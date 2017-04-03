Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Poland Accuses Russian Air Traffic Controllers of 'Deliberately Provoking' Deadly Smolensk Plane Crash
3 hours ago Toxic Gas Warning Reported in Southeast Moscow
5 hours ago Russians Demand More From State as Anger With Corruption Grows
Moscow
Trouble Translating Trump
Opinion
Trump, Le Pen and Other Fleeting Relationships: Is the Russian Scare Real?
Opinion
Foreign Politicians’ Visit to Crimea Is Russia’s Latest Disinformation Failure
Opinion
Voronenkov's Murder: Russia Will Regret Turning to the ‘Dark Side’
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Poland Accuses Russian Air Traffic Controllers of 'Deliberately Provoking' Deadly Smolensk Plane Crash
3 hours ago Toxic Gas Warning Reported in Southeast Moscow
5 hours ago Russians Demand More From State as Anger With Corruption Grows

Russia Is a Political Hazard Zone

Young people showed up in droves, and that frightened both pro- and anti-Kremlin forces

April 3, 2017 — 10:19
— Update: 10:28
By Maxim Trudolyubov

April 3, 2017 — 10:19
— Update: 10:28
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Most Read
Moscow
Pâté & Co: Paris in the Shade of the Kremlin
Opinion
Russia Is a Political Hazard Zone
Russia
Pushkin Caught in the Middle of Moscow's Protests
Russia
Controversial New Film Examines How Jews Became Russians
A detained woman looks out of a police bus in downtown Moscow, Russia, March 26, 2017. Ivan Sekretarev / AP

Russia has not seen a protest of this size since 2012 or earlier: On March 26, tens of thousands of people went out into the streets to show their indignation at government corruption. Some 1,500 were detained and dozens prosecuted as a result. Unusually for Russia, protestors in more than 80 cities took part in the events.

After four days of silence President Vladimir Putin compared the anticorruption rallies to the 2011 uprisings in the Arab world and the 2014 revolution in Ukraine. “We know very well what bloody events it led to in the region,” Putin said, referring to “unsanctioned protest” in the Arab world. “We also know very well the chaos caused by such events in our neighbor, Ukraine.”

March 26 caught everyone by surprise because many in Russia, burned by previous attempts at getting their message of discontent across, seemed to have taken a stoic view of their officials’ ways. Fear was thought to be a major factor, too: legislation enacted since the latest wave of popular unrest made participation in “unsanctioned protest” very costly.

Read More on the New Wave of Protests: Russia's Kids Are Alright

And yet tens of thousands of people showed up. Even more surprising was the fact that the Sunday outburst was triggered by, of all things, a documentary. Oblivious to Russia’s seeming protest fatigue, an activist group called the Anti-Corruption Foundation worked for more than a year to piece together evidence that Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s prime minister and former president, has had many luxurious properties and high-end goods put at his disposal by rich businessmen.

The residencies, vineyards, farm, and yacht detailed in the film belong, on paper, to other people or charity foundations supported by large donations. Medvedev, the film argues, uses the properties on a regular basis.

Alexei Navalny, the leader of the group and an activist politician who built his reputation on exposing high-level corruption in Russia, published his now famous documentary in early March. As of this writing the number of users who have opened the video on YouTube is approaching 16 million. The video’s reach matches Russian state-run television’s most successful productions and is by far the Anti-Corruption Foundation’s most successful piece of investigative reporting to date.

It was not obvious that the film would attract much interest, let alone cause people to take to the streets. Even some Navalny supporters thought originally that the film’s power to rattle the public was limited.

Prior to the film Medvedev was hardly public enemy number one (some even accused Navalny of serving an anti-liberal agenda because the hard-liners in the Kremlin normally hate Medvedev). Russians are used to tales of corruption, and links between the properties and the person of the prime minister are elusive. Evidence of Medvedev’s regular use of the residences, if proven, would probably amount to multiple conflicts of interest: at least one of the properties’ owners is a top manager at a large bank whose business might benefit from the prime minister’s decisions. And in Russia a conflict of interest is not a shocker.

Much has been made by the Russian chattering classes about the fact that Medvedev was the wrong target. And he should not worry anyway: President Vladimir Putin has always made a point of resisting public pressure. An exposure by activists has served many officials and governors as a writ of protection of sorts: if Navalny is attacking you, Putin will defend you, at least for as long as your story is in the public eye.

Read More: Medvedev Is Out. Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future

No angry tweets emanated from behind the Kremlin wall immediately after March 26, a Sunday. Putin took his customary pause. It was on Thursday, during a trip Putin made together with Medvedev to an international conference on the Arctic, that the Russian president finally mentioned the events that had taken place four days before.

“I personally do believe that the issues of fighting corruption should be placed squarely in the center of public attention,” Putin said. “But here is what I think is wrong: It is when some political forces are trying to use, in their vested interest, this instrument [that is, exposing corruption—editor] not to improve the situation in the country but to advance one’s standing in the political arena in the run-up to an election.” This is perplexing because politicians are generally expected to promote their agendas, bringing up subjects that are deemed important to the population.

