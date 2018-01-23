News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
46 minutes ago Moscow Cops Release Armed Men For Cash Moments Before Robbery
1 hour ago Dangerous Russian Factories Ordered to Stop Production During World Cup
2 hours ago Putin Won't Tell Voters How He'll Pay for Domestic Spending
Meanwhile…
Moscow Cops Release Armed Men For Cash Moments Before Robbery
News
Dangerous Russian Factories Ordered to Stop Production During World Cup
News
Putin Won't Tell Voters How He'll Pay for Domestic Spending
News
Russian Presidential Candidate Sobchak Calls To Legalize Marijuana
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Investors Flock To German Real Estate

Is Germany becoming a new safe haven for Russian capital?

Jan 23, 2018 — 11:43
— Update: 11:54

Jan 23, 2018 — 11:43
— Update: 11:54
Most Read
City
Moscow Museum Takes You Inside North Korea
Meanwhile…
The Art of Winter Living: Staying Healthy
Opinion
Russia Denies it Violates the INF Treaty. OK, Show It (Op-ed)
News
How Russians Marked the Epiphany on Instagram
Schloss Sanssouci, Berlin, Germany

Wealthy Russians are ploughing money into the German real estate sector, mostly picking housing and commercial projects in the range of $1-9 million, the Vedomosti business daily said on Jan. 19, citing a survey by the Tranio real estate broker.

Cyprus used to be the foreign haven of choice for keeping money safe outside of Russia. However, the banking crisis on the island in 2012-2013 rattled depositors, who have been looking for an alternative safer haven since.

The details that emerged from Russian claimants in the aftermath of the Cypriot banking crisis highlighted that it was no so much oligarchs that were hiding money in Russia’s favourite offshore haven, as middle class and upper middle class depositors. 

The ticket size of the rising German investment suggests it is this same group of people that are still looking for a place to park their savings.

Despite the sanctions against Russia in 2017, Tranio received about 1,600 buying bids in Germany during the last year, 1.5 times higher than in 2016 and 3.3 times more than in 2015.

Russians Seek Out Greek Properties for Bargains, Visas Pixabay

Both Russian and German brokers in the survey point to a strong increasing trend of wealthy Russian investors, linked to outflow from the post-Brexit UK and the stable non-volatile German property price environment.

These investors follow an emerging trend of Germany becoming a new safe haven for capital. 

A study by the PricewaterhouseCoopers cited by the Vedomosti business daily placed Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt within the top five most attractive real estate investment destinations in Europe. 

According to Tranio, Russian investors are most active in Berlin, with 63 percent of the surveyed brokers seeing it as the top priority for bids from Russia. 

Housing in Berlin remains about 20 percent cheaper than the average of Germany's seven largest cities. Munich follows with 35 percent, attracting investors by high purchasing power and low unemployment among the population.

Foreign Investors Fleeing Russia in 2017, Withdraw Nearly $1 Bln Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr. / Bloomberg

An average deal from a Russian client is estimated at $1-4 million in the survey. 

However, it might pay off to have Russian-speaking staff on the payroll if agents wants to attract bigger deals: 45 percent of Russian-speaking agents in Germany said $3-9 million bids were as frequent versus 27 percent by German brokers.

However, local brokers still control the most lucrative market segments, as 27 percent of German brokers surveyed believe Russians invest in luxury segments of $8-25 million, while only 10 percent of Russian brokers see deals in this category.

About 70 percent of the respondents said Russians transfer funds for deals from Russia, as well as from Switzerland (33 percent), and the UK (27 percent). Investors who are working in English and in the more pricey segments are more likely to keep their money in the United Kingdom, the United States or Dubai.


Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+