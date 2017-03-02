Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap
3 hours ago Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege
6 hours ago It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines
Russia
Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap
Russia
Consummate Diplomat or Intelligence Mastermind: The Russian at the Heart of Trump Scandals
Russia
Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege
Russia
Then They Came for Svetova
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap
3 hours ago Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege
6 hours ago It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines

Russia on Ukraine's Eurovision: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Some in Moscow are calling for a boycott of Eurovision 2017 in Kiev

March 2, 2017 — 19:16
— Update: 19:15
By Ola Cichowlas
o.cichowlas@imedia.ru
@olacicho
March 2, 2017 — 19:16
— Update: 19:15
By Ola Cichowlas
o.cichowlas@imedia.ru
@olacicho
Most Read
Russia
Consummate Diplomat or Intelligence Mastermind: The Russian at the Heart of Trump Scandals
Moscow
Moscow's New Housing Megaproject Confronts Soviet History
World
Belarusians Defend Soviet Mass Graves From Bulldozers
Opinion
It’s Time to Make Nuclear Arms Control Great Again
Sergey Lazarev of Russia performs during a dress rehearsal for Eurovision in Stockholm, on May 13, 2016. AP Photo / Martin Meissner

The Kremlin was forced to comment on whether Russia will take part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev after calls for a boycott mount in Moscow.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said  the Kremlin does not have a position on the issue. “It's not yet clear whether a boycott is needed or not,” he said. He added that Moscow has security concerns “due to the location” of Europe's popular song contest this year.

Peskov was responding to United Russia Deputy Vitaliy Milonov’s appeal to Konstantin Ernst, the head of Russian state television's Channel One. Ernst is leading a commission to choose who will represent the country in the 2017 song contest.

Milonov urged Ernst not to send anyone to Ukraine and not to transmit the competition on Russian television because of what he called an “anti-Russian and Russophobic” leadership in Ukraine.

“It's impossible to imagine Soviet citizens in 1943 going to a Reichovision,” he said.

Milonov was backed by veteran Soviet and Russian singer Iosif Kobzon, who sits on the Duma's Culture Committee. The 79 year-old said that Russia taking part in this year's show would be a “completely stupid decision.”

Last week, Russia's most famous pop diva Filip Kirkorov, who took part in Eurovision in 2014, said “we should not go where they are not waiting for us.”

To make matters worse for Russia's ultra-patriots, the competition's semi-finals will take place on May 9, the day Russia celebrates its World War Two victory. This has hit more nerves. One Russian parliamentarian, Oleg Nilov, said the date was chosen intentionally to antagonize Russia. “European bureaucrats and the Ukrainian leadership took the decision together to allow the show to start on such a holy day,” he said.

Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda suggested it would not be worth boycotting the competition, like Armenia did in 2012 when Baku hosted the contest.

“If we slam the door on them, we would still have to transmit the show on television since we are part of the European Broadcasting Union,” the newspaper said. If Russia refuses to broadcast the show, it could be fined and may even be banned from the next Eurovision contest in 2018.

For a pop loving nation, that may be a price too high.

Consummate Diplomat or Intelligence Mastermind: The Russian at the Heart of Trump Scandals

1 hour ago

Allegations that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to disclose contacts with the Russian ambassador to Washington have thrust the usually camera-shy Sergei Kislyak into the media spotlight.

1 hour ago

Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap

3 hours ago

Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege

6 hours ago

It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines

22 hours ago

Clean Snow Delivered to Siberian City Ahead of Putin's Visit

1 day ago

Moscow Court Overturns Fine for Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

1 day ago

Russians Take Pride in Crimea Annexation — Poll

1 hour ago

Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap

3 hours ago

Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege

6 hours ago

It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines

1 hour ago

Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap

3 hours ago

Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege

6 hours ago

It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Belarusians Defend Soviet Mass Graves From Bulldozers

Belarusian opposition activists are camping on the site of an NKVD mass murder to stop authorities building on the territory.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Belarusians Defend Soviet Mass Graves From Bulldozers

Belarusian opposition activists are camping on the site of an NKVD mass murder to stop authorities building on the territory.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Belarusians Defend Soviet Mass Graves From Bulldozers

Belarusian opposition activists are camping on the site of an NKVD mass murder to stop authorities building on the territory.

