Russian Military Training. In Kindergarten.

If you’re the parent of children in kindergarten, you’ve likely noticed the appalling lack of military training for kids between the ages of five and seven. The people of Cherepovets were fed up, too, until the recent grand opening of “Reserve,” a “military-patriotic club” that caters to youngsters just out of daycare.

The club was created by staff at a local kindergarten who apparently felt that their pupils weren't getting enough “minefield” training, paper-airplane design, or exposure to “riddles about military topics.”

That, at any rate, is just some of Reserve’s curriculum, says a report by the local news website CherInfo.ru.

The children’s military club has its own charter, emblem, flag, and uniform. According to Olga Migunova, who heads the operation, the kids will meet with veterans, visit army museums, and perform demonstrations on military holidays. Migunova says the children might be taught marching drills, as well.