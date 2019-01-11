Is Russian Negligence More of a Threat Than Terrorism? (Op-ed)

The Russian public has shown little interest in blaming terrorism for the Dec. 31 explosion in Magnitogorsk that destroyed an entire section of an apartment building and claimed the lives of 39 residents. And that is despite the fact that rumors of foul play were laced with references to the politically toxic word “hexogen.”

Unlike in 1999, it is easier now for people to attribute the blast to the banal negligence and carelessness of local inhabitants than to the politically-tinged motive of ruthless terrorism. In fact, the FSB announced within 24 hours that nothing other than an ordinary gas explosion had taken place. And although the Investigative Committee said it was considering all possible causes, preliminary results indicate that investigators have found no traces of explosive materials on the fragments of the collapsed building.

The situation itself and subsequent official statements were not unusual: what made this case different were the rumors on social networks and reinforced by several media outlets in the Urals that investigators had found traces of the hexogen explosive in the rubble. Russians are familiar with hexogen as the substance supposedly behind a series of explosions in apartment buildings in a handful of cities that claimed the lives of more than 300 people in 1999.