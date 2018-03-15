The Skripal Case: Another Example of Russia's Poisoned Politics (Op-ed)

Russia’s long history of liquidating defectors and enemies of the state is ruining its reputation

The grave of murdered ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko at Highgate Cemetery in London. Toby Melville / Reuters

Even after British Prime Minister Theresa May’s statements on Wednesday about the attempted assassination of former GRU agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, many questions remain unanswered. Who, for example, brought the separate components of the nerve gas into the country, and where did they bring them from? Who prepared the device and who activated it? Paradoxically, those details are not so important now. Although the investigation is ongoing, London and Washington have sets their suspicions on Russia. And little wonder. Russia has inherited from the Soviet Union a reputation for being a state with intelligence agencies that repeatedly silence defectors and enemies of the authorities while denying involvement in their murders.

Read More Britain Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Chemical Attack on Ex-Spy

In recent years, the Court of Qatar found that Russia’s GRU had carried out the assassination of Chechen separatist leader Zelimkhan Yandarbiyev in the capital city of Doha in 2004. This alone casts serious doubt on claims that, since the death of Stalin, Russian intelligence agencies have stopped murdering individuals deemed enemies of the state. The attempt against Skripal bears a striking resemblance to the poisoning death in London of former FSB officer Alexander Litvinenko in 2006. Moscow once again finds itself in the position of a repeat offender who denies any wrongdoing. Now the world views Russia and its intelligence agencies as guilty until proven innocent and automatically focuses its suspicion on the Kremlin. Of course, Kremlin spin-doctors can blame the incident on Russia’s “enemies” and claim it was a provocation. But that would mean that Russia’s intelligence services failed to guard the recipe for their deadly cocktail or that one of their specialists who knows the ingredients is now working for the other side. Russia’s only other way of explaining the incident is to fabricate a conspiracy theory about rogue Russian agents exacting vengeance against anyone whom they consider a traitor. As usual, Moscow parried the accusations, denying any role in obtaining the components of the poison or in the act itself. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Theresa May’s accusations a “circus show” and “fairy tales.” Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said the allegations were “Russophobic fabrications,” while Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said they were an attempt to interfere in Russia’s elections. The combination of this rhetoric and Moscow’s refusal to respond to London’s demand for an explanation within 24 hours will probably only confirm British and U.S. suspicions. The sole exception to Russia’s stonewalling was a statement from the Prosecutor General’s Office declaring its willingness to cooperate with the British investigation.

Read More Former Russian Spy Scandal Suggests the Old Espionage Rules Are Breaking Down