Russian Football Players' Arrests Help Divert Attention From Putin's Problems

Two football players arrested over violent attacks in Moscow are not the first rich and famous Russians to get into trouble after mixing alcohol and strippers.

But their harsh treatment and public shaming after an outcry over the attacks is highly unusual and some critics of the Kremlin say it is using the case of Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev to deflect attention from bigger problems.

With the glow of President Vladimir Putin's March re-election win gone, his ratings hit by an unpopular pension reform and the buzz of hosting the football World Cup over, the Kremlin has the difficult task of trying to distract and appease what polls show is an increasingly disgruntled populace.

Kokorin and Mamayev, who both play in Russia's top league, will be held in custody for two months over the attacks and both could face lengthy jail terms.

CCTV footage circulated by Russian police shows a man being kicked and punched by a group of people and another incident in which two civil servants appear to be assaulted in a cafe.

The two players were present at both incidents after celebrating a decade of friendship in a Moscow strip club where they said they had been drinking beer.

Mamayev has admitted committing assault, but denied the more serious charge of hooliganism. "As regards the assault I apologise and ask the forgiveness of the victims," Mamayev told a judge on Friday.

Kokorin has also apologised. His lawyer has not challenged the assault charge but is contesting the more serious charge of hooliganism.

"I repent," Kokorin told a court on Oct. 11. "My behaviour was unacceptable and I will do everything to deserve forgiveness."



