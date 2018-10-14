'Hello Everyone.' Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Freed From Jail
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released on Sunday after 20 days in jail where he was held on charges of staging an illegal protest last month.
Navalny had been detained since Sept. 24 when he finished a previous incarceration — a 30-day stint for planning an unauthorized demonstration in January.
"Hello everyone, I've missed you," Navalny said on Twitter.
