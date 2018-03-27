Russians Demonstrate in Outpouring of Grief After Kemerovo Fire

From Siberia to Moscow, Russians took to the streets to demand answers

Sergei Bubylev / TASS

They came to Pushkin Square by the thousands, carrying flowers and candles in memory of the dead. Soon, the central Moscow square had filled, but the mourners kept coming. “How can God exist if he lets children die?” asked Ivan Reznik, 17, between prayers. “How can he let them die while the thieves get to live?” Thousands of Russians in more than twenty cities across the country on Tuesday asked the same questions in spontaneous vigils for the victims of the Kemerovo tragedy.

Two days earlier, on Sunday, a fire had engulfed the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo, the capital of a Siberian coal-mining region. The blaze swept through a children’s play area and a cinema complex, killing 64 people, many of them children. In the wake of the tragedy, horror stories of faulty fire alarms, blocked exits and children texting farewells to loved ones flooded social media. Trust in the official investigation was low — rumors circulated that investigators had fudged the death toll, which, according to one popular version, was closer to 400. “The children are already dead, they can’t be brought back,” a man who had lost his wife, sister and three children in the tragedy said at a rally in Kemerovo earlier on Tuesday. “What we need now is justice.” During the ten-hour protest, residents of Kemerovo gathered in front of a local government building, with many claiming that the authorities were hiding the full scale of the tragedy. Blocked from getting too close by riot police, residents carried signs that read “Corruption kills” and “We are all trapped in this zoo.” When they were greeted by several local officials, they responded with shouts of “murderers” and “resign.” Some demanded that President Vladimir Putin step down, too. Putin, who was re-elected to a fourth term last week, visited the city early on Tuesday. Blaming “criminal negligence,” he laid flowers at a makeshift memorial to the victims, before meeting with the regional governor, Aman Tuleyev, who asked him for forgiveness. But neither Putin nor Tulеyev visited the square to confront the relatives of the deceased.

“We are all locked in this zoo.” Anna believes the Kemerovo tragedy was the result of systematic corruption and “the absurdity of Russian life.” pic.twitter.com/c1MpOu8dts — Evan Gershkovich (@evangershkovich) March 27, 2018