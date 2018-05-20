Visa Trouble Keeps Russian Billionaire Abramovich From FA Cup Final — Reports

British authorities, whose relations with Moscow have been strained, are yet to renew Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's visa after it expired last month, two sources familiar with the matter say.

Abramovich, best known in Britain as the owner of Premier League soccer club Chelsea, is in the process of renewing his visa as part of a standard procedure, one of the sources told Reuters.

Russia's The Bell outlet reported on Sunday Abramovich did not attend Saturday's FA Cup final in London, the showpiece end to the English soccer season when Chelsea beat Manchester United, because he did not have a visa.

The visa application is taking longer than usual but there is no indication that the visa will not be renewed as there is no refusal or negative feedback, the source told Reuters.