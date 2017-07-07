Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Released From Detention

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from jail on Friday after spending 25 days behind bars for organizing mass anti-corruption protests, his press secretary said on Twitter. Navalny, who plans to run for president next year, was handed the sentence for organizing nationwide demonstrations on June 12, during which thousands of Russians took to the streets in anti-Kremlin protests.



His release comes on the heels of raids by law enforcement on his campaign headquarters in several Russian cities, including Novosibirsk, Oryol and, late last night, Cheboksary.



Сегодня в 9.00 Алексея Навального вывезли из спецприемника в ОВД ЦАО,и выпустили сейчас там.Возле Симферопольского его можно больше не ждать — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) July 7, 2017