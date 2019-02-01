City By Anna Dolgova

Restoring Repin

The Tretyakov Gallery describes work to repair the damaged painting

"Ivan the Terrible and His Son, November 16, 1581" by Ilya Repin Tretyakov Gallery

In May 2018, disaster struck in the Tretyakov Gallery. On a Friday evening just before closing time, a man ran into the almost empty hall of works by Ilya Repin, picked up a metal stanchion and bashed the glass-enclosed painting, “Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan November 16, 1581.” The assailant broke through the glass and ripped the canvas in three places. Later he said he attacked the painting “because it distorts historical facts.” Recently the restoration department of the Tretyakov Gallery met with journalists to describe the first stage of the work: a comprehensive analysis of the painting and damage and development of a plan for restoration. The good news is that the specialists at the museum believe that they can fully restore the painting. The bad news is that it will take years.

Restorers examining the canvas Tretyakov Gallery

'It could have been worse' Most of the last six months have spent examining every millimeter of the painting by X-rays, ultra-violet and ultra-red imaging to map all the damage from the incident. The restorers also analysed and determined the chemical and physical qualities of the paints and the canvas’ state of preservation in general. Yulian Khalturin, the head of the department of integrated research, told The Moscow Times that the damage could have been much worse. The glass corpus, which provided constant climate control for the painting, took much of the force of the blow. Had there not been any glass covering, the stanchion would have gone deeper into the canvas and the damage would have been more extensive. However, the painting did suffer from a multitude of minuscule scratches from glass shards. That said, certain characteristics of the painting itself complicate the restoration work. The first is simply the vast size of the painting and the tears to the canvas, which are both horizontal and vertical. The second is the state of canvas in general, which suffers from what Khalturin called “the chronic disease” of all Repin’s works: the oil paint detaching from the canvas.



