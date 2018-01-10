News
5 hours ago U.S. Dedicates Square to Boris Nemtsov in Washington
6 hours ago Russian Officials Allowed to Hide Cryptocurrencies from Declarations
7 hours ago Young Russians Could Win iPhone Prizes for Voting
Russian Man Rams Shopfront in Armored Vehicle, Steals Wine
The Great Collectors
Giant Dumpling Monument Unveiled in Rural Russia
Russian Presidential Election Watch 2018, the Candidates
Rock Your Way through Winter

There’s a club for every kind of music in Moscow, so get moving!

Jan 10, 2018 — 13:23
By Andrei Muchnik
Jan 10, 2018 — 13:23
By Andrei Muchnik
Pixabay

Izvestiya Hall

Located on the ground floor of the iconic constructivist building that housed the headquarters of a major Soviet-era newspaper, Izvestiya Hall specializes in pop-music of all stripes, from Benjamin Clementine to Russian pop-rap artist Burito and Polish folk music band Percival (Feb. 4).

5 Pushkin Square. Metro Pushkinskaya. +7 (495) 125 1208. izvestiya-hall.ru

16 Tons

16 Tons is a medium-sized club that provides a more intimate atmosphere, although if the group playing is popular, it can be packed to the rafters. Its focus has always been on Russian and international indie bands, like Moa Pillar (Dec. 9) and Lucidvox (Dec. 22) but there’s also an occasional pop or main-stream rock concert, like Billy’s Band (Jan. 11-12).

6 Presnensky Val. Metro Ulitsa 1905 Goda. +7 (495) 253 5300. 16tons.ru

16 Tons

Stadium Live

The younger and larger brother of Glavclub, located conveniently near Sokol Metro station, Stadium specializes in Russian bands playing anything from mainstream rock to rap. The biggest concerts this season are rappers Skriptonit (Feb. 24), Therr Maitz (March 8) and Splin (March 23).

80 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg.17. Metro Sokol. +7 (495) 540 5540. stadium-live.ru

Glavclub

One of the oldest and largest live venues, Glavclub has changed its name many times but always remained one of the major concert spots in the city. This season Glavclub offers vary from Moscow rock and roll veterans like Masha i Medvedi (Jan.14) and Moralny Kodeks (Feb. 2) to the American group the Nirvana Experience and Chad Channing (March 20).

11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. +7 (495) 230 1030. glavclub.com

Glavclub

Red

Red is at the very heart of “Red October Island,” site of a former chocolate factory. Anything goes here, from singer Aloe Vera (Jan. 27) to Norwegian heavy metal band Satyricon (Jan. 28). Check out their site for more information

9 Bolotnaya Naberezhnaya.Metro Kropotkinskaya, Polyanka. +7 (495) 649 3959. red-msk.ru

