Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
58 minutes ago United Russia Canvasses Moscow Voters in Telephone Campaign
2 hours ago Russia's Olympic Stars Visit Syrian Airbase
2 hours ago Moscow Undergoes Second Wave of Kiosk Demolition
Business
Moscow Undergoes Second Wave of Kiosk Demolition
Business
Wheat Kings: Russia Enjoys a Bumper Crop This Harvest
Business
Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner
Business
Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

Russian Lender Sberbank Overtakes Gazprom Capitalization

Aug. 29 2016 — 11:07
— Update: 14:12
By Darya Borisyak, Tatyana Voronova, Maria Kaverina, Alena Makhneva
Aug. 29 2016 — 11:07
— Update: 14:12
By Darya Borisyak, Tatyana Voronova, Maria Kaverina, Alena Makhneva
Most Read
Russia
Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign
Russia
Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee
Opinion
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
Russia
Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram
Sberbank headquarters in Moscow Vedomosti

Sberbank’s capitalization on the Moscow Stock Exchange reached 3.24 trillion rubles as of Friday, Aug. 26, while Gazprom’s stood slightly lower at 3.19 trillion rubles. Rosneft remains Russia’s most valuable company, with capitalization of 3.72 trillion rubles.

Sberbank’s ordinary shares rose through trading by 1.69 percent to 145.25 rubles. Preferred shares were up 1.25 percent to 104.09 rubles, and the MICEX index rose by 0.39 percent.

“It seems Gazprom will have to live with this new reality,” said BCS trading department chief Maxim Ryabov. He said Sberbank’s financial results are outperforming all forecasts, increasing share value, whereas Gazprom has failed to keep pace. “Gazprom has yet to implement any structural changes, and until it does, the company will slowly fall behind,” Ryabov said. The price of Sberbank ordinary shares has risen by 43.4 percent since the start of the year, while preferred shares were up 36 percent. Gazprom securities grew by just 0.1 percent, while the MICEX index increased by 13.7 percent over that period.

Very little has improved at Gazprom, said Capital portfolio manager Vadim Bit-Avragim. “Internal efficiency has not improved, and the additional tax burden, low demand for gas, and strong competition from the European market are all negative factors,” he said. The opposite is true of Sberbank, he argued: The state-owned bank is benefitting from the reduction in funding costs, and Sberbank gained new market share after the Central Bank conducted a “financial cleansing” of the banking sector.

Gazprom does not have a program in place for increasing capitalization, but “is taking steps” toward that end, said a company representative, who added that part of the bonus top managers receive is based on the stock price. Sberbank earned 263.1 billion rubles in the first six months of 2016, with Q2 earnings making up 145.4 billion rubles. That exceeds analysts’ most optimistic expectations.

Analytical firms UBS and Citi were closest to the mark, predicting that Sberbank would earn 248.3 billion rubles for the first six months and 145.4 billion rubles in the second quarter. “The main factor influencing the price of Sberbank shares is the growth in profitability due to a recovery in net interest margins and a normalization of transfers to reserves,” UBS analyst Mikhail Shlemov said.

Sberbank’s capitalization first equaled that of Gazprom on Thursday, Aug. 25, on the heels of a positive company report and an announcement by Sberbank leaders that dividends might increase in the medium term, Bit-Avragim said. The Sberbank press service mentioned the same reasons for the increase in comments on Friday.

One owner of Sberbank shares said they make a good investment. “I plan to sell mine when the price reaches 150 rubles,” he said. “According to my estimates that should happen in September or October, although, considering the latest reports, it could be even sooner.”

From May 2015 to May 2016, Sberbank increased its share of foreign investors by 2.3 percent to 45.6 percent, while the share of Russian investors fell from 2.8 percent to only 1.3 percent, Sberbank deputy chairperson Bella Zlatkis said in May.

International investors might also keep demand for Sberbank shares high now — as opposed to Gazprom securities. And although Russian shares experienced an outflow of funds during the week of Aug. 24, fund managers at EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) generally continue to hold a significant share of assets in financial sector securities, EPFR Global said in a report released on Friday. On average, that share is close to the record level seen at the end of Q4 2015. At the same time, fund managers reduced investments in shares of raw materials and energy companies in the region.

Related
Russia
IMF Report: Russia Could Consolidate Up to 12% of GDP in 3 Years
Russia
Quarter of Russians Have Considered Emigration — Poll
Business
Russia's Rosneft Applies to Participate in Bashneft Privatization
Russia
Russian GDP Falls 0.9% in First Half of 2016
Wheat Kings: Russia Enjoys a Bumper Crop This Harvest

4 hours ago

A mild winter and a warm, wet summer mean Russia looks set to see its largest wheat harvest ever and retain its crown as the world’s top wheat exporter. Russia’s performance this year “shattered” its ...

