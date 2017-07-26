Moscow Hears Political Saber Rattling in Fresh Sanctions Vote

Top Russian officials on Wednesday slammed a U.S. House of Representatives vote in favor of fresh sanctions, with one official warning it could trigger “a new Cold War.”

“Washington is a source of danger,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the state-run TASS news agency. “This is a blatant, deliberated choice by Russia’s enemies in the United States.”

“There are quite a few of them” he added. “They’ve let themselves go and nothing is holding them back.”

The bill expands sanctions on Russian businesses and individuals. It also codifies existing sanctions introduced in retaliation of Russia’s meddling in Ukraine, which would make it more difficult for the Trump administration to attempt to lift them.



The bill is not yet a done deal. It still has to pass through the U.S. Senate and could also be vetoed by President Donald Trump, whose administration has been embroiled in allegations of collusion with Russia since moving into the White House.

But in Russia’s upper political circles, there was little doubt on Wednesday that it would receive the U.S. president’s stamp of approval.

“Trump will sign it, confirming he is a hostage of Congress and anti-Russian hysteria,” Alexei Pushkov, the former head of the State Duma international affairs committee, now a senator, said on Twitter. “This is a new phase in the confrontation.”

Top officials warned it will significantly impact Moscow’s readiness to engage Washington.

“The news is quite sad in terms of Russian-American relations and the prospect of their development,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists. “It’s no less depressing in terms of international law and international trade.”