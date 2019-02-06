News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 06 2019 - 17:02
By Reuters

Russia Approves 43M Dollar Loan to Cuba's Military

Marco Bello / Reuters

Russia has approved a 38 million euro ($43.27 million) loan for Cuba's defense sector, a senior Russian defense official was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The deal was first announced in November after Russian President Vladimir Putin met Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Moscow.

It has now been finalized by Russia, Dmitry Shugayev, head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said in an interview published in Russia's Kommersant business daily.

Kommersant had previously reported Moscow planned to grant Cuba a loan to buy Russian hardware such as tanks, armoured vehicles and possibly helicopters.

Communist-ruled Cuba is a close ally of Venezuela, where Moscow-backed President Nicolas Maduro is facing pressure from the opposition and Western governments to step down.

Read More
Russia Allocates $10M to Restore Cuban Capitol’s Golden Dome

Private Russian military contractors who carry out secret missions for the state flew into Venezuela last month, Reuters reported, citing two people close to the contractors.

One of the sources said they flew there via Cuba.

In the newspaper interview, Shugayev said Russia has concerns about the Venezuelan crisis and was not considering scaling back defense cooperation with Caracas.

According to Shugayev, cooperation with Venezuela is limited to maintaining previously supplied arms and helping build military facilities.

Russia Denounces Venezuela Coup Attempt as 'Monstrous' U.S. Meddling
News
Jan. 24 2019
Russia Denounces Venezuela Coup Attempt as 'Monstrous' U.S. Meddling
Russia Cautions U.S. Against Military Intervention in Venezuela, Reports
News
Jan. 24 2019
Russia Cautions U.S. Against Military Intervention in Venezuela, Reports
Maduro’s Collapse Would Be a Defeat for Putin Too (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 24 2019
Maduro’s Collapse Would Be a Defeat for Putin Too (Op-ed)


Latest news

When Boiling Water Meets Freezing Air: Russia's Latest Instagram Trend, in Photos
Meanwhile…
Feb. 06 2019
When Boiling Water Meets Freezing Air: Russia's Latest Instagram Trend, in Photos
Russian Witches Cast Spells in Putin’s Support (Video)
Meanwhile…
Feb. 06 2019
Russian Witches Cast Spells in Putin’s Support (Video)
On Visit to Russia, Taliban Says It Wants U.S. Pullout in Months
News
Feb. 06 2019
On Visit to Russia, Taliban Says It Wants U.S. Pullout in Months
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip Is Slipping in Venezuela

News

Did a Russian Plane Take Off With Venezuela’s Gold?

Meanwhile…

Moscow Man Says He’s Haunted by Arshavin’s Ghost, Appeals to Police

News

Trump Held Talks With Moscow Leadership to Build Mall, Ex-Mayor Reveals

News

'U.S. Took Step to Destroy the World': Russia Responds to U.S. Suspension of INF Treaty

Sign up for our weekly newsletter