Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment
2 days ago Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
3 days ago Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
Moscow
Just Between Us, the Russian Way
Opinion
Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)
Opinion
Why Russia Won't Cave to Western Demands (Op-ed)
Opinion
The Kremlin’s Coercion Calculus (Op-ed)
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment
2 days ago Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
3 days ago Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

Moscow's overtures with the Taliban risk destabilizing the region and antagonizing military superpowers.

May 8, 2017 — 12:30
— Update: 13:09
By Artemy Kalinovsky
May 8, 2017 — 12:30
— Update: 13:09
By Artemy Kalinovsky
@ArtemyMK
Most Read
Opinion
Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)
Moscow
Away From the Archives
Business
Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion
Moscow
May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia
Alexei Nikolsky / TASS

In recent weeks, senior U.S. military officials have accused the Russian government of providing support to the Taliban, the militant group still waging a bloody insurgency against the government in Afghanistan.

My initial response was to be skeptical of these claims. First, because no one seems to be offering any concrete proof. Second, considering the fact that Russia’s Central Asian allies see the Taliban — and allies the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan — as a major threat. And, third, because two years ago I heard similar claims made against the United States. Then, I rejected the claims as obvious nonsense; a mix of paranoia and Russian propaganda.

But today, perhaps, I should not be so dismissive. While Russian officials won’t confirm arm supplies to the Taliban, they are nevertheless quite open about their willingness to cooperate with the group.

Two factors are in play here. First, Russia is genuinely spooked by the Islamic State, which has established a presence in Afghanistan. Unlike the Taliban, which never had ambitions beyond Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Islamic State actively recruits in post-Soviet countries and is willing to strike within Russia itself.

Second, Moscow has long lost faith in the ability of Washington and its allies to either finish off the Taliban as a fighting force or to leave behind a stable government in Kabul.

The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'

Back in 2010, Boris Gromov, the general who oversaw the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan, and Dmitry Rogozin, Russia’s ambassador to NATO, published an editorial in the New York Times, saying that a premature NATO pullout “would give a tremendous boost to Islamic militants, destabilize the Central Asian republics and set off flows of refugees, including many thousands to Europe and Russia.”

Moscow’s decision to work with the Taliban is a form of insurance for the future. Sooner or later, Russian officials seem to think, the Taliban are going to be part of a some kind of ruling coalition or the outright masters of Kabul. If so, it helps to be on good terms with them now.

There is precedent for Moscow’s action. Back in the fall of 1991, with the Soviet Union on its last legs, Russian President Yeltsin invited a delegation from the opposition, led by Burhanuddin Rabbani, to Moscow. The USSR had tried for ten years to help the communist regime in Kabul subdue a coalition of rebel groups.

Although the Kabul government retained control of the cities, the countryside was mostly in opposition hands. The war was openly criticized in the press from the summer of 1989. The USSR still existed, but after the August coup its days were numbered. Yeltsin, not Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev, was the top political figure. When Rabbani came to Russia, Yeltsin promised that support for the Kabul regime would soon end, and sought cooperation with the future rulers of Afghanistan.

Rabbani’s tenure in Kabul did not last long, as his group and other mujahedeen fell into civil war. But Yeltsin’s outreach proved helpful in the long run. After Tajikistan erupted in civil war in 1992, Rabbani’s forces offered shelter to Tajiks allied with the opposition. In subsequent years, Moscow’s links with Rabbani’s party to help negotiate an end to the civil war. And by 1998, Rabbani was turning to Russia for arms.

In establishing a relationship with the Taliban now, Russian officials no doubt think they are practicing a form of political realism. They may be right. Yet Moscow’s re-entry into Afghan politics also underscores the horrific damage that foreign intervention – chiefly, but not exclusively, American and Russian/Soviet -  have done to the country.

In establishing a relationship with the Taliban now, Russian officials no doubt think they are practicing a form of political realism.

When Soviet leaders decided for intervention in December 1979, they hoped that they could provide just enough support for the Kabul government to get its act together and regain control of the country. The U.S., and its allies, too, have been hoping that they could leave behind a government in control of most of the country.

Yet Moscow and Washington have repeatedly failed to work together to bring an end to fighting in Afghanistan. In the late 1980s, Soviet officials continued to support Kabul, not because they thought victory was likely, but because they hoped that sooner or later the U.S. would see the Communist regime as a real political player, and push the opposition into joining some kind of coalition government.

