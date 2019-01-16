Russia Urged to Investigate Reports of LGBT+ Crackdown in Chechnya

Said Tsarnayev / Reuters

The European Parliament urged Russia on Tuesday to investigate claims LGBT+ people in Chechnya are being detained and tortured, following reports of a fresh crackdown in the region. The Russian LGBT Network, a rights group, said this week it had heard reports of "monstrous torture" of detainees in the predominantly Muslim region in recent weeks The allegations, which drew a swift denial from the local government, have sparked concern following a widely reported crackdown in Chechnya in 2017 in which more than 100 gay men were rounded up. "We cannot wait until more people are detained, tortured and killed," said Sophie in't Veld, vice-president of the European Parliament's working group on LGBT+ rights, in a statement. "It is about time Russia listens to the multiple recommendations and requests from the international community, starts an investigation and puts an end to these human rights violations."

Read More 2 Tortured to Death in New Anti-Gay Purge in Chechnya, Activist Says

The Russian LGBT Network said it has evacuated 150 people affected by the crackdown from Chechnya since 2017, but even that was becoming more difficult. "We have received reports of absolutely monstrous torture," program director Igor Kochetkov told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Monday. "In addition, the detainees' passports are being ripped up, which makes evacuating them from the region much more difficult. To a certain extent, the situation is much worse now than it was in 2017." Chechen police did not respond to a Thomson Reuters Foundation request for comment on the latest allegations. Chechnya's information minister Dzhambulat Umarov dismissed them in an interview with the RBC online news site as "a profound and sophisticated fantasy of the LGBT community". Chechnya's Moscow-backed president Ramzan Kadyrov has previously denied human rights abuses. His spokesman has said there could be no attacks on gay men because there were no such people in Chechnya. Same-sex sexual activity is not a crime in Russia, but rights advocates say a law limiting the dissemination of information on LGBT+ issues to young people has created fertile ground for homophobic attacks.

Read More Chechnya Denies New Gay Purge, Warns Critics Not to ‘Sow Seeds of Sodomy’