Cider fans can’t leave Moscow without popping by Ciderella, a friendly two-story pub whose life revolves around the classic apple beverage. With near-infinite variety, this place offers everything from on-tapScottish Belhaven and Irish Magners to the Russian fruity Kelvishand Spanish Barkaiztegi Gorenak. Ciderella takes special pride in its baked Camembert toast, pumpkin cream soup and many other meatless options, meant to ensure that every customer finds a dish they’ll love. Try a cup of the pub’s signature mulled cider, and you’re sure to have the perfect night. 11 Nikolskaya Ulitsa.Metro Ploshchad Revolyutsy. facebook.com/ciderellatapas