58 minutes ago

United Russia Canvasses Moscow Voters in Telephone Campaign

2 hours ago

Russia's Olympic Stars Visit Syrian Airbase

2 hours ago

Moscow Undergoes Second Wave of Kiosk Demolition

3 hours ago

Uzbek President Islam Karimov Hospitalized

2 days ago

Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin

2 days ago

Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some cinema “homework.” This Monday through Friday you ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some cinema “homework.” This Monday through Friday you ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some cinema “homework.” This Monday through Friday you ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

58 minutes ago

United Russia Canvasses Moscow Voters in Telephone Campaign

2 hours ago

Russia's Olympic Stars Visit Syrian Airbase

2 hours ago

Moscow Undergoes Second Wave of Kiosk Demolition

58 minutes ago

United Russia Canvasses Moscow Voters in Telephone Campaign

2 hours ago

Russia's Olympic Stars Visit Syrian Airbase

2 hours ago

Moscow Undergoes Second Wave of Kiosk Demolition
2 days ago
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
2 days ago

Of all today’s political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Russia and Iran have enjoyed strong economic links since 1991, when Moscow agreed to build Iran’s nuclear reactor at Bushehr. Russia badly needed ...

Print edition — 4 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

2 days ago

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

2 days ago

Three weeks ahead of the elections, the streets of Russian cities, towns and villages have become filled with political banners. Some of them are ordinary enough, promising to solve housing issues, education, build new hospitals. Others have caused offence and scandal. Yet others are, well, how can we put it ...

2 days ago

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

2 days ago

Three weeks ahead of the elections, the streets of Russian cities, towns and villages have become filled with political banners. Some of them are ordinary enough, promising to solve housing issues, education, build new hospitals. Others have caused offence and scandal. Yet others are, well, how can we put it ... bizarre.

2 days ago

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

2 days ago

Three weeks ahead of the elections, the streets of Russian cities, towns and villages have become filled with political banners. Some of them are ordinary enough, promising to solve housing issues, education, build new hospitals. Others have caused offence and scandal. Yet others are, well, how can we put it ... bizarre.

2 days ago

Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More

Stuck for things to do this weekend but want to get out there and enjoy the last of the summer? Whether it's dancing flamenco in Kuzminsky park, settling down to a movie under the stars for Moscow's film night or enjoying contemporary art from up-and-coming artists, here's where you can find us over the next couple of days.

see more

2 days ago

Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More

Stuck for things to do this weekend but want to get out there and enjoy the last of the summer? Whether it's dancing flamenco in Kuzminsky park, settling down to ...

3 days ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced ...

2 days ago

Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More

Stuck for things to do this weekend but want to get out there and enjoy the last of the summer? Whether it's dancing flamenco in Kuzminsky park, settling down to a movie under the stars for Moscow's film night or enjoying contemporary art from up-and-coming artists, here's where you can find us over the next couple ...

New issue — 4 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister
'For the Homeland' – Soviet Election Posters
22 hours ago
In honor of Russia elections on Sept. 18, we have compiled a selection of Soviet era campaign posters for your viewing pleasure.

3 hours ago

Uzbek President Islam Karimov Hospitalized

2 days, 19 hours ago

Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin

2 days, 19 hours ago

Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee

3 days ago

3 days ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” ...

3 days ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner
The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

3 days ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner
The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

2 days ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report
Russia's new anti-terror legislation is set to cost mobile phone networks 10 trillion rubles ($154 billion), the RBC ...

2 days ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal
Egypt's Cairo International Airport is prepared to open a terminal designated for Russian aircraft, the press attaché of ...

2 days ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report
Russia's new anti-terror legislation is set to cost mobile phone networks 10 trillion rubles ($154 billion), the RBC ...

2 days ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal
Egypt's Cairo International Airport is prepared to open a terminal designated for Russian aircraft, the press attaché of ...

3 hours ago

Uzbek President Islam Karimov Hospitalized
The president of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, has been hospitalized, international media reported Sunday. Karimov's "full medical examination and ...

2 days ago

Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin
Moscow City Hall is set to unleash a new wave of demolition on Monday night, as authorities target ...
3 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
3 days ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of ...

3 days ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

3 days ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

3 days ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

3 days ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

3 days ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

3 days ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid
3 days ago
Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor ...
The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid
3 days ago
Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in ...
August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition
3 days ago
On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” ...

Most Read

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee

Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch

Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+