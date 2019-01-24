Russia Can’t Decide If It’s Rich or Poor (Op-ed)

Is Russia a poor country or a rich one? Members of the elite are arguing about it, and the answer is important for the country’s direction after the Putin era ends. Last week, Anatoly Chubais, architect of the painful economic reforms implemented after the collapse of the Soviet Union, made a controversial speech at an economic forum in Moscow. In it, he argued that Russia is one of the world’s least energy efficient economies, in part because power is cheap and nobody bothers to conserve energy. Chubais, who served under President Boris Yeltsin and now runs Rosnano, a government-funded innovation investment vehicle, is still a hate figure for many who see him as a ruthless neoliberal. So many interpreted his words as a call for energy price hikes, and he duly received a social-media bashing. But his comments about energy prices weren’t what triggered the most interesting debate. It was his statement that “Russia is a poor country, a significant part of the population lives in poverty or in extreme poverty.” That set off an angry reaction from Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s top spokesperson and one of the most visible public faces of President Vladimir Putin’s administration. “Russia is an extremely rich country,” she wrote on Facebook. “As for why ‘a significant part of the population lives in poverty or in extreme poverty,’ I’d like a detailed answer from a person who has been a member of the government and a top manager of key parts of the national economy and industry for decades.” This is, in part, an argument across generational lines: Chubais is 63 and Zakharova two decades younger. Her generation of apparatchiks see Russia as an enormously wealthy land for which no project is too big. Winter Olympics in a subtropical area at a cost of $50 billion? Sure! Soccer World Cup? Check. Ambitious bridges, pipelines, foreign military campaigns? No problem. There’s always money to help allies, hurt enemies, and advertise the country’s greatness to the world.



To the Putin-era generation, the wealth was always there; it was merely mislaid and misused in the early post-Soviet years by incompetent or self-interested predecessors.

Chubais’s generation of civil servants see it differently. In a Facebook post, he responded, pointing out that in 1991: The average salary was $12 per month, the ruble wasn’t convertible into other currencies, private enterprise was a crime, Sberbank, which held everyone’s savings, was bankrupt, the economy shrank by 10 percent to 12 percent a year, inflation was above 100 percent and the stores were empty. By the time Zakharova started her career, Chubais wrote, most of those problems had been overcome thanks to the creation of a market economy and resurrection of private property. Zakharova wasn’t convinced. She pointed out that she started at the Foreign Ministry in 1998, the year Russia defaulted on its domestic debt and devalued the ruble. “You haven’t answered my perfectly specific question, why people live in poverty in a rich country,” she wrote. Chubais parried with a sarcastic “surrender,” telling her: “I think you’re the best in your generation at twisting facts.” Zakharova ended the spat by sarcastically accepting the capitulation. But this was more than a rare public confrontation between senior Russian officials of different generations: the substantive argument isn’t over. Russia has to be governed two ways, as a poor country and as a rich one, because it is both. More than 19 million people, or 13 percent of the population, have incomes below the official subsistence minimum of about $150 a month. That’s extreme poverty by developed-world standards. On the other hand, Russia’s resource wealth is enormous; it doesn’t just have the world’s biggest natural gas reserves, but also Europe’s biggest population of internet users and higher academic performance scores than half the developed world.

