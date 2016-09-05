Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
19 minutes ago Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit
1 hour ago Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement
2 days ago Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’
Business
Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations
Business
Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe
Business
Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'
Business
A Very German Coup: AEB Boardroom Squabble Over Russian Sanctions

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

Sep. 05 2016 — 12:00
— Update: 12:26
By Vladimir Shtanov
Sep. 05 2016 — 12:00
— Update: 12:26
By Vladimir Shtanov
Most Read
Moscow
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
World
Uzbekistan Buries President Karimov
Opinion
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
Russia
Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison
Andrei Makhonin / Vedomosti

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by December in a bid to secure additional investment from French company Renault.

Denis Le Vot, AvtoVAZ Board Deputy Chairman and Renault Group Senior Vice President and Eurasia Region Chairman, said that while he hoped minority shareholders would take part in the transaction, Renault were willing to buy all of the new shares.

“Of course we’ll look at the market reaction to this operation, but Renault is absolutely ready to go up to 25 billion rubles,” he said.

The Renault-Nissan-Alliance already owns 49.9 percent of AvtoVAZ shares as the major partner in the company's main stakeholder, Alliance Rostec Auto BV, a joint venture between the Renault-Nissan Alliance and Russian state technology firm Rostec.

While AvtoVAZ has not disclosed the terms of the additional issue, if based on the company’s current capitalization of 17 billion rubles ($262 million), the move could increase the company's authorized capital by up to 250 percent. The new shares could also see Renault increase its effective share from 37 percent to 70 percent.

The planned issue is only be the first step in a long-term plan, said Chairman of AvtoVAZ Board and Rostec advisor to the CEO, Sergei Skvortsov. “On the whole, the AvtoVAZ additional issue will total 85 billion rubles ($1.3 billion),” he said. A further decision, which could involve the conversion of the company's debt, is expected in January-February 2017, Skvortsov said.

AvtoVAZ has struggled financially in recent years, with the ailing automaker reporting a record loss of 74 billion rubles ($1.1 billion) in 2015. The company's debt totaled 97 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) in late June 2016, following further 27.2 billion ruble ($421 million) losses in the first half of 2016.

Yet Renault could be willing to copy a recent initiative by Rostec to convert AvtoVAZ debt into capital, Le Vot said. The state corporation announced in June that it was willing to write off 20 billion rubles of the company's debt, converting the remaining 31 billion rubles into shares. “Renault is prepared for similar action,” Le Vot confirmed, although did not disclose the size of the AvtoVAZ debt to Renault.

Renault currently has a 37 percent effective share in AvtoVAZ capital, Nissan holds 13 percent, and Rostec owns approximately 25 percent, said VTB Capital analyst Vladimir Bespalov. With Rostec planning to convert 31 billion rubles into shares to maintain its stake in AvtoVAZ, Renault-Nissan Alliance must add more than 60 billion rubles to the automaker’s capital as a result of the overall program for capitalization increase, he said. AvtoVAZ would then use the funds it receives from Renault to pay off debt.

As well as reducing debt, the increase in capitalization would help reduce the company’s interest payment burden. That “would help increase confidence in AvtoVAZ as a borrower in negotiations with banks,” said AvtoVAZ Vice President of Finance Dr. Stefan Mauerer.

AvtoVAZ plans to start production of a number of new models in 2017, including the Vesta station wagon, and a next generation Lada 4x4 crossover. The expanded model range, the production of new products, and the expected stabilization of the market in 2017 will help the company improve its financial performance, Bespalov said.

“The Russian market is now in recession and we very much hope that 2016 marked the low point. That will become clear in 2017,” said AvtoVAZ President Nicolas Mohr.

AvtoVAZ calculates that it will begin turning a profit in 2018.


Related
Business
Losses for Lada Manufacturer AvtoVAZ Increase Eightfold
Opinion
A Foreigner With No Friends: Bo Andersson Pushed From Russia's AvtoVAZ
Business
Russia's AvtoVAZ Carmaker to Slash Staff Pay
Business
Russian Car Maker AvtoVAZ Resumes Operations After Technical Difficulties
Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations

2 hours ago

What St. Petersburg really needs are not schools and hospitals, but a new football stadium. Or such was the message sent to the city’s residents. According to an order published on the administration’s website, some ...

