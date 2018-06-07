News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
June 07 2018 - 17:06
By The Moscow Times

Run in Color For Summer

The 5-km color race is on this Sunday

The most fun race of the year.

The most fun race of the year.

Courtesy of Moscow Marathon

The Moscow marathon organization likes to shake up the schedule in the run-up to the big event in the fall. 

This Sunday at 10 a.m. they are holding their 5-kilometer “Color Race” — a fairly easy flat course that has only one trick: the four areas where the runners get doused with brightly colored powder vegetable dyes. 

Since the whole point of this race is for the runners and cheering stands to have fun, people come dressed in all kinds of homemade costumes. This masquerade run is open to anyone over the age of 14 with a medical certificate testifying fitness to run.

You can register and pick up your packet on Friday and Saturday. For more information in English and Russian, see the site.

And for non-runners: consider heading to the Aviapark Mall — right off the route — a bit later in the day.

