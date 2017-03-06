The Russian Billionaires on Bloomberg's Rich List

Russia is home to droves of millionaires, business owners and oligarchs: but only a select few make it to the top of the world's rich lists.

Just eight Russian businessmen have made it into the top 100 of Bloomberg's Billionaire Index. Together, they boast an estimated net worth of 118.2 billion.

The Moscow Times took a closer look at the Russian businessmen ranked among the world's elite.



Leonid Mikhelson

Ranking: 47

Estimated Fortune: $17.5 billion

Russia's richest man, Leonid Mikhelson, is the CEO, chairman and major shareholder of Russian gas company Novatek. The company is the largest private natural gas provider in Russia, producing 11 percent of the country's natural gas.

If that wasn't enough, he's also on the Supervisory Board of the Russian Regional Development Bank and heads the board of directors for gas processing and petrochemicals company Sibur. Mikhelson also holds a 34.2 percent stake in the company.

When not directing global petrochemical giants, Mikhelson also works to promote modern art in Russia, or enjoys sailing on his 85-meter super yacht.

Vladimir Potanin

Ranking: 51

Estimated Fortune: $16.6 billion

Vladimir Potanin worked as Russia's first deputy prime minister before moving into the private sector in 1997. He worked closely alongside his long-term business partner, oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov until 2008. The following year, he sued Prokhorov for $29 million in a property disagreement in Moscow.



Potanin is currently chief executive at the world's largest nickel company Norilsk Nickel, and owns a 30.4 percent stake in the firm.

He is also renowned as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at St. Petersburg's iconic State Hermitage museum.



Alexei Mordashov

Ranking: 54

Estimated Fortune: $16.5 billion

After graduating from university in 1988, Mordashov joined the Cherepovetskiy Metallurgical Plant: the same factory where his parents had worked. Shortly before the factory was privatized in 1992, he was named as the plant's financial director and asked to buy up workers' shares in a bid to keep them out of the hands' of “outsiders.”

He built a major stake in the factory and was named CEO in 1996. The firm went on to form part of Mordashov's Severstal conglomerate, Russia's fourth-largest steel producer. He went on to invest in U.S. steel companies.





Viktor Vekselberg

Ranking: 62

Estimated F ortune : $14.8 billion

Ukrainian-born businessman Viktor Vekselberg is the owner and president of Russian investment firm the Renova Group: a company with stakes in Russia's regional airports, metallurgy and chemical industries, and public utility services.

Vekselberg made his fortune in Russia's aluminum industry, before moving on to invest in oil and gas.

He is also the owner of the world's largest private collection of Fabergé eggs. Vekselberg opened a museum in St. Petersburg to display the eggs to the general public in 2013.