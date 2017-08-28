Russian Cabbies Are Dousing Broke Passengers in Zelyonka, a Green Soviet-Era Chemical

A taxi driver in the Far East city of Khabarovsk this weekend forced two young women who couldn’t pay their fare to smear their faces with a caustic green antiseptic known colloquially as zelyonka.

Since Soviet times, the bright green antiseptic which goes for about $1 in pharmacies throughout Russia has been the go-to treatment for everyday cuts and scrapes. But since Vladimir Putin’s tenure, it has been used to humiliate opposition figures, usually in a public setting where the press are ready and waiting.

But as the Khabarovsk video uploaded to YouTube this weekend made the rounds on Russian social media, it became clear the tactic isn’t just reserved for Kremlin critics.

Here’s a look back at the trend of taxi drivers dousing alleged farebeaters throughout Russia in the recent past.

— A video published from the Siberian city of Angarsk last March depicted an angry driver smearing zelyonka across a drunk passenger’s face.