In supporting the Taliban, Moscow’s logic is similar. Theoretically, getting leverage with the Taliban, pushing them towards peace talks, and having them join the government on more or less acceptable terms could mitigate the bloodshed in Afghanistan. But the allegations recently made by U.S. officials illustrate why such an outcome is unlikely. Even if other domestic players could be reconciled to a peace deal, the nearly uninterrupted antagonism between Moscow and Washington over the last decade makes such international cooperation improbable.

It is hard to imagine that Moscow’s support for the Taliban — military or otherwise — will do more than add more fuel to this never-ending war.

Artemy M. Kalinovsky is Assistant Professor of East European Studies at the University of Amsterdam.

He is the author of A Long Goodbye: The Soviet Withdrawal from Afghanistan (Harvard University Press, 2011) and Laboratory of Socialist Development: Decolonisation, Cold War Politics, and the Struggle for Welfare and Equality in Soviet Tajikistan (Cornell University Press, forthcoming)

Related
World
Russian 'Failure' Led to Syria Gas Massacre, Says Tillerson
World
Kremlin: No Meeting Planned for Putin and Tillerson in Moscow
Russia
One Week On: Who Was the St. Petersburg Metro Bomber?
Russia
Putin Announces Plan to Strip Terrorist Fighters of Russian Citizenship

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

1 hour ago

Moscow may think co-operation with the Taliban is an insurance policy for the future. In reality, it risks increased antagonism between the world’s military superpowers and growing instability in the region.

2 hours ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

2 days ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

3 days ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

3 days ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

3 days ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

3 days ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

2 hours ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

2 days ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

3 days ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

2 hours ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

2 days ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

3 days ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

1 day ago

1 day ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. He told The Moscow Times about the ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. He told The Moscow Times about the ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. He told The Moscow Times about the ...

Dance

Cafe Idiot

Mon. May. 08 Wed. Jul. 05
Meyerhold Center
07:00 p.m.

Alexander Pepelyayev’s dance staging on the themes of Dostoevsky. Moskva Ballet production. Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

2 days ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

3 days ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

Print edition — 4 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

2 days ago

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

2 days ago

French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool again.

2 days ago

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

2 days ago

French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool again.

2 days ago

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

2 days ago

French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool again.

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

2 days, 18 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects some recent photos from Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the government is preparing its annual celebrations for Victory Day 2017.

3 days ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

3 days, 1 hour ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

3 days, 14 hours ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

2 days ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those wanting to discover more of Russia can do so. Here are seven of our picks.

see more

2 days ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those wanting to discover more of ...

3 days ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club ...

2 days ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those wanting to discover more of Russia can do so. Here are seven of our picks.

New issue — 4 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
4 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
4 days ago

In the “state capitalism” prevailing in modern Russia, the concept of property rights is blurred. But the “apartment—car—dacha” mantra remains as compelling ...

3 days ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

3 days ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

3 days ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

3 days ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

3 days ago

Poll: For Third Year Running, Russians Take Pride in Military

3 days ago

Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

Mon. May. 08

More events
All Nighter Cinema
The Tiger Lillies: Cold Night in Soho Gig
The Promise Cinema
Fragments Exhibition
Mariinsky Theater Symphony Orchestra Concert
Mariinsky Theater Symphony Orchestra Concert

3 days ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

3 days ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

3 days ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

3 days ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

3 days ago

Poll: For Third Year Running, Russians Take Pride in Military

3 days ago

Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

3 days ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

3 days ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

3 days ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

Leveldva: Brave New World

3 days ago
Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club ...

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

3 days ago
The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services ...

Leveldva: Brave New World

3 days ago
Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by ...
From our partners
A multimedia light show on Mokhovaya Street 13 about the Victory Day on 7-9 May #оПобеде
Ukrainian Beats Steal a March on Moscow
Russia's Ancestral Architecture
Happiness on Canvas: Serebryakova at the Tretyakov

Exhibition

Philippe Halsman: Jump

A series of 50 photographs featuring some of the 20th century's best-known figures leaping for the camera, including Salvador Dali, Grace Kelly, Muhammad Ali, and Audrey Hepburn.

Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
to May. 21

Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

3 days ago

3 days ago

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its ...

Most Read

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

Away From the Archives

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+