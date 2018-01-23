Russian Investors Flock To German Real Estate

Wealthy Russians are ploughing money into the German real estate sector, mostly picking housing and commercial projects in the range of $1-9 million, the Vedomosti business daily said on Jan. 19, citing a survey by the Tranio real estate broker.

Cyprus used to be the foreign haven of choice for keeping money safe outside of Russia. However, the banking crisis on the island in 2012-2013 rattled depositors, who have been looking for an alternative safer haven since.

The details that emerged from Russian claimants in the aftermath of the Cypriot banking crisis highlighted that it was no so much oligarchs that were hiding money in Russia’s favourite offshore haven, as middle class and upper middle class depositors.

The ticket size of the rising German investment suggests it is this same group of people that are still looking for a place to park their savings.

Despite the sanctions against Russia in 2017, Tranio received about 1,600 buying bids in Germany during the last year, 1.5 times higher than in 2016 and 3.3 times more than in 2015.