Exhibition

Eduard Steinberg. If Water Lives in the Well...

Steinberg’s graphics that has never been displayed before

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Mar. 12

Drawings, watercolors, gouaches and collages by this prominent avant-garde artist (1937-2012). Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap

3 hours ago

Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege

6 hours ago

It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines

5 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It’s Time to Make Nuclear Arms Control Great Again

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
5 hours ago

Moscow is intent linking deals with Trump into a “grand bargain” where Russia’s interests in Ukraine and European security would crowd out nuclear issues

Print edition — today

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top

Moscow's Feline Friends on National Cat Day

1 day, 5 hours ago
Russia celebrates all things feline on March 1 as part of World Cat Day.

22 hours ago

Clean Snow Delivered to Siberian City Ahead of Putin's Visit

1 day, 2 hours ago

Moscow Court Overturns Fine for Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

1 day, 4 hours ago

Russians Take Pride in Crimea Annexation — Poll

2 hours ago

From Chekhov to Shakespeare

2 hours ago

Golden Mask is Moscow’s largest festival devoted to theater, which plays an extremely important role in the cultural life of the city.

2 hours ago

From Chekhov to Shakespeare

2 hours ago

Golden Mask is Moscow’s largest festival devoted to theater, which plays an extremely important role in the cultural life of the city.

2 hours ago

From Chekhov to Shakespeare

2 hours ago

Golden Mask is Moscow’s largest festival devoted to theater, which plays an extremely important role in the cultural life of the city.

3 hours ago

Moscow's New Housing Megaproject Confronts Soviet History

Moscow is ambitiously planning to demolish more than 10 percent of the city’s entire housing stock — It took the Soviet building industry (and it could work fast) about 10 years to build.

see more

3 hours ago

Moscow's New Housing Megaproject Confronts Soviet History

Moscow is ambitiously planning to demolish more than 10 percent of the city’s entire housing stock — It took the Soviet building industry (and it could work fast) about 10 ...

5 hours ago

Facing Isolation in the Sports World, Putin Vows to Combat Doping

During an organizing committee meeting for the 2019 University Games in Krasnoyarsk on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin spoke of the need to eliminate ...

3 hours ago

Moscow's New Housing Megaproject Confronts Soviet History

Moscow is ambitiously planning to demolish more than 10 percent of the city’s entire housing stock — It took the Soviet building industry (and it could work fast) about 10 years to build.

New issue — today

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top
1 week ago
By Katerina Sergatskova
Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

By Katerina Sergatskova
Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova
1 week ago

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

1 day ago

Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure

1 day ago

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

1 day ago

Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'

1 day ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

1 day ago

The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

2 days ago

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

Thu. Mar. 02

More events
The Price Theater
Toni Erdmann Cinema
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Berdichev Theater
The Great Wall Cinema

1 day ago

Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure

1 day ago

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

1 day ago

Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'

1 day ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

1 day ago

The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

2 days ago

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

22 hours ago

Clean Snow Delivered to Siberian City Ahead of Putin's Visit

1 day ago

Moscow Court Overturns Fine for Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

1 day ago

Russians Take Pride in Crimea Annexation — Poll

Facing Isolation in the Sports World, Putin Vows to Combat Doping

5 hours ago
During an organizing committee meeting for the 2019 University Games in Krasnoyarsk on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin spoke of the need to eliminate ...

Russian Embassy Hedges on Pre-Election Meetings With Trump Attorney General Sessions

8 hours ago
The Russian embassy in Washington has refused to confirm or ...

Facing Isolation in the Sports World, Putin Vows to Combat Doping

5 hours ago
During an organizing committee meeting for the 2019 University Games in Krasnoyarsk on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin spoke ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more

Read more

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Russian Embassy Hedges on Pre-Election Meetings With Trump Attorney General Sessions

The Russian embassy in Washington has refused to confirm or deny meeting with U.S. Attorney General ...

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Then They Came for Svetova

An unexpected law enforcement raid at the home of long-time journalist and rights activist Zoya Svetova ...

Most Read

Consummate Diplomat or Intelligence Mastermind: The Russian at the Heart of Trump Scandals

Moscow's New Housing Megaproject Confronts Soviet History

Belarusians Defend Soviet Mass Graves From Bulldozers

It’s Time to Make Nuclear Arms Control Great Again
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+