19 minutes ago

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit

1 hour ago

Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement

2 days ago

Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’

2 days ago

Critic of Chechen Ruler Reported Missing

2 days ago

Donetsk Separatists Open 'Consulate' in the Czech Republic

2 days ago

Poland's Defense Minister in 'No Doubt' Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s finally fall, but the darkening days and chillier evenings can be offset by the bright screen and warm colors of Moscow television. This week’s ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s finally fall, but the darkening days and chillier evenings can be offset by the bright screen and warm colors of Moscow television. This week’s ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s finally fall, but the darkening days and chillier evenings can be offset by the bright screen and warm colors of Moscow television. This week’s ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

19 minutes ago

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit

1 hour ago

Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement

2 days ago

Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’

19 minutes ago

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit

1 hour ago

Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement

2 days ago

Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’
2 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
The Final Encounter: Obama and Putin Meet for the Last Time
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
2 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 4 to lock in his geopolitical gains in a private meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama before the clock runs out for the Obama administration.

Print edition — 4 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
an hour ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

2 days, 15 hours ago

Critic of Chechen Ruler Reported Missing

2 days, 17 hours ago

Donetsk Separatists Open 'Consulate' in the Czech Republic

2 days, 17 hours ago

Poland's Defense Minister in 'No Doubt' Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash

2 days ago

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

2 days ago

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.

2 days ago

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

2 days ago

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.

2 days ago

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

2 days ago

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.

2 days ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which to the naked eye looks like a shooting star — is also looking down at them. The breathtaking portrait of earth captured from the ISS is at the heart of “A Beautiful Planet,” an IMAX film released last week to Russian audiences.

see more

2 days ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which to the naked eye looks ...

3 days ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's ...

2 days ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which to the naked eye looks like a shooting star — is also looking down at them. The breathtaking portrait of earth captured from the ISS is at the heart of “A ...

New issue — 4 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

3 days ago

3 days ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more ...

3 days ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'
Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry suggested to President Vladimir Putin that the National Informatics Center (NIC), a Rostec subsidiary, be entrusted with implementing the law requiring the storage of phone and Internet communications that was authored by State Duma Deputy Irina Yarovaya and Senator Viktor Ozerov.

3 days ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'
Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry suggested to President Vladimir Putin that the National Informatics Center (NIC), a Rostec subsidiary, be entrusted with implementing the law requiring the storage of phone and Internet communications that was authored by State Duma Deputy Irina Yarovaya and Senator Viktor Ozerov.

2 days ago

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison
Police have charged Ruslan Sokolovsky, the video blogger who filmed himself playing Pokemon Go inside a cathedral in ...

2 days ago

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death
Uzbekistan’s Cabinet of Ministers has denied there has been any official notification of the death of President Islam ...

2 days ago

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison
Police have charged Ruslan Sokolovsky, the video blogger who filmed himself playing Pokemon Go inside a cathedral in ...

2 days ago

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death
Uzbekistan’s Cabinet of Ministers has denied there has been any official notification of the death of President Islam ...

2 days ago

Critic of Chechen Ruler Reported Missing
A prominent critic of Ramzan Kadyrov's regime in Chechnya has gone missing, the newspaper Novaya Gazeta reports.

2 days ago

Donetsk Separatists Open 'Consulate' in the Czech Republic
The red, black, and blue tricolor of the Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region flutters defiantly in the ...
2 days ago
By Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
By Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
2 days ago

There are two widespread misconceptions about protest activity in Russia. The first is that, for some mysterious reason, Russia is exempt from ...

2 days ago

Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary

2 days ago

Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe

2 days ago

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East

3 days ago

WADA Suffers Daily Harassment From Russian Hackers – Director General Niggli

3 days ago

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – 'Dead'

3 days ago

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting
Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment
3 days ago
“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have been written, films recorded. I’m ...
Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment
3 days ago
“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is ...
Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege
3 days ago
Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support

With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia ...

Most Read

Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On

Uzbekistan Buries President Karimov

The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+