Putin also pointed out that other countries’ appeals to Russia regarding the police response to Sunday’s protests would be “considered politicized and aimed at exerting pressure [on Russia].” Putin’s comments are always seen as policy directives, which means we will see more prosecutions. Protesters of all kinds will be demonized, prompting the investigators and the courts to treat them as dangerous criminals.

Navalny announced the March 26 demonstrations because he sensed an opening: His video had become an unexpected hit. The finer details of who actually owned what were lost on most viewers, who were outraged at the mere sight of huge estates and Tuscany vineyards placed at the disposal of a high-ranking official while they were counting pennies. The Sunday protest proved that the protest fatigue was exaggerated and high-level corruption was not really a worn-out subject.

A more fundamental takeaway from Sunday’s events is that the rift between the elites and the masses in Russia is as real today as it was six or 26 years ago. Neither the annexation of Crimea, nor symbolic gestures aimed at exciting nationalistic pride have been able to bridge it. Even draconian legislation did not work. Regardless of what people say when they are polled about their general support of the government’s policies and Putin as a president, they are deeply conscious of the gulf between their own condition and the ways of their superiors.

And, of course, there is a younger generation that has not yet learned to ignore the unaccountability of the ruling class as a natural phenomenon. Young people showed up in droves, and that frightened both pro- and anti-Kremlin forces: no one really knows what 18-year-olds mean when they support an anticorruption movement.

Nothing has fundamentally changed in Russia in an institutional sense: outside the Kremlin-controlled universe there are no political vehicles, such as parties or organizations, for people to use when they feel strongly about something. Whenever a unifying theme arises people will take to the streets and protest because there is simply no other way to send a message to the authorities. This makes Russia a zone of constant seismic hazard.

Maxim Trudolyubov is a senior fellow with the Kennan Institute. This Op-Ed originally appeared on The Russian File: a Kennan Institute Blog.


Related
Russia
Pushkin Caught in the Middle of Moscow's Protests
Russia
Russia's 8 Most Creative Political Protests
Russia
Russian Cinema's Meryl Streep Moment
Russia
Study: Russia's Most Active Protesters Are Its Least Active Voters

Breaking: At Least 10 Dead After Explosions Hit St. Petersburg Metro

38 minutes ago

Two explosions have reportedly occurred on the St. Petersburg metro.

1 hour ago

Poland Accuses Russian Air Traffic Controllers of 'Deliberately Provoking' Deadly Smolensk Plane Crash

3 hours ago

Toxic Gas Warning Reported in Southeast Moscow

5 hours ago

Russians Demand More From State as Anger With Corruption Grows

2 days ago

Russian Cinema's Meryl Streep Moment

2 days ago

North Korean Slaves Allegedly Building Key Russian World Cup Stadium

2 days ago

One in Four Russians Believes the Sun Travels Around the Earth

1 hour ago

Poland Accuses Russian Air Traffic Controllers of 'Deliberately Provoking' Deadly Smolensk Plane Crash

3 hours ago

Toxic Gas Warning Reported in Southeast Moscow

5 hours ago

Russians Demand More From State as Anger With Corruption Grows

1 hour ago

Poland Accuses Russian Air Traffic Controllers of 'Deliberately Provoking' Deadly Smolensk Plane Crash

3 hours ago

Toxic Gas Warning Reported in Southeast Moscow

5 hours ago

Russians Demand More From State as Anger With Corruption Grows

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Pâté & Co: Paris in the Shade of the Kremlin

A new brasserie south of the river is bringing rustic French cuisine to Russia.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Pâté & Co: Paris in the Shade of the Kremlin

A new brasserie south of the river is bringing rustic French cuisine to Russia.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Pâté & Co: Paris in the Shade of the Kremlin

A new brasserie south of the river is bringing rustic French cuisine to Russia.

Exhibition

Zinaida Serebriakova

Tretyakov Gallery
to Jul. 30

A retrospective show of works by this Russian-French painter (1884-1967) from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Paris, and London museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Poland Accuses Russian Air Traffic Controllers of 'Deliberately Provoking' Deadly Smolensk Plane Crash

3 hours ago

Toxic Gas Warning Reported in Southeast Moscow

5 hours ago

Russians Demand More From State as Anger With Corruption Grows

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Trouble Translating Trump

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

Translating Donald Trump has not been smooth sailing for my Russian colleagues. They are sometimes clearly befuddled by Trumpese and make wild guesses about the meaning of his tweets.

Print edition — 4 days ago

March 30

Backstage Battle; Jewish Century; Business Model

Russia's 8 Most Creative Political Protests

2 days, 20 hours ago
The Moscow Times looks back at eight of the most creative political protests to hit Russia’s streets in the past decade.

