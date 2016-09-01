Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
46 minutes ago Ukraine to Produce World's Largest Cargo Plane with China
2 hours ago Russia to Found Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc
17 hours ago Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court
World
Ukraine to Produce World's Largest Cargo Plane with China
World
Russia to Found Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc
World
Islam Karimov’s Suspected End Presents Challenges for the Kremlin
World
Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court

Russian Paralympians' Last Call for Rio

Russian athletes attempt last-ditch appeal to the International Paralympic Committee for the right to compete.
Sep. 01 2016 — 12:54
— Update: 12:55
By Daria Litvinova
Sep. 01 2016 — 12:54
— Update: 12:55
By Daria Litvinova
d.litvinova@imedia.ru
@dashalitvinovv
Most Read
World
Islam Karimov’s Suspected End Presents Challenges for the Kremlin
Russia
IKEA Threatens Reduced Investment in Russia After Court Ruling
Business
Shorter Contracts and More Competition: Why Expats Face an Uncertain Future in Russia
Russia
St. Petersburg Governor To Leave Post After Football Stadium Scandal — Reports
Alexei Obydyonnov continues to train in the hope that IPC will repeal his Paralympic ban. Alexei Obydyonnov / VK

Alexei Obydyonnov, a two-time world champion in cycle racing, is visibly annoyed when asked about his chances participating in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. “It doesn’t really depend on any of us,” he told The Moscow Times. “It is all in their hands now.”

Obydyonnov, 40, is one of more than 100 athletes who have appealed to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to be allowed to compete in the upcoming Games.

In August the entire team was banned amid evidence of widespread state-sponsored doping in Russian sport. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) moved to contest the ban in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), but failed: The CAS upheld the ban. RPC unsuccessfully appealed the ruling in the Swiss Federal Court and 266 Paralympic athletes were left with little, if any, hope of competing in Rio.

But the athletes have refused to give up. After CAS announced its ruling, they filed individual applications to the IPC. They hope to follow in the footsteps of banned Russian athletes, who achieved a last-gasp reprieve ahead of August’s Olympic Games.

There is no straightforward parallel to be made between the two situations, says sports lawyer Artyom Patsev, who is helping 34 Paralympic athletes file appeals. Unlike the International Olympic Committee, the IPC revealed neither the conditions on which individual applications could be approved, nor the criteria that applying athletes must meet.

“We were basically going in blind,” Patsev told The Moscow Times. “We looked at the experience of our Olympic athletes and at recent CAS practice. Our main goal was to show that these athletes have nothing to do with transgressions of the system.”

Patsev says the athletes he helped received confirmation from the IPC that the applications were being considered as early as Aug. 26. On Aug. 30, another 100 athletes were reported to have filed their applications with the help of the RPC.

By Aug. 31, some athletes had already received official confirmations that their appeals have been unsuccessful. Of the 34 athletes represented by Patsev, 12 received such letters, sports agent Andrei Mitkov told the allsportinfo.ru website. Earlier in the day lawyers had filed a class action to CAS, demanding that the 34 athletes be allowed to compete. In the suit, they also demanded the court expedite the ruling so that it would be announced in time for the Games.

At the time of publication, it remained unclear if any athletes would be allowed to compete. Top members of the RPC were unavailable for comment; the IPC didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised not to leave Paralympians without a chance to compete. “We will support you and organize special competitions for you to demonstrate your skills,” he said on Aug. 25. “Winners and runner-ups [of these competitions] will receive the same awards they would have received for winning the Paralympic Games.”

The 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio start on Sept. 7. The dates for Russia’s alternative Games have yet to be announced.

Related
World
Over 100 Russian Paralympic Athletes Appeal Doping Ban
World
Ban on Russia's Paralympic Team Upheld
Russia
Russia Wins Gold at Rio Olympics
A Very German Coup: AEB Boardroom Squabble Over Russian Sanctions

28 minutes ago

The tussle for control of the AEB, the most influential foreign business association in Russia, is part of an ongoing debate within Europe over how to interact with Russia following the Ukraine crisis. Philippe Pegorier ...

46 minutes ago

Ukraine to Produce World's Largest Cargo Plane with China

2 hours ago

Russia to Found Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc

17 hours ago

Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court

18 hours ago

Three Russian 2008 Medal Winners Found Guilty of Doping

19 hours ago

Russian Doctors Treating Uzbek President Islam Karimov - Reports

20 hours ago

IKEA Threatens Reduced Investment in Russia After Court Ruling

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Weekend in Moscow: Spasskaya Tower Festival, Israeli Film and More

Moscow's biggest military music festival is in town this week so look out for groups from 13 different countries strutting their stuff on Red Square. ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Weekend in Moscow: Spasskaya Tower Festival, Israeli Film and More

Moscow's biggest military music festival is in town this week so look out for groups from 13 different countries strutting their stuff on Red Square. ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Weekend in Moscow: Spasskaya Tower Festival, Israeli Film and More

Moscow's biggest military music festival is in town this week so look out for groups from 13 different countries strutting their stuff on Red Square. ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

46 minutes ago

Ukraine to Produce World's Largest Cargo Plane with China

2 hours ago

Russia to Found Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc

17 hours ago

Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court

46 minutes ago

Ukraine to Produce World's Largest Cargo Plane with China

2 hours ago

Russia to Found Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc

17 hours ago

Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court
5 days ago
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
5 days ago

Of all today’s political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Russia and Iran have enjoyed strong economic links since 1991, when Moscow agreed to build Iran’s nuclear reactor at Bushehr. Russia badly needed ...

Print edition — today

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

16 hours ago

Islam Karimov’s Suspected End Presents Challenges for the Kremlin

16 hours ago

The priority for Moscow amid a power transfer in Uzbekistan is to prevent a major confrontation or outbreak of violence that would endanger the regional status quo.

