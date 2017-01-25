Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
8 hours ago Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
10 hours ago Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings
Opinion
Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)
Opinion
It Started With a Call
Opinion
Treason Through the FSB Looking Glass
Moscow
Moderation, Russian-Style
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
8 hours ago Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
10 hours ago Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

Russia Is Failing On Corruption. Here's Why.

State-backed show trials might make for good PR, but they do nothing for the fight against financial crime

Jan 25, 2017 — 19:35
— Update: Jan. 25 2017 — 16:37
By Anton Pominov
Jan 25, 2017 — 19:35
— Update: Jan. 25 2017 — 16:37
By Anton Pominov
Most Read
Moscow
American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump
Russia
Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls
Moscow
Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow
Russia
The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
TASS

Transparency International has published its latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). Top of the rankings were Denmark, New Zealand, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland. Last place was shared by Somalia, South Sudan, North Korea, Syria and Yemen. Russia was not far off the bottom pack — 131st place out of 176.

The factors that ensure a rise to the top of the ratings are clear: democracy, political competition, an independent judiciary, a free press, as well as strong economic development. Conversely, it is just as clear that the practical absence of a state — the examples of Somalia, Syria and South Sudan — is a guarantee of last place in the rating. Another guarantee of poor ratings is centralised state power at the expense of civil society and legal accountability.

Russia is an example of this latter trend. It has shown only minor changes over the past five years: in this time, its ranking has improved by just one point out of a hundred. Russia’s continuing low marks are particularly striking in light of a highly visible anti-corruption campaign launched last year.

Transparency International’s report includes recommendations for what to do to move up in the Index. But Russia ignores the guidelines. Instead, the country’s leadership has launched a purely emblematic battle against corruption. It is impossible to rise to the top rungs of our rating with directives like “convict 300 people for corruption” or “arrest a governor.” Last year, a federal minister was arrested for the first time.

These moves are superficial and fail to address the root of the problem: institutions.

Transparency International

In December 2014, we recommended introducing protections for whistleblowers and an electronic system for the public declaration of officials’ income and property. We also suggested removing excessive regulation of the press and civic organisations that act as anti-corruption watchdogs. Those are the kind of institutional changes that would impact the country’s corruption ranking right away.

We continue to advise against increasing the number of anti-corruption administrators in the security agencies. Such a move could, in theory, be effective. But just as easily, it will have exactly the opposite effect.

Here are our recommendations for 2017: draft and pass laws on lobbying and on the protection of whistleblowers, require law enforcement agencies to respond to public and press investigations, ensure the economic independence of the courts from the executive branch, engage in international cooperation in asset recovery and in uncovering beneficial owners.

Showing a TV program about the arrest of another high-ranking official is, of course, an excellent display of state initiative. There have been dozens of these trials this year alone. Unfortunately, effective anti-corruption measures based on institutional change lack the PR glamour of high profile trials, but they are significantly more effective.

In China, there is the death penalty for corruption — every official who is caught stealing is shot and replaced by another, and nobody can be sure that they too will not suffer the same fate. This is an efficient way to ensure new hires. It is clearly not so great for combating corruption.

Here are some other recommendations. Court chairmen should be elected and the distribution of cases among them should be random. Russia needs to participate, finally, in international efforts to return illicit assets.

Another important point: no country in the top 20 of our index found fault with its independent media or the activities of its civil society. We say it year after year: those are our allies in the fight against corruption, not enemies of the state. Finally, we need fair elections. Not just once, but every time.

None of this is particularly original. It is taught in most political science and economics departments and it is also confirmed by life experience. The countries in the first third of the index have more in common than not. But there are countries and leaders that prefer to go their own way. At their best, they go overboard. At their worst, they are corrupt autocrats themselves.

Thieves and corruptioneers should, of course, be punished. But you should not expect to achieve long-term results or to move up the CPI rankings by repression alone. Indeed, you cannot win by fighting corruption. To win, you have to build institutions.

Anton Pominov is executive director of Transparency International — Russia

Related
Business
Russia Falls Again in World Corruption Index

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

3 hours ago

In December, a Trump surrogate was dispatched to talk with U.S. firms in Russia. The topic on everyone's minds: the damage caused by sanctions. But neither side is willing to say they discussed lifting them.

4 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

8 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

10 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

10 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

11 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

12 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

4 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

8 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

10 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

4 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

8 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

10 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an ...

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an ...

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an ...

Exhibition

Wassily Kandinsky’s Bagatelles

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Feb. 12

Rare exhibit of Kandinsky’s paintings on glass, watercolors and drawings from 1915 to the 1920s. Read more

Read more

4 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

8 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

10 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

1 day ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
1 day ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

Print edition — yesterday

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

3 days, 8 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

10 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

11 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

12 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

10 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

10 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

10 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

10 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

10 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

10 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

1 day ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

see more

1 day ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to ...

1 day ago

Stage East

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

1 day ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

New issue — yesterday

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

14 hours ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

1 day ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

1 day ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

Fri. Feb. 03

More events
King Lear Theater
The Salesman Cinema
DJ Octopus Gig
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
350 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025 Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

14 hours ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

1 day ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

1 day ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

10 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

11 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

12 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

1 day ago
New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald ...

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian ...

Most Read

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+