2 days, 20 hours ago

Russian Cinema's Meryl Streep Moment

2 days, 22 hours ago

North Korean Slaves Allegedly Building Key Russian World Cup Stadium

2 days, 22 hours ago

One in Four Russians Believes the Sun Travels Around the Earth

2 days ago

Controversial New Film Examines How Jews Became Russians

2 days ago

A top Russian journalist takes on the Soviet transformation of Russian Jewry, but not everyone agrees with his view.

2 days ago

Controversial New Film Examines How Jews Became Russians

2 days ago

A top Russian journalist takes on the Soviet transformation of Russian Jewry, but not everyone agrees with his view.

2 days ago

Controversial New Film Examines How Jews Became Russians

2 days ago

A top Russian journalist takes on the Soviet transformation of Russian Jewry, but not everyone agrees with his view.

2 days ago

Clarification: How the Russian Media Distorted Comments by an Alaska State Official

We at The Moscow Times understand that there may have been some confusion about Craig Fleener’s remarks this week about Alaska and Russia.

see more

2 days ago

Clarification: How the Russian Media Distorted Comments by an Alaska State Official

We at The Moscow Times understand that there may have been some confusion about Craig Fleener’s remarks this week about Alaska and Russia.

2 days ago

Deciphering a Revolution

In 2017, Russia marks the 100th anniversary of one of the most crucial episodes in its history —the October Revolution. And what better ...

2 days ago

Clarification: How the Russian Media Distorted Comments by an Alaska State Official

We at The Moscow Times understand that there may have been some confusion about Craig Fleener’s remarks this week about Alaska and Russia.

New issue — 4 days ago

March 30

Backstage Battle; Jewish Century; Business Model
3 days ago
By Andrei Babitsky
Andrei Babitsky
By Andrei Babitsky

Trump, Le Pen and Other Fleeting Relationships: Is the Russian Scare Real?

By Andrei Babitsky
Andrei Babitsky
By Andrei Babitsky
3 days ago

With Putin, when it comes to serious business there is only one sure way to know that agreements are going to be ...

2 days ago

Ahead of New Protests, Russia Starts Blocking Web Pages

3 days ago

Russia Can Compete with SpaceX, Kremlin Claims

3 days ago

Underground Spy Room Uncovered in Moscow City Center

3 days ago

Study: Russia's Most Active Protesters Are Its Least Active Voters

3 days ago

Russian State Reshuffle Jeopardizes Key Sukhoi Export Deal

3 days ago

Kremlin Urged to Teach Children About Russia's 'Fight Against Corruption'

Mon. Apr. 03

More events
Moscow Chamber Choir, the Moscow Conservatory Student Symphony Orchestra Concert
Jordans Drive Gig
Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra, conductor Vladimir Fedoseyev Concert
Like Crazy Cinema
Happiness Costs Nothing Cinema
Ilya Dolgov: Reef Exhibition

2 days ago

Ahead of New Protests, Russia Starts Blocking Web Pages

3 days ago

Russia Can Compete with SpaceX, Kremlin Claims

3 days ago

Underground Spy Room Uncovered in Moscow City Center

3 days ago

Study: Russia's Most Active Protesters Are Its Least Active Voters

3 days ago

Russian State Reshuffle Jeopardizes Key Sukhoi Export Deal

3 days ago

Kremlin Urged to Teach Children About Russia's 'Fight Against Corruption'

2 days ago

Russian Cinema's Meryl Streep Moment

2 days ago

North Korean Slaves Allegedly Building Key Russian World Cup Stadium

2 days ago

One in Four Russians Believes the Sun Travels Around the Earth

Deciphering a Revolution

2 days ago
In 2017, Russia marks the 100th anniversary of one of the most crucial episodes in its history —the October Revolution. And what better ...

The Story of Vedomosti — A Russian Newspaper's Struggle for Independence

3 days ago
Does the departure of Vedomosti’s veteran editor pose yet another ...

Deciphering a Revolution

2 days ago
In 2017, Russia marks the 100th anniversary of one of the most crucial episodes in its history —the ...
From our partners
Banks services for English speaking clients
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Concert

Pavel Kogan Orchestra, conductor Pavel Kogan

Wed. Apr. 26 Wed. Apr. 26
Conservatory / Great Hall
06:00 p.m.

Honegger: Symphony No. 3. Ravel: Gaspard de la Nuit. Saint-Saens: Piano Concerto No. 2. Soloist Daniil Kharitonov (piano). Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

The Story of Vedomosti — A Russian Newspaper's Struggle for Independence

Does the departure of Vedomosti’s veteran editor pose yet another threat to Russia’s already embattled independent ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Muchnik's Picks: Phantogram, Natalie Imbruglia and More Music in Moscow

From pioneers of Russian indie rock Pompeya to Natalie Imbruglia, here's our selection of the best ...

Most Read

Pâté & Co: Paris in the Shade of the Kremlin

Russia Is a Political Hazard Zone

Pushkin Caught in the Middle of Moscow's Protests

Controversial New Film Examines How Jews Became Russians
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+