16 hours ago

Islam Karimov’s Suspected End Presents Challenges for the Kremlin

16 hours ago

The priority for Moscow amid a power transfer in Uzbekistan is to prevent a major confrontation or outbreak of violence that would endanger the regional status quo.

16 hours ago

Islam Karimov’s Suspected End Presents Challenges for the Kremlin

16 hours ago

The priority for Moscow amid a power transfer in Uzbekistan is to prevent a major confrontation or outbreak of violence that would endanger the regional status quo.

18 hours ago

Fleeing Chechen Refugees Stranded on Polish-Belarus Border

As many as a several hundred Chechens fleeing the regime of Ramzan Kadyrov are reported to be trapped on the Polish border in Belarus. Belsat TV, a Belarusian opposition channel based in Warsaw, reported that some refugees had been camping “for months” after being refused entry to the country.

see more

18 hours ago

Fleeing Chechen Refugees Stranded on Polish-Belarus Border

As many as a several hundred Chechens fleeing the regime of Ramzan Kadyrov are reported to be trapped on the Polish border in Belarus. Belsat TV, a Belarusian opposition channel ...

22 hours ago

Shorter Contracts and More Competition: Why Expats Face an Uncertain Future in Russia

Swiss national Karsten Albert once ran two hotels in Russia's Krasnaya Polyana. His contract seemed secure: like many foreigners, his salary was pegged ...

18 hours ago

Fleeing Chechen Refugees Stranded on Polish-Belarus Border

As many as a several hundred Chechens fleeing the regime of Ramzan Kadyrov are reported to be trapped on the Polish border in Belarus. Belsat TV, a Belarusian opposition channel based in Warsaw, reported that some refugees had been camping “for months” after being refused entry to the country.

New issue — today

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association
Russian Zoo Welcomes Nighttime Visitors
2 days, 20 hours ago
Illumination is provided for visitors to observe the animals at night in the Royev Ruchey zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, ...

18 hours ago

Three Russian 2008 Medal Winners Found Guilty of Doping

19 hours ago

Russian Doctors Treating Uzbek President Islam Karimov - Reports

20 hours ago

IKEA Threatens Reduced Investment in Russia After Court Ruling

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Shorter Contracts and More Competition: Why Expats Face an Uncertain Future in Russia

Swiss national Karsten Albert once ran two hotels in Russia's Krasnaya Polyana. His contract seemed secure: like many foreigners, his salary was pegged to a foreign currency, but paid to ...

22 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Antoha MC, Zanias and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend
It's only the first weekend of fall, but that doesn't mean it’s too early to start reminiscing about the summer. Even if the weather tries to dampen your mood, there are plenty of excellent gigs to help keep your spirits up over the coming days. Here are our picks.

22 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Antoha MC, Zanias and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend
It's only the first weekend of fall, but that doesn't mean it’s too early to start reminiscing about the summer. Even if the weather tries to dampen your mood, there are plenty of excellent gigs to help keep your spirits up over the coming days. Here are our picks.

1 day ago

German Foreign Minister Supports Russian Return to G8
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has spoken out in favor of bringing Russia back into the G8, Germany's ...

1 day ago

St. Petersburg Governor To Leave Post After Football Stadium Scandal — Reports
St. Petersburg governor Georgy Poltavchenko is to leave his post after Russia's parliamentary elections on Sept. 18, the ...

1 day ago

German Foreign Minister Supports Russian Return to G8
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has spoken out in favor of bringing Russia back into the G8, Germany's ...

1 day ago

St. Petersburg Governor To Leave Post After Football Stadium Scandal — Reports
St. Petersburg governor Georgy Poltavchenko is to leave his post after Russia's parliamentary elections on Sept. 18, the ...

18 hours ago

Three Russian 2008 Medal Winners Found Guilty of Doping
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has stripped three Russian athletes of their medals from the 2008 Beijing Olympic ...

19 hours ago

Russian Doctors Treating Uzbek President Islam Karimov - Reports
Russian doctors have flown to Uzbekistan to treat the country’s ailing president Islam Karimov, the RBC newspaper reported ...
6 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
6 days ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of ...

1 day ago

Navalny Ally Volkov Guilty of 'Preventing Journalist's Work'

1 day ago

Kremlin Tolerating ‘Tyranny’ in Chechnya, Says Human Rights Group

1 day ago

Medvedev Defends Canceling Pension Increase as Elections Loom

1 day ago

Uzbek Independence Celebrations Partially Canceled Amid Karimov Death Rumors

1 day ago

Wife of Alleged Ukrainian Terrorist Accuses Russia of Torture

1 day ago

Over 100 Russian Paralympic Athletes Appeal Doping Ban
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
1 day ago
Whether you're looking for pan-Asian bites near the Zil cultural center, a burger and beer fix in the center or somewhere to enjoy ...
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
1 day ago
Whether you're looking for pan-Asian bites near the Zil cultural ...
Shorter Contracts and More Competition: Why Expats Face an Uncertain Future in Russia
22 hours ago
Swiss national Karsten Albert once ran two hotels in Russia's Krasnaya Polyana. His contract seemed secure: like many ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Antoha MC, Zanias and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

It's only the first weekend of fall, but that doesn't mean it’s too early to start ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russian Car Plant Workers Take to the Streets After Months Without Pay

Former employees at Russian car part manufacturer AvtoVAZagregat have taken to the streets to demand their ...

Most Read

Islam Karimov’s Suspected End Presents Challenges for the Kremlin

IKEA Threatens Reduced Investment in Russia After Court Ruling

Shorter Contracts and More Competition: Why Expats Face an Uncertain Future in Russia

St. Petersburg Governor To Leave Post After Football Stadium Scandal — Reports
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+