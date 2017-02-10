Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist

Ildar Dadin has become a symbol of the Russian prison system's cruelty.

In December 2015, the opposition activist became the first Russian to be convicted under Article 212.1. The controversial law, approved by Putin in 2014, effectively bans all forms of public dissent that have not been sanctioned by Russian authorities.

Dadin participated in five rallies held between August 2014 and January 2015. For this, he was sentenced under the new laws to 2.5 years in an Arctic prison colony.

But Dadin's treatment in prison has shocked Russia. In November 2016, his wife received a letter smuggled out of the Karelian prison by his lawyer.

In the letter addressed to his wife, Dadin describes the forms of torture he says he endured inside the labour camp. He alleges he was hung by his handcuffed wrists, threatened with rape and death, and beaten by a dozen guards at once.

“I am not afraid of dying,” he wrote to his wife. “I'm most afraid of not being able to tolerate the torture.”



Surprisingly, the story of Dadin's case was picked up by state-controlled media. Spontaneous protests erupted outside the Justice Ministry in Moscow. The Kremlin was forced to comment on the case.