News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Business
May 20 2018 - 18:05
By Reuters

Visa Trouble Keeps Russian Billionaire Abramovich From FA Cup Final — Reports

British authorities, whose relations with Moscow have been strained, are yet to renew Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's visa after it expired last month, two sources familiar with the matter say.

Abramovich, best known in Britain as the owner of Premier League soccer club Chelsea, is in the process of renewing his visa as part of a standard procedure, one of the sources told Reuters.

Russia's The Bell outlet reported on Sunday Abramovich did not attend Saturday's FA Cup final in London, the showpiece end to the English soccer season when Chelsea beat Manchester United, because he did not have a visa. 

The visa application is taking longer than usual but there is no indication that the visa will not be renewed as there is no refusal or negative feedback, the source told Reuters. 

Read More
Russian Officials React to Mass Expulsion of Diplomats From U.S. and EU

Millhouse, the company which manages Abramovich's assets, declined to comment. Britain's Home Office could not be reached for comment.

Relations between Britain and Russia hit a low after London accused Moscow of poisoning former double-agent Sergei Skripal in Britain in March, prompting countries around the world to expel scores of Russian diplomats. Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning and retaliated in kind.

Abramovich made his fortune in the oil industry in the 1990s in Russia and bought Chelsea in 2003 since when he has helped to transform the club into one of the most successful in the Premier League.

U.K. Court Orders Russian Oligarch to Hand Over Superyacht in 'Biggest-Ever' Divorce Fight
News
April 20 2018
U.K. Court Orders Russian Oligarch to Hand Over Superyacht in 'Biggest-Ever' Divorce Fight
Abramovich Donates $500M to Jewish Causes Over 2 Decades
News
May 01 2018
Abramovich Donates $500M to Jewish Causes Over 2 Decades
Russian Oligarch Gives Up Private Jets Following U.S. Sanctions
News
May 11 2018
Russian Oligarch Gives Up Private Jets Following U.S. Sanctions

Latest news

Putin Seeks Common Cause With Merkel Over Trump
News
May 18 2018
Putin Seeks Common Cause With Merkel Over Trump
Sanctions-Hit Deripaska Quits Russia's EN+ Board
News
May 18 2018
Sanctions-Hit Deripaska Quits Russia's EN+ Board
Remember When Berezovsky Floated Prince Harry as Russia's Next Tsar?
Meanwhile…
May 18 2018
Remember When Berezovsky Floated Prince Harry as Russia's Next Tsar?
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox