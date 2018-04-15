News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 15 2018 - 11:04
By Reuters

Russia Fails in UN Bid to Condemn Western Strikes on Syria

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia at a Security Council emergency meeting on Syria in New York.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia at a Security Council emergency meeting on Syria in New York.

Li Muzi/ Xinhua / TASS

A Russian bid for the United Nations Security Council to condemn U.S., British and French air strikes on Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack failed on Saturday after only China and Bolivia joined Russia to vote in favor of a draft resolution.

The 15-member council met on Saturday, at Russia's request, the fifth time it has met on Syria since a suspected deadly poison gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma a week ago. The United States, France and Britain fired 105 missiles overnight in retaliation, targeting Syria's chemical weapons program.

"Why didn't you wait for the outcome of the investigation you called for?" Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia said after the vote. He accused the United States, France and Britain of "demonstrating a blatant disregard for international law."

"I hope hot heads will cool down and that will be it," he told reporters.

International investigators from the global chemical weapons watchdog are in Syria and were due to start their inquiry on Saturday into the suspected toxic gas attack. Russia and Syria have said there was no evidence of a chemical weapons attack.

The United States, France and Britain defended their military action as legal during the Security Council meeting.

Read More
Putin and Trump Are Headed for a Syrian Showdown That Neither Wants (Op-ed)

"We are confident that we have crippled Syria's chemical weapons program. We are prepared to sustain this pressure, if the Syrian regime is foolish enough to test our will," U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said.

"If the Syrian regime uses this poison gas again, the United States is locked and loaded," Haley said.

During an address to the Security Council, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all states "to show restraint in these dangerous circumstances and to avoid any acts that could escalate matters and worsen the suffering of the Syrian people."

Eight countries voted against the Russian-drafted text on Saturday, while Peru, Kazakhstan, Ethiopia and Equatorial Guinea abstained. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass.

The council failed on Tuesday to approve three draft resolutions on chemical weapons attacks in Syria. Russia vetoed a U.S. text, while two Russian-drafted resolutions failed to get a minimum nine votes to pass.

France, the United States and Britain planned to put forward a new draft resolution aimed at dismantling Syria's chemical weapons program, wiping out terrorism, demanding a ceasefire across Syria and finding a political solution to the conflict, French U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre told the council on Saturday. 

Russia Says Nearly 80,000 Civilians Have Been Evacuated From Eastern Ghouta Through Humanitarian Corridors
News
March 20 2018
Russia Says Nearly 80,000 Civilians Have Been Evacuated From Eastern Ghouta Through Humanitarian Corridors
Russia Blocks UN Security Council Meeting on Human Rights in Syria
News
March 20 2018
Russia Blocks UN Security Council Meeting on Human Rights in Syria
More than 113,000 Civilians Evacuated from Eastern Ghouta, Russia Says
News
March 26 2018
More than 113,000 Civilians Evacuated from Eastern Ghouta, Russia Says

Latest news

Violations Found in Half of Inspected Russian Malls Following Deadly Fire
News
April 16 2018
Violations Found in Half of Inspected Russian Malls Following Deadly Fire
Russia Begins Blocking Telegram App
News
April 16 2018
Russia Begins Blocking Telegram App
Deaths From Alcohol Fall by 25% in Russia in 2017
News
April 16 2018
Deaths From Alcohol Fall by 25% in Russia in 2017
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox